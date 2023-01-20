ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Phase One Of 776 Summer Street Moves Forward

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scJDA_0kLVUJty00

Via BPDA Press Release

Live: $8.5 million in linkage for affordable housing

Work: Approximately 938 construction jobs, approximately 2,360 permanent jobs, 10 percent subsidized retail available tohttps://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/776-summer-street-phase-1 M/WBE businesses, $1.5 million in linkage for job training, four annual internships, annual job fair

Connect: 5.7 acres in open space, Edison Turbine Hall preserved and used as civic space, new raised cycle track

Sustain: 90 percent reduction in natural gas in new buildings, new seawall and elevated site, meets Coastal Flood Resiliency Overlay design standards

Located between the marine industrial and residential areas of South Boston, this project is the first of the Master Plan for Planned Development Area No. 128, which was originally approved in January of 2021. The project will build a new transit-oriented, mixed-use development, including the rehabilitation of the Edison Turbine Halls and the construction of two new buildings, each of which is expected to include office, research and development, and retail uses. This project is consistent with the Master Plan and the community’s goal to honor the industrial history of this site by preserving and adaptively reusing the early 20th-century Turbine Halls. Civic and retail spaces inside the Turbine Halls, and within the fully pedestrianized Turbine Alley, will activate the historic buildings and provide much-needed community gathering space.

Not only will this development create hundreds of jobs in life sciences and construction, the project has also committed to on-site assistance, job fairs, and informational presentations to community groups to assist South Boston residents in learning about work opportunities created by this project, including for future phases. These opportunities include construction employment, permanent employment, small business contracting, and retail leasing. The project will also give first preference to South Boston small businesses and other City-or State-certified disadvantaged small businesses to lease up to 10 percent of the retail space on site. In addition, this project will also fund a $1 million scholarship endowment to provide annual scholarships to South Boston high school and college students.

This project will also significantly improve the public realm and create a vibrant pedestrian environment by expanding the public street network, biking infrastructure, and improving sidewalks to increase connectivity. Phase One will also deliver 65 percent of the public open space included in the Master Plan. In support of making this a transit oriented development, bike parking will also be included on site, as well as three Bluebike stations, and an improved bus stop at Summer and East First Streets with a new bus shelter. The project will also contribute $188,893 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the City’s bikeshare program. In addition, the project will also contribute $10,080,000 over several years to the MBTA to improve the reliability, safety and convenience of transit services serving the project area.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gov. Healey’s Job #1 for the T: Better Union Contracts

For several years now, one of the MBTA’s most fundamental challenges has been the severe shortage of workers the agency has on hand to keep its sprawling, aging system running. “The combination of overworked staff and aging assets has resulted in the organization being overwhelmed, chronic fatigue for key...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

Downtown Crossing doesn't have nearly enough hurdy-gurdy men these days

Winslow Homer sketched the intersection of Washington Street with Winter and Summer streets in 1857, for Ballou's Pictorial Drawing-Room Companion, a Boston-based publication. We thought at first this was a view up Winter Street towards Tremont (with the church tower being Park Street Church), but some more astute folks in the comments say, no, based on the address of the jewelry store, it's the view up Summer Street towards the future home of South Station - via which one would have seen the New South Church where Summer and Bedford Streets converge, next to Lincoln St. and opposite the end of Devonshire. That church came down in 1867.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Group of Southie Neighbors Sue to Block Development on E Street

Universal Hub is reporting that six South Boston residents are suing to block the development of a four-story, 24-unit building at 363 E Street. The lawsuit was filed in Suffolk Superior Court, the residents said there were no “special circumstances or conditions” to warrant variances related to the project’s height, insufficient open space, rear yard setback, number of parking spaces, and overall density on the site. The suit is asking a judge to “annul” the board’s approval.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Ashmont Grill offered a healthy serving of community-building

IT HAS BEEN, to borrow the hackneyed line from a made-up Boston bar, a real-life place where everybody knows your name. For 18 years, the Ashmont Grill has been the go-to gathering place for my Dorchester neighborhood, as well as for a wider circle of people in Boston and beyond. We were drawn to its high-end comfort food and convivial bar, where you could come for a beer but quickly find yourself in friendly conversation. The patio in back, with wood-burning fire pits to take the chill off in spring and fall, was among Boston’s most inviting outdoor dining spots.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mattapan apartment complex residents hold rally over rising rent

MATTAPAN -- Tensions are boiling over at the "So<a At The T" apartment complex in Mattapan, where tenants are facing the reality of rising rents or eviction notices. Residents held a rally Saturday to push back against increasing rents they claim are forcing people out. 72-year-old Annie Gordon has lived at the property for 48 years and only recently started to notice her yearly rent increases were becoming out of reach. Gordon says the complex was purchased by The DSF Group in 2019, around the same time a new MBTA Commuter Rail stop was added just across the street. "They started raising the rents,"...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

The price of living in Boston: the good, the bad, and the ugly | EDITORIAL

Boston, Massachusetts is known best for its host of iconic attractions such as landmark sites like the Paul Revere House and the Freedom Trail, as well as its all-star sports teams including the notable Red Sox and New England Patriots. There’s a plethora of reasons for people to visit, fall in love and settle down in the great city — but soaring rent and living costs certainly don’t fit this picture-perfect image.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Dorchester Bay City Community Meeting

Be informed. Get involved. The Boston Planning and Development Agency will host a community meeting on Wednesday, January 18th at 6pm. This is a meeting of the Morrissey Boulevard Community Advisory Committee (CAC) to review the proposed Dorchester Bay City Planned Development Area (PDA). Members of the public are welcome to attend. The meeting will begin with a presentation of the project by the development team, followed by Q&A from the members of the CAC, followed by public Q&A if time allows. Please register for the meeting using the following zoom link: bit.ly/3X8bzGv.
BOSTON, MA
The Fiction Addiction

Only In Boston

Boston is a unique city for many reasons. It is one of the oldest cities in the United States, with a long and storied past that includes the American Revolution and the founding of many of the country's most prestigious universities, such as Harvard and MIT. The city is also known for its diverse neighborhoods, which offer a wide range of cultural experiences and cuisines. Additionally, Boston is a major center for healthcare, finance, and technology, making it a hub of innovation and economic activity.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Evaluating Nitrogen Loading Issue

HYANNIS – Barnstable officials say they are monitoring the state’s proposed Title 5 changes that could require those nearby watersheds to make costly upgrades to their septic. Falmouth has voiced concern about the changes, as the septic system installations can run around $30,000 per household and the town...
BARNSTABLE, MA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy