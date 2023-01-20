Body found behind Airline Highway fairgrounds was stuffed inside plastic barrel, set on fire; deputies make arrest

Read full article on original website
RC78
2d ago
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
wbrz.com
Woman, 71, killed in hit and run on Burbank Drive; deputies looking for drivers involved
BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on Burbank Drive Friday night, and sheriff's deputies are looking for the drivers responsible. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Burbank Drive at the Bluebonnet Boulevard intersection around 7:15 p.m. Friday. Officials identified the victim on Monday as 71-year-old Ethel Wesley.
theadvocate.com
Two suspects arrested in Moss Street shooting that injured 14-year-old, 16-year-old
Two suspects accused in a Moss Street shooting that injured two teens have been arrested, Lafayette Police said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of Big Daddy Tobacco Discount in the 2300 block of Moss Street around 6:42 p.m. Wednesday. The teen boys, ages 14 and 16, were standing...
wbrz.com
Person hurt in shooting off Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday. The shooting was first reported around 1 p.m. on Yaun Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. This is a developing...
wbrz.com
'Possible explosive device' that forced evacuation was actually an egg, sheriff says
AMELIA - An unidentified object that prompted law enforcement to evacuate homes and call in HazMat and bomb experts over the weekend turned out to be nothing more than an egg, officials revealed Monday. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the situation started late Saturday morning, when a resident...
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested In Crash That Killed Three From Southern's Human Jukebox
A man is in custody on suspicion of driving the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three members of the Human Jukebox Marching Band. Louisiana State Police say 63-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta was arrested on January 12 and faces three counts of negligent homicide. The three Southern University students were...
brproud.com
Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Sunday shooting death
Police have released the identity of the person they found shot to death in the 100 block of Railroad Avenue Sunday morning.
wbrz.com
Authorities respond to suspected fire at apartment complex on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported fire at an apartment complex off Nicholson Drive early Monday morning. Shortly before 7 a.m., the St. George Fire Department was called to Meadows at Nicholson Drive near Gardere Lane for reports of smoke in a hallway. Emergency medical services responded, but it was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.
wbrz.com
Police: 12 people shot inside nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Twelve people were hospitalized after a gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning in what police call a "targeted attack." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.
theadvocate.com
At least 7 injured in overnight shooting at bar near College Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Update: Police now say 12 people were injured. Click here for the latest. At least seven people were injured in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge, police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at 4619 Bennington Avenue, near College Drive. That's the address for Dior Bar and Lounge; at the scene, there was crime tape and a bloodstain on the pavement Sunday morning. An employee at the bar declined to comment.
Baton Rouge nightclub shooting injures 12
Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are searching for at least one suspect involved in a nightclub shooting that left a dozen people injured, according to L'Jean McKneely, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson.
theadvocate.com
Man killed in double shooting on Scenic Highway identified by Baton Rouge police
A man killed in Friday's double shooting on Scenic Highway has been identified, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex on Scenic Highway shortly after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found George Hankton, 19, dead in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.
1 killed in double-shooting on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on the evening of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Harding Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department...
WAFB.com
Police provide updates on mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub (Full News Conference)
Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling for lawmakers to convene a special session to address the homeowner’s policy crisis across Louisiana. Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left...
theadvocate.com
12 people shot at Baton Rouge night club Sunday morning, police say
Twelve people were shot inside a lounge on Bennington Avenue early Sunday morning and were brought to the hospital, officials said. The shooting happened at the Dior Bar and Lounge at 4619 Bennington Avenue near College Drive around 1:30 a.m., said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman. Greater Baton Rouge...
Louisiana school cafeteria worker arrested for selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A school cafeteria worker in Louisiana was arrested for allegedly selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana, officials say. Tymetrica Cohn, 45, was arrested on Friday after Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a tip from Crime Stoppers about Cohn allegedly selling drugs to students, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis said in a news release.
wbrz.com
Row of homes in St. Mary Parish evacuated after possible explosive device found
AMELIA - A row of homes in Amelia were evacuated Saturday morning after someone contacted the sheriff's office about a possible explosive device found in a house. According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the call came in shortly after 11 a.m. that an "unknown possible explosive device" was found in a home on Barrow Street in Amelia.
brproud.com
One person killed in Sunday night wreck on I-12 West near Drusilla
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say one person was killed in a Sunday evening crash on I-12 West near the Drusilla Lane exit. According to Baton Rouge authorities, the victim was traveling along I-12 when their vehicle hit an 18-wheeler trailer that was on the shoulder. Officials say...
Parents will soon be charged for negligence of their kids’ whereabouts
With a rise in juvenile crimes taking over the city of New Iberia, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) says the department will soon be charging parents for the negligence of their kids.
