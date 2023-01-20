Read full article on original website
Crafting activities, Coppell Farmers Market, and more scheduled in Coppell for the week of Jan. 22
The Cozby Library and Community Commons staff is hosting several activities this week for the community to participate in, as well as other activities in Old Town Coppell and the Coppell Arts Center. Take a look at the top five events happening in Coppell during the week of Jan. 22.
Mesquite to host Quinceañera Magazine's first Texas expo
Mesquite families looking to plan a quinceañera will have an opportunity to see a variety of local vendors at Expo Quinceañera Dallas. From 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, the Mesquite Convention Center will host several local businesses catered to quinceañeras including formal wear, bakers, venues, dance teachers, music, models and more.
5 things to do in Plano this upcoming week
Here are five things to do in and around Plano the week of Jan. 22.
Plano City Council to discuss short term rentals at Monday meeting in light of recent arrests
The Plano City Council is slated to meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 to discuss short-term rentals located throughout the city. On Jan. 20, 23 men ranged from ages 27 to 70 were arrested for visiting a brothel operating out of a short-term rental in Plano, according to NBCDFW. The brothel had moved from Dallas to Plano before shutting down after a police raid in September 2022.
See how this Plano business owner brings something unique to his ice cream shop
Charlie Lin is a Plano resident and owner Churn and Bake, a new artisan creamery located at 2707 W 15th St suite C. His recipes tie in a variety of Asian flavors from his childhood, presenting them in a unique way. Please tell our readers a little about you.
This Carrollton Librarian says she may have ‘the best job in the world’
Robin Low is the Youth Services Librarian at the Carrollton Public Library, where she is certain she has the best job in the world and serves her community through a variety of programs. When she’s not working, Low can be found spending time in Downtown Carrollton, listening to music, or reading.
This Little Elm resident wants to leave ‘a legacy of transparency and integrity’
Addison Owens moved to Little Elm in 2020 and has been an involved community member ever since, finding community through his church and local organizations. He is a big fan of the outdoors, faith, and all things food. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
5 things to do in Mesquite this upcoming week
Here are five things to do in and around Mesquite the week of Jan. 22.
Basketball Roundup: Allen, Plano East girls pick up state-ranked wins
With another week of high school basketball in the books, here's a look around my coverage area at what went down.
AMBER Alert canceled for two McKinney girls, grandmother taken into custody
The McKinney Police Department has announced that 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe. "McKinney Police Detectives made an arrest tonight in the kidnapping of those two little girls last Thursday that led to an Amber Alert being issued. It has since been canceled," the department stated at 8:49 p.m. Sunday.
