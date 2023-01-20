ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite to host Quinceañera Magazine's first Texas expo

Mesquite families looking to plan a quinceañera will have an opportunity to see a variety of local vendors at Expo Quinceañera Dallas. From 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, the Mesquite Convention Center will host several local businesses catered to quinceañeras including formal wear, bakers, venues, dance teachers, music, models and more.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano City Council to discuss short term rentals at Monday meeting in light of recent arrests

The Plano City Council is slated to meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 to discuss short-term rentals located throughout the city. On Jan. 20, 23 men ranged from ages 27 to 70 were arrested for visiting a brothel operating out of a short-term rental in Plano, according to NBCDFW. The brothel had moved from Dallas to Plano before shutting down after a police raid in September 2022.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

AMBER Alert canceled for two McKinney girls, grandmother taken into custody

The McKinney Police Department has announced that 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe. "McKinney Police Detectives made an arrest tonight in the kidnapping of those two little girls last Thursday that led to an Amber Alert being issued. It has since been canceled," the department stated at 8:49 p.m. Sunday.
MCKINNEY, TX

