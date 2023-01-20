Woman arrested for assaulting husband with rock outside ice cream shop

Miami Lakes, FL - A woman's been arrested for attacking her husband outside of a South Florida ice cream shop with a rock.

Police arrested 42-year-old Syreeta Wilson last week after Wilson went to the Cold Stone Creamery in Miami Lakes, where her husband was working as the store's manager, to ask him for rent money.

An argument between Wilson and her husband ensued, before Wilson's husband handed over his debit card.

The altercation escalated when Wilson began punching her husband and hitting him in the head with a cement rock.

She then struggled to take her husband's cellphone before fleeing the scene.

Wilson told police she was defending herself and that her husband gave over his phone willingly.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and armed robbery.