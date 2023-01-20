ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLW Fusion results: Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K

By Iain Oliver
 3 days ago

Trish Adora vs. Gia Scott, and Alec Price vs. TJ Crawford also took place.

Joe Dombrowski and Matt Striker opened this week's MLW Fusion by teasing the continuation of Cesar Duran's signing of talent to his new Azteca Lucha brand. We did not see or hear from Duran during the episode, but it was announced that Sam Adonis has signed.

Trish Adora defeated Gia Scott

On a night of five debuts, Adora got the win between the two debutants. Scott had a solid performance of her own, using her height to her advantage, but it was Adora who got the victory in this back-and-forth match after a hard-hitting lariat.

Scott had a strong opening, catching Adora off guard with a boot at the opening bell. She later impressed with a Samoan drop and neckbreaker. using her long limbs in the process.

Adora used her strength to power Scott around with a hip attack, sit-out powerbomb and delayed German suplex before being stopped in her tracks by a ripcord forearm. But Adora was fired up by a slap from Scott and finished her off with her Lariat Tubman clothesline.

- We got the announcement of the much-hyped latest signing for Cesar Duran's Azteca Lucha brand: Sam Adonis. We saw clips of Adonis in action from AAA.

Alec Price defeated TJ Crawford

This was a really enjoyable sprint and hopefully, this isn't the last we see from both of these middleweight division debutants. Both meshed really well and showed they had a history in the ring through a series of high spots and near falls, culminating in a high impact finish with Price hitting a SuPrize Kick (shining wizard single leg stomp to the back of Crawford's head) to pick up the win.

Even in losing, Crawford was impressive here. He used his smaller, stronger frame to hit his impactful slingshot stunner, delayed overhead German suplex and spike DDT, but the high-flying Price was always a reversal or a block away from staying in the fight.

The taller and leaner Price hit an impressive double foot stomp after leaping straight to the top rope and landing the stomp on Crawford who was straddling the middle rope. Price's offense started with a hurricanrana, after cockily dodging Crawford's attacks, and he continued wowing the Philadelphia fans with a seated senton/ whoopee cushion, an array of spin kicks, and a top rope springboard blockbuster.

The Boston native got the win after hitting a blockbuster and SuPrize Kick to Crawford's head. There was a comparison to Myron Reed in the match, so this could be an early indication that Price could be in line for a Middleweight title push soon.

- Alicia Atout was back with an MLW Insider news recap:

  • She reported the delayed EJ Nduka vs. MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone last man standing match has been signed, but an exact date has not been agreed upon between the competitors and matchmaker Court Bauer.
  • She also said Duran and Bauer have come to an agreement on a future fight card from Tijuana, Mexico.
  • PWInsider will be running a report on the mysterious calling card attacks that have been taking place recently, name-dropping Killer Kross and Gangrel as some of the victims.
  • MLW have a new action figure deal featuring Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger and Killer Kross from Boss Fight Shop.

Jacob Fatu defeated Ben-K

Hammerstone was on commentary as they continued the hype towards the Hammerstone vs. Fatu title match being taped on February 4th.

They made the Dragon Gate star look equal to Fatu in the early going through shoulderblocks, eventually turning the Samoan Bulldozer inside out with one. They teased him lifting Fatu throughout the match which culminated in a big jackhammer off the middle rope.

Striker had a very insightful call, calling Ben-K's second name "stupid." I don't mind Striker as much as others do, but sometimes I feel he tries too hard and should let the action and competitors speak for themselves.

Fatu got revenge and rammed K's shoulder into the ring post before pulling out his latest amazingly impressive move, a Jeff Hardy-style triple jump top rope springboard moonsault. Hammerstone mentioned that there are some of Fatu's moves that no one, not even he, can reverse.

Fatu missed and slipped during a Sabu style-chair assisted top rope move and sold his knee momentarily before staying on top of K, throwing him around the ringside area.

Ben-K came back into the match with a spear but was stopped in his tracks by Fatu's signature handspring moonsault. Fatu then took too much time on the middle rope jaw jacking with Hammerstone which let Ben-K hit his own signature jackhammer off the middle rope.

After a quick back and forth with both competitors feeling the effects of the gruelling near 15-minute match, Fatu caught K with his pop-up Samoan drop and finished him off with the triple jump moonsault.

After the match, Fatu thanked K for a tough match and the Philadelphia crowd for coming out tonight, saying they will witness Fatu "dog walk Hammerstone's ass all over this same arena" on February 4th.

