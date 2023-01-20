Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Abilene Zoo prepares to say goodbye to lion pride before their trip home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The lions at the Abilene Zoo will return to their home habitat in Fort Worth. For the past couple years, Abilene has been a temporary home for Saba, Abagebe and Jabulani. The lions came to visit West Texas while the Fort Worth zoo underwent habitat renovations. Now that the construction is […]
Crime Reports: Abilene business owner scammed out of more than $150K
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly WeaponA victim reported a […]
40+ People Who Became Famous With Roots from the Abilene Area
You might be surprised to know that there are a ton of people from the Abilene area that became a household name. Heck, just talking athletes alone there are over 30 people that became famous that are from our neck of the woods. A ton of these folks are athletes,...
ktxs.com
Juvenile shoots at school bus while kids are getting off, injuring two children in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A juvenile shot at a school bus on 202 Arnold Boulevard as kids were getting off, leaving two with minor injuries. According to Abilene police, the weapon was a BB gun, and glass injured two of the kids. The incident happened around 4:15pm Monday afternoon. Police...
‘I feel like I can breathe again’: Abilene veteran reunited with missing service dog
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – What began as a desperate plea from a retired marine searching for her missing service dog took a positive turn. Samantha Melchor has been reunited with her service dog of two years, Mars. He went missing when an insurance adjuster left the gate open at Melchor’s new home. Mars and Melchor’s […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene veteran’s service dog has been missing for days
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene veteran is asking the community for help locating her beloved service dog who has now been missing for days. UPDATE – Mars has been found Marine Corps veteran Samantha says her service dogs Mars and Molly got out after they moved to a new home off S 12th and […]
Help the Abilene Zoo name newest primate
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo has just welcomed a new female primate, an angolan colobus, and the zoo is asking for your help in naming the baby girl. Name choices include: You can click here to cast your vote for the newest addition’s name.
3 Big Things to Know When Driving Clack and Danville Streets in Abilene
With a population of approximately 150,000 in Abilene, we have plenty of vehicles on the road here. Cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, you name it - Abilene is a city of hustle and bustle. As with many Abilenians, I drive on Clack and Danville streets every day. If it's not commuting to work and home, it's running to the store and other errands. In a nutshell, I drive them both a lot.
Abilene Texas Veterans are Set to Honor All Veterans at Tet Reunion
The Abilene Grunts Association and Texas Veterans Chapter One are hosting the 36th Annual 'Tet Reunion' at the Taylor County Expo Center in the Display Building at 1700 Texas Highway 36 Abilene. The reunion is where Veterans and their families gather to share old memories, food, and stories of their years in the military.
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide incident in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and another was injured during a murder-suicide incident in Jones County Saturday. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reports two adult males were found deceased, and an adult female was injured at a location in the southeast portion of the County. A juvenile was also present but […]
ktxs.com
Sweetwater spends over $2 million on new project
SWEETWATER, Texas — Technological advances are helping the world become a better place. The city of Sweetwater is replacing over 4,500 water meters and will replace them with their new smart water meters. These new devices will be in every home and business in Sweetwater. “Well I think it's...
BREAKING: Witnesses say APD shot an armed man who was carrying a toddler in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shots have been fired in north Abilene according to witnesses and medical was requested in an officer involved shooting. Just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, APD was called to the 3500 block of North 9th Street for a vehicle that was parked in a vacant home’s driveway, according to […]
West Texans for Life rally on anniversary of Roe v. Wade
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – January 22 marks the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case, which resulted in a decision that abortion was a constitutional right in 1973. In memory of this case, West Texans for Life gathered together to protest against abortion at the Abilene Court House. Since the decision to overturn […]
UPDATE: Police claim suspect shot by Abilene officers was not holding child, did pull gun
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police claim a suspect who was shot by officers in Abilene was not holding a baby and that he did have a gun. KTAB and KRBC received an update from Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley Monday morning. Chief Dudley wanted to double down on Abilene PD’s version of events on what […]
New pedestrian tunnels to open Jan. 19 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Pedestrians in Abilene will now have a new way to walk from the Cultural District to the SoDa District. At 2 p.m. Jan. 19, two walkable tunnels will be lit up and open to the public for the first time near the T&D Depot. One tunnel...
ktxs.com
Alleged thieves steal $30,000 in copper items from north Abilene business
ABILENE, Texas — A business is north Abilene is missing $30,000 in copper. According to an incident report, the business owner reported that several alleged thieves stole $30,000 in copper items from their yard. The incident occurred sometime between midnight on Christmas morning in 2022, and Thursday, January 19th,...
Local family brings awareness to hydrocephalus through TikTok, six-year-old Ace is beating the odds
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Ace is like most six-year-old boys, he loves playing with his brothers, school and music. His family describe him as someone who is always smiling and laughing. His mother, Sheridan Gleason, likes to say, “To know Ace is to love Ace, because Ace loves everyone.” But his doctors say Ace is […]
New, programmable lighting in pedestrian tunnels will ‘connect’ north and south downtown Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council has announced the unveiling of new, programmable lights in the downtown pedestrian tunnels between North 1st Street and South 1st Street. Lynn Barnett, Council Executive Director, invites all to come to the unveiling on January 26 at 2:00 p.m. behind the T&P depot. She added that […]
UPDATE: Police shoot Abilene man who pulled a handgun when ordered to show his hands
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A male was shot in North Abilene by police after reaching towards a handgun when ordered to show his hands. On Sunday, January 22 around 6:30 p.m., APD responded to a request to check a broken window at a home in the 3500 block of North 9th street. Upon arrival, police […]
‘Walk with the city, they want your voice’: Mayor candidate Ryan Goodwin shares his beliefs and ideas for the City of Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On this weeks edition of Big Country Politics, News Director Manny Diaz sat down with Ryan Goodwin, who is running for the Mayor of Abilene in the upcoming election to discuss his experiences with city council and his campaign. Goodwin graduated from Wylie High School and has spent the majority of […]
