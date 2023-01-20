ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Crime Reports: Abilene business owner scammed out of more than $150K

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly WeaponA victim reported a […]
Help the Abilene Zoo name newest primate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo has just welcomed a new female primate, an angolan colobus, and the zoo is asking for your help in naming the baby girl. Name choices include: You can click here to cast your vote for the newest addition’s name.
3 Big Things to Know When Driving Clack and Danville Streets in Abilene

With a population of approximately 150,000 in Abilene, we have plenty of vehicles on the road here. Cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, you name it - Abilene is a city of hustle and bustle. As with many Abilenians, I drive on Clack and Danville streets every day. If it's not commuting to work and home, it's running to the store and other errands. In a nutshell, I drive them both a lot.
Abilene Texas Veterans are Set to Honor All Veterans at Tet Reunion

The Abilene Grunts Association and Texas Veterans Chapter One are hosting the 36th Annual 'Tet Reunion' at the Taylor County Expo Center in the Display Building at 1700 Texas Highway 36 Abilene. The reunion is where Veterans and their families gather to share old memories, food, and stories of their years in the military.
Sweetwater spends over $2 million on new project

SWEETWATER, Texas — Technological advances are helping the world become a better place. The city of Sweetwater is replacing over 4,500 water meters and will replace them with their new smart water meters. These new devices will be in every home and business in Sweetwater. “Well I think it's...
West Texans for Life rally on anniversary of Roe v. Wade

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – January 22 marks the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case, which resulted in a decision that abortion was a constitutional right in 1973. In memory of this case, West Texans for Life gathered together to protest against abortion at the Abilene Court House. Since the decision to overturn […]
Alleged thieves steal $30,000 in copper items from north Abilene business

ABILENE, Texas — A business is north Abilene is missing $30,000 in copper. According to an incident report, the business owner reported that several alleged thieves stole $30,000 in copper items from their yard. The incident occurred sometime between midnight on Christmas morning in 2022, and Thursday, January 19th,...
New, programmable lighting in pedestrian tunnels will ‘connect’ north and south downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council has announced the unveiling of new, programmable lights in the downtown pedestrian tunnels between North 1st Street and South 1st Street. Lynn Barnett, Council Executive Director, invites all to come to the unveiling on January 26 at 2:00 p.m. behind the T&P depot. She added that […]
‘Walk with the city, they want your voice’: Mayor candidate Ryan Goodwin shares his beliefs and ideas for the City of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On this weeks edition of Big Country Politics, News Director Manny Diaz sat down with Ryan Goodwin, who is running for the Mayor of Abilene in the upcoming election to discuss his experiences with city council and his campaign. Goodwin graduated from Wylie High School and has spent the majority of […]
