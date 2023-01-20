Read full article on original website
Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic at 7,808, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County. a 75-year-old woman...
House fire reported in Raleigh County
ARNETT, WV (WVNS) — A house fire was reported on the 1100th block of Saxton Bolt Road in Arnett. According to Raleigh County EOC, Coal River Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department, Trap Hill Fire Department, Lester Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance are on the scene. No deaths or injuries occurred. Continue to follow 59News […]
Fire burns down abandoned structure in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says there was a vacant structure fire in the Institute, West Virginia, area on Sunday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. on Kellerman Lane, according to dispatchers. Tyler Mountain VFD says there were no injuries. The home was a total loss, according to Tyler […]
One charged with murder in Summers County incident
SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - A situation that began in Beckley on Friday, Jan. 20, ended in tragedy in Streeter Creek, Summers County. The incident concluded with one person dead and another arrested. According to arrest records, Kaine William Durham, 26, of Beckley, was arrested and is charged with murder in the first degree. Hinton News reported on the day in question that local law enforcement asked residents in the Ellison Ridge/Streeter Creek area to remain in their homes with doors and windows locked. Allegedly, the request was related to this situation. The criminal complaint states that Durham and another individual were at...
US Rte. 119 bridge closed for overnight repairs in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia 511 says a portion of U.S. Rte. 119 in Mingo County is closed for overnight bridge replacement. The northbound and southbound lanes are closed between mile markers 12.7 and 12.75 from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., WV 511 says. A mile marker map for […]
Criminal complaint reveals new details about murder in Summers County
BECKLEY/ JUMPING BRANCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - A criminal complaint for the suspect in a grisly murder offered new details Monday regarding the turn of events that led to the death of a man in Summers County. According to the complaint, officers were originally called to Streeter Creek in Summers County...
Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Police are seeking help in locating a missing Tazewell County man, last seen at New People’s Bank in Princeton, W.Va.. 36-year-old Dwayne Anthony Palmer is said to be 6′2″ tall, weighing 175 lbs. with black hair. He was last seen driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado at New People’s Bank in Princeton.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man. According to a Facebook post on the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department page, Dwayne Palmer was last seen on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was last seen at New Peoples Bank on Oakvale Road in Princeton, WV. Palmer was driving a […]
Elderly Man Killed in Fire in Southern West Virginia
One man is dead after a fire that started in his mobile home in Pence Springs. A 75 year old male was the victim of the fire that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 17th, on Wandering Way, Pence Springs. The area is just south of Alderson in Summers County. The cause of the fire is undetermined based on the severity of the fire. It is unknown if there were working smoke alarms in the home.
Beckley man charged with first-degree murder
JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man is charged with murder in Summers County. According to court documents, on Friday, January 20, 2023, an officer responded to a call for a man with a gunshot wound on Streeter Creek, located between Ellison Ridge Road and Streeter Road in Summers County. Through the investigation, the […]
Deputies: West Virginia House employee’s death investigated as murder
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the death of a beloved House of Delegates employee is being investigated as a murder, and detectives are asking the public for any information that could help solve the case. According to the KCSO, Edward “Eddie” Belcher II, 63, of Malden, was found dead by […]
McDowell County residents left hauling water after decades without a basic human right
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clean drinking water is a basic human right, but in McDowell County some people have not had access to clean water in decades. “I feel like we’re left behind,” said Sonny Barton, a McDowell County resident who’s been without running water for more than 40 years. “They always promise, but getting it done is a different thing. They can always promise you something, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to get it.”
Truck company sued for chemical spill into West Virginia creek
(The video above is from a previous story) A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into […]
Kanawha deputies seeking public's help in homicide investigation after man found dead
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after they said a man was found dead last week in Malden. Edward Belcher II, 63, of Malden was found dead about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in a home along Distribution Drive, Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said during a news conference Monday.
Raleigh County home construction more than doubles in two years
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Construction permits for residences in Raleigh County more than doubled between 2020 and 2022, Raleigh County Building Code Officer Bill Vest reported on Friday, January 20, 2022. Vest reported collections for residential construction permits in the county, outside of Beckley city limits was $17 million in 2022, up by $2 […]
Police: Man with knife robs business in South Charleston, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says they got a call about an armed robbery at the Short Street Tavern in South Charleston, West Virginia. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. South Charleston Police Department says a man wearing a mask brandished a knife and demanded entry into the business. He […]
1 lane of MacCorkle Avenue reopened after wreck near Crown Hill, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one lane of MacCorkle Avenue in the Crown Hill area is reopened after a single-vehicle crash. Metro 911 says the crash happened around 7:20 p.m., temporarily closing both directions of the road. One person was taken to the hospital, dispatchers say. The West Virginia Division of Highways […]
Shelter-in-place lifted in Summers County
UPDATE: Friday January 20, 2023 @ 12:44 PM | ELLISON RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The shelter-in-place order for residents in the Ellison Ridge and Streeter Creek areas has been lift. According to a Facebook post from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, the order was lifted at 12:44 PM. No reason as to why the order […]
‘Now is the time to adopt’: Life-saving West Virginia shelter completely full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — “If you’ve been thinking about adopting — now is the time,” says the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) while all its kennels are full. The shelter says its regular and overflow kennels are full as well as the puppy room. The KCHA says that because they are a no-kill shelter, staff […]
US Route 119 in West Virginia open after 3-vehicle crash
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a three-vehicle crash caused by icy roads temporarily closed a portion of U.S. Route 119 Sunday morning. The crash was in the Julian, West Virginia, area on a Route 119 bridge near Holstein Road, according to DVFD. Fire officials say traffic was controlled down […]
