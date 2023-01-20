ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Comments / 5

Related
wchstv.com

Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic at 7,808, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County. a 75-year-old woman...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

House fire reported in Raleigh County

ARNETT, WV (WVNS) — A house fire was reported on the 1100th block of Saxton Bolt Road in Arnett. According to Raleigh County EOC, Coal River Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department, Trap Hill Fire Department, Lester Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance are on the scene. No deaths or injuries occurred. Continue to follow 59News […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

One charged with murder in Summers County incident

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - A situation that began in Beckley on Friday, Jan. 20, ended in tragedy in Streeter Creek, Summers County. The incident concluded with one person dead and another arrested. According to arrest records, Kaine William Durham, 26, of Beckley, was arrested and is charged with murder in the first degree. Hinton News reported on the day in question that local law enforcement asked residents in the Ellison Ridge/Streeter Creek area to remain in their homes with doors and windows locked. Allegedly, the request was related to this situation. The criminal complaint states that Durham and another individual were at...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Police are seeking help in locating a missing Tazewell County man, last seen at New People’s Bank in Princeton, W.Va.. 36-year-old Dwayne Anthony Palmer is said to be 6′2″ tall, weighing 175 lbs. with black hair. He was last seen driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado at New People’s Bank in Princeton.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man. According to a Facebook post on the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department page, Dwayne Palmer was last seen on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was last seen at New Peoples Bank on Oakvale Road in Princeton, WV. Palmer was driving a […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Elderly Man Killed in Fire in Southern West Virginia

One man is dead after a fire that started in his mobile home in Pence Springs. A 75 year old male was the victim of the fire that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 17th, on Wandering Way, Pence Springs. The area is just south of Alderson in Summers County. The cause of the fire is undetermined based on the severity of the fire. It is unknown if there were working smoke alarms in the home.
PENCE SPRINGS, WV
WVNS

Beckley man charged with first-degree murder

JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man is charged with murder in Summers County. According to court documents, on Friday, January 20, 2023, an officer responded to a call for a man with a gunshot wound on Streeter Creek, located between Ellison Ridge Road and Streeter Road in Summers County. Through the investigation, the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

McDowell County residents left hauling water after decades without a basic human right

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clean drinking water is a basic human right, but in McDowell County some people have not had access to clean water in decades. “I feel like we’re left behind,” said Sonny Barton, a McDowell County resident who’s been without running water for more than 40 years. “They always promise, but getting it done is a different thing. They can always promise you something, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to get it.”
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County home construction more than doubles in two years

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Construction permits for residences in Raleigh County more than doubled between 2020 and 2022, Raleigh County Building Code Officer Bill Vest reported on Friday, January 20, 2022. Vest reported collections for residential construction permits in the county, outside of Beckley city limits was $17 million in 2022, up by $2 […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Shelter-in-place lifted in Summers County

UPDATE: Friday January 20, 2023 @ 12:44 PM | ELLISON RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The shelter-in-place order for residents in the Ellison Ridge and Streeter Creek areas has been lift. According to a Facebook post from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, the order was lifted at 12:44 PM. No reason as to why the order […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

US Route 119 in West Virginia open after 3-vehicle crash

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a three-vehicle crash caused by icy roads temporarily closed a portion of U.S. Route 119 Sunday morning. The crash was in the Julian, West Virginia, area on a Route 119 bridge near Holstein Road, according to DVFD. Fire officials say traffic was controlled down […]
JULIAN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy