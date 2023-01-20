Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mark's & Spencer's new £12 Chinese Favourites box compared with traditional takeaway
With many struggling for cash and having to resist the urge to spend on a delicious takeaway, Marks & Spencer's Chinese Takeaway Box has caught the eye of many eager shoppers. To test how the supermarket's 'Chinese Favourites' box measured up to that of a traditional takeaway, Birmingham Live reporter Emily Collis dined on the new item.
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Time Out Global
Bad news: it’s now illegal to wild camp anywhere in England and Wales
Dartmoor was previously the only place in England and Wales where you were legally allowed to camp without needing to seek permission from the landowner. You could rock up, pitch your tent and sleep peacefully under the stars – much like you can do in Scotland. But that has...
British tourist in Australia shocked at common thing that would get her ‘punched in the face’ in the UK
A British tourist currently in Australia has spoken about the one thing she has noticed about life Down Under that's vastly different to here in the UK. TikToker @katpenkin said she'd noticed a 'wholesome' trait about Australians, that if she tried to recreate in London, would see her 'get punched in the face'.
Baby seal spotted ‘shuffling along road’ outside Norfolk kebab shop
A grey seal pup has been rescued by local marine experts after being spotted outside an arcade and kebab shop in Norfolk.The Marine and Wildlife Rescue was sent pictures on Friday night of the animal, which was lying outside Istanbul Delight kebab shop in Hemsby, hundreds of metres away from the beach.Dan Goldsmith, chair of the Great Yarmouth-based rescue centre, said: “We spoke to a couple of people that were milling around there and thought it was a wind-up, they were like: ‘No, you won’t find a seal around here mate’. “After searching the area for some time, we...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Top 10 most popular adventure holiday destinations for 2023
As we kick off the new year, many of us start looking for new adventures to look forward to. From skiing to snorkeling, the world has so much to offer; therefore, adventure travel company The Bucket List Company has researched and uncovered the top 10 adventure holiday destinations. By analyzing...
BBC
UK space launch: What next for Space Forge after mission failure?
The first satellite mission launched from the UK ended in failure early in January: so what happens now?. A premature shutdown in the rocket meant the satellites it was carrying could not be released and were lost. Space Forge, based in Cardiff, had its first satellite onboard the Virgin Orbit...
Cycling holidays in the UK: Britain’s best road and gravel destinations for a low-cost break
Taking your bike abroad is expensive but with miles of great riding on your doorstep staying close to home can be just as rewarding
BBC
Elite chefs say kitchen work 'like going to war' - study finds
Chefs working in elite kitchens face "extreme suffering" to produce award-winning food, a new study suggests. Researchers heard that Michelin Star chefs are sterilising their wounds on hot stoves and plunging their hands into deep-fat fryers to prove themselves at work. One of them said going on shift felt like...
buckinghamshirelive.com
How to get a Big Mac for £1.99 as McDonald's launches new offers
McDonald’s has launched another week of offers with a series of deals every day from January 23 to 29 exclusively via the McDonald’s UK app- including the chance to get core menu items such as Big Mac for £1.99. Final week of offers:. Monday 23y – 10%...
cntraveller.com
The best hotels in the Peak District
The Peak District doesn’t, at first glance, look like an area that has seen much in the way of mass civil disobedience over the last century. Yet, were it not for a collective trespass, this vast area of protected meadows, mountains, crumpled fields and lonely summits, might look very different indeed.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Money savvy DIYer 'saves hundreds' transforming black desk into 'high end' feature table
Spending time indoors whilst the cold snap continues may get you thinking about ways you could improve your home. That ceiling may look a little tired, yet your impetus to do a little home design may be hampered by the costs attached to home improvement, especially in this current economic climate.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Toby Carvery chef explains how to make the perfect roast potatoes
A Sunday dinner is not quite the same without some key staples - a good roast, Yorkshire puddings and of course a pile of roast potatoes. But how to creat the perfect roastie has long been up for debate. Now Channel 5 viewers have been treated to a step by...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Primark shoppers go mad for 'amazing' £38 jacket which they say is same as £290 North Face version
Primark is well known for its many designer label dupes and now its latest offering is building up a buzz on social media. The £38 teddy-fabric jacket has been hailed as "warm and cosy". It hit the mark with shoppers as the latest cold snap hit much of the...
