QB Justin Herbert's voice prominent in Chargers' OC search

Related
Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes will play in AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes first said it.Now Kansas City head coach Andy Reid confirmed it -- the Chiefs' quarterback will play in next week's AFC Championship Game against Cincinnati.
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Nov 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid during the pregame warmups before playing the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Namath Will Allow Aaron Rodgers To Wear No. 12 if He Joins Jets
Joe Namath is willing to bring his number out of retirement if Aaron Rodgers chooses to join the New York Jets.
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills
Jan 22, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is brought down by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) during the first half in the AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.…
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second quarter of a NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle…
Packers LT David Bakhtiari: 'I Want to be Great'
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari doesn't just want to be good. He wants to be great as he continues his comeback in 2023.
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) rushes the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) in the first half during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim…
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Rich Bisaccia's Impact
“I think absolutely it’s going the right way,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Rich Bisaccia's special teams.
Public behind Eagles, Bengals in early title game betting
Public behind Eagles, Bengals in early title game betting
Divisional Playoffs: Bengals-Bills Preview, Props, Prediction
Divisional Playoffs: Bengals-Bills Preview, Props, Prediction
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0