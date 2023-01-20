NFL Divisional Round picks: Who the 'experts' are taking in Eagles vs. Giants

The New York Giants are heading down the New Jersey Turnpike to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the 2022 Playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 21 on FOX at Lincoln Financial Field.

Saturday marks the third meeting of the 2022 season between the Eagles and the Giants, with Philadelphia winning the first two games. The two teams have previously met three times in a single season on four occasions – 2008, 2006, 2000, and 1981.

The Giants have never lost three times to the Eagles in a single season.

With the matchup a little over 36 hours away, here are the NFL expert picks, as most analysts are picking Philadelphia.

New York Times -- Eagles

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The New York Times is picking Philadelphia to win and cover the spread.

Philadelphia ranks sixth in defensive D.V.O.A. and first in passing D.V.O.A., and the Eagles are particularly dangerous pass rushers: They are the N.F.L. sack leaders (70), led by Haason Reddick’s 16 and three other players with double-digit totals. The line opened at 7, and sharp action on the Eagles quickly moved it to 7.5. Since then, the Giants have taken the vast majority of the money, but the line hasn’t gone back to 7 yet. It’s possible that by kickoff this spread gets even bigger, not smaller.

ESPN -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

BleedingGreenNation -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Lee Gowton and company are picking the Eagles, while they are split on Dallas-San Francisco.

Pro Football Talk -- Giants

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Florio is supporting Chris Simms and picking the Giants in an upset.

Florio’s take: It happened in 2008, when the Eagles beat the top-seeded Giants. It happened in 2007, when the Giants beat the top-seeded Cowboys. And it could happen again, with the Giants getting their revenge, 15 years later. The Giants are gaining momentum, improving at the right time. The Eagles have been wobbly for the past few weeks. Daniel Jones and Dexter Lawrence have become superstars before our eyes. Saquon Barkley is running as hard as ever. Isaiah Hodgins is the guy opposing defenses refuse to take seriously. Brian Daboll outcoached Kevin O’Connell last week, and could be ready to outcoach Nick Sirianni. It won’t be easy, but nothing has been easy for the Giants this year. Expect a Saturday night classic, one that the Giants could indeed win. Florio’s pick: Giants 24, Eagles 23.

Pro Football Network -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Network is picking the Giants to cover the spread, but Philadelphia will win.

And that’s the danger for Philly in a game that, on paper, they should win comfortably. The Eagles are rested, and their key starters are healthy (or healthy enough). At the same time, they’re 7-1 in games decided by one score. Similar to the Vikings, they easily might have been 11-6 or even 10-7.

Sports Illustrated -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Guys at the MMQB are rolling with Philadelphia.

The Sporting News -- Eagles

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Sporting News is picking the Eagles to win.

Eagles’ pass defense is tough with their pressure and coverage, while the Giants will need to deal with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. Jones and Barkley will be game to keep their team in the game, but the Eagles have a strong home-field advantage coming off a bye and will pull away in the second half. Pick: Eagles win 34-24 and cover the spread.

USA Today -- Eagles

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

CBS Sports -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Prisco is rolling with Philadelphia.

The Eagles didn’t look great on offense in the regular-season finale against the Giants, who rested players that day. Jalen Hurts was back for that game after missing two, but he didn’t look great. The extra time will help in terms of his health. Look for the Eagles to attack through the air here, but the Giants have come alive on the defensive front. Without Lane Johnson, that could be a problem for the Eagles. Even so, look for Philadelphia to pull it out and advance to the NFC Championship Game.

NFL.com -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Rosenthal is picking Philadelphia.

That said, the Eagles’ ability to win every type of game should serve them well here. They won’t need Hurts to handle the blitz in passing situations if they are rarely in them. Perhaps the most critical team-building strategy of Philadelphia’s analytical front office is the belief in paying for quality and quantity up front. The Eagles are tougher and deeper than the Giants on both lines. They can run the ball better and rush the passer way better, harassing Jones and letting their superior overall talent take over.

Philly Voice- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Kempski and crew are picking Philadelphia.

In their Week 14 matchup, when both teams were relatively healthy — and still playing their starters — the Eagles absolutely decimated the Giants, who had no answers whatsoever for the Eagles’ offense. The Giants are an up-and-coming team, but they remain quite inferior to the Eagles. If Jalen Hurts is healthy — and I believe that he will show early on that he indeed is just that — the Eagles should handle them.

The Inquirer -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

All three of The Inquirer’s writers believe the Birds will advance to the NFC Championship game next weekend — against the winner of Dallas and San Francisco.

The Athletic -- Eagles

All 10 of The Athletic’s writers are picking Philadelphia.