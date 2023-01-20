Read full article on original website
Charleston City Paper
Today starts beginning of trial involving 2 murders, millions of dollars, family privilege
Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry lawyer from a Hampton County family of privilege, will be on trial starting today for the double murders of his wife and youngest son in June 2021. While the scion is not on trial this week for more than 100 state charges related to a Ponzi-like financial scheme, finances are expected to be a big part of the prosecution’s foundation of the case — that the murders were a cover-up for the disappearance of millions of dollars.
WEEK IN REVIEW: Murdaugh trial set to begin Monday
Staff reports | Prosecutors and defense lawyers are making final preparations for next week’s blockbuster murder trial in Walterboro of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh of Hampton County. Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul in June 2021. He’s also facing dozens of charges in separate cases involving alleged financial improprieties.
Charleston author Taylor releases new thriller
Charleston-based, New York Times-bestselling author Brad Taylor is on the verge of releasing his 17th novel, a continuation of his Pike Logan series.The latest thriller in the series is called The Devil’s Ranson: A Pike Logan Novel and is scheduled for release Jan. 24. Buxton Books will host a...
Where to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Charleston
Happy New Year — again! Today is the start of the lunar calendar, thus the first day of a Lunar New Year, a tradition most popularly celebrated in East Asian and Southeast Asian cultures. While much of the world celebrated the solar new year on Jan. 1, there are still many things to do (and eat) to celebrate the new lunar cycle.
Patti O’Furniture hosts drag Entertainer of the Year pageant Sunday
Eight drag queens compete for the title of drag Entertainer of the Year (EOY) Sunday during the Palmetto Regional pageant at Queen Street Playhouse. The winner will go on to compete in the national competition. The competing queens will take to the stage in four categories: creative presentation, creative evening...
State board votes to dissolve Charleston school’s charter
The South Carolina Public Charter School District (SCPCSD) Board of Trustees voted Thursday to revoke the charter status of Charleston Advancement Academy (CAA), which has campuses in North Charleston and James Island. It’s unclear whether the school will challenge the decision. “Revoking the charter means the school will close...
