Mid-America Brokers Sale of 17,343 SF Retail Property in Chicago’s River North

CHICAGO — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Huron & Wells, a 17,343-square-foot retail property in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The sales price was undisclosed. A newly renovated CVS store anchors the property. Additional tenants include aesthetic dermatology clinic Laser Away, Japanese restaurant Cocoro and fitness concept Vibez Fit. Joe Girardi and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the Chicago-based private seller. Josh York of Syndicated Equities represented the California-based 1031 exchange buyer.
CHICAGO, IL
Western Specialty Contractors to Complete Restoration of Curtain Wall at Chicago’s Accenture Tower

CHICAGO — Western Specialty Contractors-Chicago Facades Branch will complete a restoration of the curtain wall at Accenture Tower in Chicago. KBS owns the 42-story Class A office building, which totals nearly 1.5 million square feet. The property, completed in 1987 and formerly known as 500 West Madison, features 80,000 square feet of retail space and sits above the Ogilvie Transportation Center. The restoration of the curtain wall, a project expected to continue through 2025, includes the removal and replacement of the original 35-year-old sealants on the entire 588-foot building’s curtain wall and bridge over Canal Street. A curtain wall system on a building’s façade helps prevent leaks and protects against inclement weather. Project costs were not provided.
MAI Fulfillment Signs 247,000 SF Industrial Lease in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, ILL. — MAI Fulfillment has signed a 247,000-square-foot industrial lease at 2500 Galvin Drive in Elgin. MAI provides order processing, warehousing services and fulfillment solutions for its clients. The building features a clear height of 30 feet and 36 truck docks. Mike Berkowitz of Entre Commercial Realty represented the tenant. Steve Bass of NAI Hiffman represented the landlord, High Street Logistics Properties.
