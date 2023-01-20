Flying on Delta is about to get a lot more delicious. The airline announced this week that it would be adding more options to its in-flight dining and cocktail menus and bringing back its premium dessert cart for passengers in premium cabins who have a sweet tooth. The new additions, helped by partnerships with Impossible Foods and a new crop of chef collaborations, will add vegetarian and healthy options that should give long-haul passengers a lot more choice. Last year, the airlines revealed that it will team up with James Beard-winning chef Mashama Bailey and award-winning female winemaker Jamie Benziger on the new...

3 DAYS AGO