Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion
An investigation is underway after a deadly housefire in Marion.
WANE-TV
Crash at Washington, Anthony boulevards slows traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash near Indiana Tech had moving slowly near the intersection Monday evening. Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington and Anthony boulevards. Police have not provided details on how the crash happened, but the crash had all traffic on Anthony...
WANE-TV
Party boats back on the agenda with a much-revised site plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Party pontoon boats are back on the planning agenda after responding to concerns about possible environmental impacts and the size of the operation. River City Ventures had originally proposed two buildings on 4.53 acres of the wooded southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and...
WANE-TV
Hit-and-run damages home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was damaged Saturday morning after an alleged hit-and-run on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. Fort Wayne Police and fire crews were investigating at the intersection of Kentucky and Curdes avenues. A car allegedly hit the house, causing extensive damage. The front bumper...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Mayor Henry, FWPD and FWFD recap 2022 and present plans for 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Tuesday, Mayor Tom Henry, Police Chief Steve Reed and Fire Chief Eric Lahey provided a public safety recap of 2022 and highlighted plans for 2023 that they say are designed to make the city of Fort Wayne as safe as possible. The City...
Bluffton News-Banner
Wells Court Docket, January 23, 2023
——— Kyle Douglas Davis, 35, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony. Sentenced to one year in prison. The term of the sentence is to be served consecutively to whatever term is meted in Huntington Circuit Court for violating probation from a Feb. 21, 2022, sentencing for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
WOWO News
Man in custody after standoff
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has been arrested after a standoff with police. It started around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when the Fort Wayne Police Department went to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard on reports of a domestic disturbance. According to the Journal Gazette, dispatch also had calls from neighbors reporting gunfire.
WANE-TV
Steuben County officials deny proposed cattle operation
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) denied a proposal for a cattle operation that would house around 8,000 cows in northeast Indiana in a 5-3 vote. The operation would be located south of Clear Lake. The move comes after the...
WISH-TV
Glamping at The Tiny Shed Airbnb in Fort Wayne
Nancy Riesterer from The Tiny Shed Airbnb joined us to discuss the trend of tiny sheds and homes. She said decorating the shed was a great creative outlet and she took inspiration from Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Tiny Shed is located in Fort Wayne, and the Fort Wayne Visitors Center is offering a contest for a free weekend in the tiny shed. You can enter at The Indianapolis Home Show.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police respond to barricaded man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating what was initially a domestic disturbance call that turned into a man barricading himself in a home. FWPD responded to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the domestic disturbance call. A woman...
abc57.com
All focus is on a snowy Wednesday
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
WANE-TV
Slick conditions creating dangerous travel conditions
CHURBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) U.S. 33 was closed for over an hour in both directions near Churubusco and the Allen/Whitley County line as the result of a crash Monday morning. The crash took place at around 6:15 and details are limited, however it’s since been cleaned up and traffic is again flowing normally.
WANE-TV
teds beerhall to open Snack+Bar at Promenade Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A replacement for Trubble Brewing at Promenade Park has been determined. teds beerhall, located at 12628 Coldwater Road, teased an announcement on Facebook Monday suggesting the business “did something today” while showing a picture of someone at a building at Promenade Park previously occupied by Trubble Brewing Café & Tap.
Delphos Herald
McCoy: wary of winter weather
VAN WERT — Weather specialist Rick McCoy said area residents need to keep up with weather forecasts over the next couple of days. Following a wet snow on Sunday, which dropped one to three inches across much of the area, officials are turning their sights toward a system from the southwest that could dump major amounts of snow on the local area in midweek.
wfft.com
Man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday. 21-year-old Dennis Williams Jr. was arrested by FWPD in connection with a 12:30 a.m. shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue. Williams faces charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness,...
WANE-TV
Harvester Homecoming in the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The first International Harvester trucks rolled off the line of the Fort Wayne Truck Works in 1923, Harvester Homecoming officials deemed their volunteer work crew “Garage `23” to honor the work done in Fort Wayne 100 years ago. The second annual Wrenching weekend had...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police Department’s 67th Recruit Class reports for first day of training
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, candidates in the Fort Wayne Police Department’s (FWPD) 67th Recruit Class attended their first day of training. The class made up of 25 candidates had their first day of training at the Public Safety Academy located at 7602 Patriot Crossing. Hannah...
15 Fury Alert Day: How much snow are we getting Wednesday?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 15 Fury Alert Day and a Winter Storm Warning have been issued for beginning at 4 am Wednesday through 8 pm Wednesday evening. Most areas closer to Fort Wayne will see the heaviest snowfall with 5″-7″ expected. Slightly less snow is expected in areas north and west of Fort Wayne (4″-6″) […]
WOWO News
Man wanted in Flagstar Bank robbery arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested the man suspected in the robbery that happened at Flagstar Bank in downtown Fort Wayne on January 19. Charles Edward Jones, 55, was arrested on January 20 at the Southtown Xing Walmart after employees noticed him and contacted police. He was taken into custody without incident.
Comments / 0