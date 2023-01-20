"This is not over": Andrew Warren speaks after case against Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed

Read full article on original website
Federal judge says Gov. DeSantis violated Florida Constitution but dismisses Andrew Warren's lawsuit
It was not immediately clear Friday whether Warren would appeal Hinkle’s decision.
Gov. DeSantis calls for juror ‘supermajority’ to suffice in death penalty cases
'Obviously a majority of the jury has to, maybe a supermajority.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis started out his week with the Florida Sheriff’s Association (FSA), where he discussed his desire to allow juries to administer the death penalty via a supermajority vote, rather than requiring unanimity. “Fine, have a supermajority....
Evidence in suspended DA’s lawsuit shows that DeSantis simply wanted to target a ‘reform prosecutor’
Republican political operative Larry Keefe picked Andrew Warren after a Google search and a chat with a right-wing sheriff.
Could there be bipartisan support for changes to Florida’s death penalty laws?
'If ever there was a person who deserved the death penalty, Nikolas Cruz is that person.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wants to scrap the requirement that a jury must unanimously recommend the death penalty before a judge can impose it. And the Governor’s suggestion could have bipartisan support.
Warren vs. DeSantis: Ousted Florida state attorney won't be reinstated after judge dismisses lawsuit
TAMPA, Fla. - Months after Florida's governor shocked the Tampa Bay region with his decision to suspend Andrew Warren from office, a judge ultimately dismissed the former Hillsborough state attorney's lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis. "The suspension also violated the Florida Constitution, and that violation did affect the outcome. But...
Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal judge has excoriated Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren, concluding that the governor violated the First Amendment in ousting Warren because of political differences and the anticipated “political benefit” to the governor. However, in a ruling handed down Friday morning, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle concluded he lacked authority […] The post Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Governor Ron DeSantis to permanently ban COVID-19 mandates in Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis during COVID-19 speaking with a mask on – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Raoul B Photography. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed permanently outlawing Covid mandates in the state. DeSantis stated in a press release earlier this week that he has introduced legislation to...
‘We can’t do the work of 23 million people in the state of Florida in 60 days,’ will FL Legislature ever change how it operates?
Since the last regular legislative session in March 2022 — normally a 60-day job to deal with Florida’s business — three “special” sessions cropped up in the state capital located in Tallahassee:. The first one was in April, about congressional redistricting. The next two were...
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
Florida secretary of state touts new voting restrictions as ‘gold standard’ of ‘election integrity’
Critics argue the changes were designed to suppress voting by minorities and Democrats.
Florida legislative committee wants accountability from audited entities
The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee met in Tallahassee Thursday to discuss issues that have been found in some school districts, municipalities and private entities that have repeatedly not been addressed and also discussed ways to ensure more compliance. According to Auditor General Sherrill Norman, who was in attendance during the...
'There is no plan. There's nothing': Florida Democrats in despair over future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than two months after enduring humbling midterm losses, Democrats in Florida are in a state of disorder, with no clear leader, infrastructure, or consensus for rebuilding, according to interviews with more than a dozen organizers, former lawmakers, donors and other leaders.
Florida faith leaders form coalition to contest DeSantis', education department's denial of AP African American studies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Faith leaders in Florida plan to speak out Monday against a new move by the Florida Department of Education. Florida students will not be able to take an Advanced Placement African American Studies course because the FDOE denied approval of it. Advanced placement classes are college-level courses taught in high schools.
DeSantis Sparks National Outrage by Requesting Private Healthcare Data of Transgender Students
Photo byPhoto 261696078 / Desantis © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. Florida leadership won't leave the LBTQ+ community alone. DeSantis administration requested a wealth of data on students who receive gender-affirming procedures at Florida colleges.
Florida Democrats say debt ceiling talks must not threaten Social Security, Medicare
As Republicans in Washington push for spending cuts, Florida Democrats say seniors need to watch out. At a press conference on Social Security and Medicare, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz argued the programs face a threat — and so does Florida. The Weston Democrat said Republicans want to cut...
No more voting by mail in Florida
Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial's start
CINCINNATI (AP) — As his federal racketeering trial kicked off Monday, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder said he is optimistic and looking forward to telling his side of the story. “It should be a very good six weeks for me," Householder told reporters as he awaited opening statements...
The threat of DeSantis’ transphobic memo
I came out as transgender in 2015, at just 11 years old. Then, there was minimal discussion of transgender individuals — especially transgender youth — in the media as compared to today. When I came out to my friends and family, I was the first transgender child many...
Pro-life protesters in downtown Fort Lauderdale rally for passage of state’s ‘heartbeat bill’
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of demonstrators gathered for a pro-life rally in downtown Fort Lauderdale, calling for state legislators to pass a bill that would make it harder for women in Florida to get an abortion. 7News cameras captured demonstrators chanting and holding up signs as they lined...
Governor Makes 24 Appointments to Various State Boards, Corporations, Commissions, and Authorities
Florida - Sunday December 15, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made the following 24 appointments to various state boards, corporations, commissions, and authorities. Four appointed to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation. Larry Cretul - Cretul is a Senior Government Affairs Advisor at GrayRobinson, P.A. He is a veteran of the United...
