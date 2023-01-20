Read full article on original website
Related
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning
Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Initial Betting Line Released For Chiefs vs. Bengals
For the second year in a row, it will be the Chiefs and the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Cincinnati won last year's matchup at Arrowhead as the underdog. They are going to have to do the same thing this year as well. The initial betting line for the game is out, via SuperBookSports, and ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Ryan Fitzpatrick's Appearance
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick played for both the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals during his NFL career, so today he's paying them a visit. Photos and videos from the parking lot at Highmark Stadium shows Fitzpatrick hanging out with Bills fans before the game. This is hardly the ...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ social media team has savage moment after win over Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Giants badly, very badly, for the third time this year. But, this one was a bit sweeter, as it ended the Giants’ 2022-2023 season. There has been a lot of rift between these two teams, for a few reasons. One, they are division rivals, and the history between these two teams has been brewing for a very long time.
Comments / 0