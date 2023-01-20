Read full article on original website
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes
Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
Attention Chocolate Lovers – There’s a ‘Cocoa Crawl’ Coming to Henderson in February
Few things warm your bones on a chilly winter day in the Tri-State than a cup of hot chocolate. Some people like to enjoy it with marshmallows on top. Some prefer a heaping pile of whip cream. There are those who like to add a little spice, and those, like me, who just want as much chocolate flavor as possible. Whatever your preference, you'll likely find a version you love during the Henderson Chamber of Commerce's "Cocoa Crawl" coming up in February.
Enjoy A Yummy Chocolate Stroll & A Date In An Igloo in This Indiana Small Town
It's back for another delicious year of fun and festivities the Annual Chocolate Walk. This is actually exactly what it sounds like and we have all the yummy details. If you have never taken the time to visit Huntingburg, Indiana, you are totally missing out. It resembles that of a town in a Hallmark movie. From the quaint little shops to the gorgeously designed homes it is absolutely perfect and just a short drive from anywhere in the Tri-State area. They put themselves on the map for being featured in "A League of Their Own" and "Hard Rain"? It's true and totally cool. Plus they have an amazing thrift store that I am quite fond of.
wevv.com
Popular pizza being served in Spencer County
The days of video and DVD rentals are a thing of the past, but a pizza produced in an effort to draw more movie fans in, eventually became the driving force of success for a tiny Spencer County business. 44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason caught up with their longest serving...
New Restaurant, Auto Parts, and Hardware Stores Coming to Evansville’s North Side
One of the great things about living in Evansville is that whenever we need anything, we have several options to choose from no matter what side of town we live in. Need groceries? Chances are, you have three to four different options to choose from. New clothes? New TV? You have choices. Need something from Dollar General? There are probably two of them on your block and four more across the street (just kidding...sort of). Of course, we know that when we're hungry and don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of options available there too. Soon, north side residents will have a new option for getting a delicious meal, as well as a couple of stores to help take care of those DIY projects and honey-do lists.
You Can Own a Piece of Evansville History- 100 Year Old Queen Anne House Goes Up for Auction
Evansville is home to some seriously gorgeous homes, and this one needs a little TLC, but would be perfect for the right person. A gorgeous Queen Anne-style house hit the market in Evansville, and it ended up garnering attention from the popular website, OldHousesUnder50K.com which features really cool old houses from across the country. I follow many accounts that feature old homes from across the U.S. so it was really cool to see Evansville featured on one!
Magical Farewell Planned Thursday To Honor Owensboro’s KingNazir Gates & You’re Invited
The community of Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to celebrate the precious life of KingNazir Gates as he takes his final horse and carriage ride. KingNazir Gates is a strong six-year-old little boy from Owensboro who was born into this world with a very rare genetic disorder. We asked his mom Lakeia to share is life with us;
FUN: Kentucky Car Wash Adds Dog Wash System & We’re Howling With Excitement
Of course, you've heard of a car wash right?! Well, how about a Car Wash that also has a pup wash on the side so you can bathe your car and your pup?. This might be one of the coolest things I have ever heard of. As a dog owner of two doodles a pup wash is like a dream come true. Our doodles love to woller in the mud and it doesn't make for a fun time at our house.
14news.com
Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14 News family is growing!. Meteorologist Arden Gregory has announced she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Grant. This will be their first child. The baby’s gender will be a surprise. She is currently 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. The due date...
Learn to BBQ Better Than Your Neighbor with ‘King Of BBQ’ Jim Johnson
This VIP event is a unique fundraiser for Cancer Pathways Midwest located in Evansville, Indiana. Every person that owns a grill probably fancies themselves as a BBQ Master, but Jim Johnson is the King of BBQ, and he's coming to share his knowledge with the Tri-State. What Makes Jim Johnson...
Expansion On the Way as Indiana Coffee Shop Acquires Local Roaster
One coffee shop in Indiana is expanding with a new location, but this time, they plan to roast their own beans as the small business has acquired a local, area coffee roaster as well. Honey Moon Expanding. Currently, Honey Moon Coffee Co. has three locations in the Evansville area and...
Affordable Memory Bears Made From the Heart in Daviess County, Kentucky
Johnna Gray creates personalized keepsakes handcrafted from a loved one's cherished clothing in Utica. Every Memory Bear is one of a kind teddy bear. When you lose someone you love, it helps to have something huggable to hold. Recently, my sister-in-law lost her husband. She wanted to give her children...
Daviess County 4-H Is Hosting A Super Fun Event For The Community
The Daviess County Extension Office is always providing great camps and community activities. They are inviting the community out for READY SET CAMP!. The Daviess County 4-H program offers many programs. 4-H is a youth organization committed to building outstanding leaders. 4-H empowers youth to reach their full potential, working and learning in partnership with caring adults.
wevv.com
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro
Habitat for Humanity broke ground on two houses today to kick off the year, these will be two of 10 homes they build for families this year. Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County unveils two of the ten houses they will be building...
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
Kentucky Amphitheatre Hosting ‘Battle of the Dam’ Bands and Your Band Could Win
Beaver Dam Amphitheatre in Ohio County, Kentucky has already announced a couple of big events coming up in 2023. First up will be the season opener on Saturday, May 6th. That's when Beaver Dam will roll out the proverbial red carpet to welcome Casting Crowns' The Healer Tour to town.
New Bus Service Coming to Evansville Offers Trip Tickets for as Low as $1.00
A new bus service has announced it's coming to Evansville to give residents an alternative option for traveling. Megabus Announces Its Adding Evansville to Its List of Service Cities. The nice thing about where Evansville is located geographically is that we're within the driving range of cities like Indianapolis, Nashville,...
evansvilleliving.com
Jadrien & McKenna
After dating for seven years, high school sweethearts Jadrien and McKenna Higginson were married outdoors on a sunny day surrounded by an autumn glow. The two attended Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana, and ran track. Jadrien chose the date of their engagement two years before it happened, and on June 11, 2021, he proposed on a bench at the Newburgh riverfront.
Cerebral Palsy Won’t Stop Evansville’s Mr. Memorial from Rappelling Down 9 Stories
Reitz Memorial Graduate Aaron Coomer Accepts Challenge to Rappel Down 9 Stories. Jeff Perdue is spreading the word about the Granted and the second annual Over the Edge Rappelling fundraiser. If you have never met Jeff, let me tell you, he is persuasive. He is not the type to just ask once and be done. When it comes to Granted, he really won't stop until you say yes.
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
