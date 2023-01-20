ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Campus safety and services during ‘Fake Break’

Winter Term exams for undergraduate students and some graduate programs will take place Tuesday, Jan. 24. The gap in time from Wednesday, Jan. 25, through the beginning of Spring Term on Monday, Jan. 30 is sometimes colloquially referred to as “fake break,” and several campus services will have adjusted hours during this time.
Zachary Kramer named dean of Elon University School of Law

A longtime administrator and legal scholar with a leadership philosophy described as “collaborative, inclusive and driven to give students the best possible legal education” has been named the next dean of Elon University School of Law following a national search. Zachary Kramer, interim dean and the Jonathan &...
