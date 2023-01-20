Read full article on original website
Related
How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell
It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
Late Musician David Crosby Was Married to Wife Jan Dance for More Than 3 Decades: Meet His Spouse
The Byrds cofounder David Crosby has died at age 81, his wife, Jan Dance, confirmed in a statement to Variety. The couple had been married since 1987. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” Dance shared in a statement. “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.” Keep scrolling below to learn more about Crosby’s wife, Jan.
Albany Herald
David Crosby's Shocking Net Worth
David Crosby's net worth at the time of his death may not be what you would expect from a rock n' roll icon. A combination of addiction, health issues, legal problems and the changing landscape of the music industry caused substantial financial struggles for the music legend, but he ended up in the black before fading to black.
David Crosby, founder of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, dies
Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Crosby has died, his wife has confirmed.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
TMZ.com
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
After Famed Music Producer Phil Spector Killed An Actress, He Claimed It Was ‘Accidental Suicide’
Renowned music producer Phil Spector was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989. Fourteen years later, he became infamous for his role in a grisly murder. On February 3, 2003, Spector’s chauffeur, Adriano De Souza, called 911 to report that a woman had been fatally shot at the producer’s estate in Alhambra, California, according to “Accident, Suicide or Murder,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
‘A bad man hurt mommy’: Cathy Krauseneck’s family recalls ax murder and justice finally served decades later
The sister of young mom Cathy Krauseneck — who was found murdered with an ax nearly 40 years ago — recalled how “devastated” she was after the tragic slaying. Annet Schlosser opened up to “Dateline” about her sister — who was found in her bed with an ax lodged in her head in 1982. She was just 29 years old. “I was devastated,” she recalls. “And here I [was] at my sister’s funeral; My best friend, my mentor, my world.” The case, which became known as the “Brighton Ax Murder,” went cold for decades until authorities reopened the investigation in 2015. In Nov. 2019,...
TMZ.com
Flesh-n-Bone Warns Nelly About Drugs Following Gangsta Boo's Death
Flesh-n-Bone is proudly sober these days, and wants his fellow rappers to follow suit, which is why he's sending Nelly a message ... just in case his recent show was fueled by illicit substances. We caught the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony staple at LAX, and he sounded genuinely worried about Nelly following...
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail As Fellow Suspects Face New Charge
Young Dolph murder suspect Shundale Barnett has walked out of a Ft. Worth, Texas jail where he was being held on an undisclosed charge. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the man bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on December 24, 2022. HipHopDX was not able to confirm Barnett’s exact release date, but a representative at the jail said that he likely would not have been held for an extended period of time beyond having paid his bond.
BET
Young Thug Facing New Charges Over Alleged ‘Drug Deal’ In Courtroom
Young Thug and a co-defendant in his Young Slime Life RICO case are reportedly facing new charges after an alleged hand-to-hand drug deal in court while jury selection was taking place. According WAGA, the state’s clarification of the record obtained by the Atlanta local news station explains the allegations against...
Young Thug Accused of Conducting Drug Deal While in Court for RICO Case
Young Thug was accused Thursday of conducting a drug deal inside an Atlanta-area courtroom while he sat on trial in a sprawling 56 count RICO case that also implicates fellow hip-hop artist Gunna and 26 other associates. Judge Ural Glanville has paused jury selection while the alleged incident is investigated—just the latest in a series of roadblocks to delay the high profile trial of Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams. Courtroom surveillance footage obtained by WSB-TV in Atlanta shows the moment Kahlieff Adams, one of Williams’ co-defendants, slips something into his hands. A deputy who spotted the interaction later...
Joss Stone says 2011 murder plot made her more ‘safety conscious’: ‘People do sometimes try to kill you’
Joss Stone has opened up about how being at the centre of a murder plot changed her attitudes towards personal safety.In 2013, two men were found guilty of conspiracy to rob and murder the soul singer at her Devon home. Kevin Liverpool was initially jailed for life, with his accomplice Junior Bradshaw sentenced to 18 years behind bars, but both men had their sentences cut.In a new interview, Stone admitted that, while she now lives in Nashville and not in the UK, she was far more “safety conscious” after the attempted attack.“What happened to me in 2011 has made...
Daughter, boyfriend convicted of killing German doctors
BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany on Monday convicted a 19-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend of murder in the killing of her parents that was driven by her “hatred” of them. German news agency dpa reported that the regional court in Bayreuth sentenced the man...
David Crosby's Decision to Leave the Byrds Followed Feuding Among Bandmates
In terms of influential acts of the 20th century, The Byrds' impact knows no bounds. Although the group doesn't receive the widespread acclaim of their contemporaries, their short, yet impactful time together left a notable mark on music history and led to the formation of Crosby, Stills, & Nash...all thanks to David Crosby's departure from The Byrds.
musictimes.com
Young Thug Caught With Drugs While In Court: Camp Says Rapper 'Didn't Know'
It looks like the high-profile RICO YSL Trial of Young Thug is getting more and more complicated. During a jury selection hearing last Jan. 20, 2023, Young Thug, while in court, was accused of dealing drugs in the middle of the session. WSBTV's Mark Winne obtained exclusive surveillance footage showing...
David Crosby’s Legendary Music Career Made Him a Millionaire
The unfortunate death of musician David Crosby has left an immeasurable void in the industry as a whole. Through his work in both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, & Nash, David solidified himself as one of the great music icons of the 20th century, and he has a slew of awards and accolades to back it up.
There Was a Little Part of David Crosby in All of Us, Whether We Knew It or Not
In my many years of seeing live music, few sights were as dispiriting as the first time I saw David Crosby up close. In the early Eighties, he played a solo show at New York’s Town Hall. Walking onstage, looking a little overweight, unkempt and shaggy in an untucked shirt and baggy pants, he plopped down on a wooden chair. His voice was a bit raspier than we’d heard on his records, and the blissed-out smiles and stage patter he was known for were MIA. At one point, he yawned and looked at his watch, as if he were...
Passage: Gina Lollobrigida and David Crosby
"Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley looks back on the careers of Italian film star and photojournalist Gina Lollobrigida, and singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
31K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0