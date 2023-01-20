Read full article on original website
Algorand’s new announcement raises hopes of move to DeFi… Details inside
Algorand embraced a new self-custody exchange as part of a deeper focus on DeFi. ALGO bulls regained control, but the stakes remained high as directional uncertainty crept in. Algorand [ALGO] revealed a new development on 19 January, which could underscore a potential strategy to tap into growth through DeFi. The blockchain network revealed that the C3 Protocol has rolled out a new self-custody exchange called “C3.”
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Going long on SFM?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The recent price movement of SafeMoon (SFM) gives the cryptocurrency a low-risk score as per its price volatility in relation to its trading volume. The price of SafeMoon (SFM) has largely followed the overall crypto industry trend since the collapse of FTX in November last year.
Lido’s market cap surge- Is it a bubble? Investigating factors at play
Lido’s market cap spike may not be sustainable due to the declining performance of its protocol. Decreasing APR, user count, and whale interest may impact Lido’s long-term success. Lido’s market cap grew significantly over the last few days, according to recent data provided by Messari. The growth in...
Aptos [APT]: At overbought highs, here’s how profit-taking might affect you
APT’s price went up by over 90% in the last week. The altcoin was severely overbought at press time, and a price correction might be imminent. Aptos [APT] rallied by 92% in the last week, making it the crypto asset with the most gains in the last seven days, data from CoinMarketCap showed. During the intraday trading session on 21 January, APT’s value rose by 56% to trade above $12. This represented a four-fold increase from its lowest price of $3 in December 2022.
XRP gains strength as countdown to SEC verdict begins
XRP reacted to the news of a possible lawsuit resolution date. The altcoin’s network growth and velocity plummeted. Ripple’s [XRP] market capitalization shot past $20 billion for the first time since the FTX contagion hit the market more than two months ago, data from CoinMarketCap showed. At press time, XRP exchanged hands at $0.4052 after gaining 18% since the start of 2023.
Tezos: Is Mumbai upgrade the only reason behind XTZ’s price rise?
Tezos’ Mumbai upgrade entered the proposal phase for voting. XTZ’s metrics remained bullish over the last 30 days. Tezos [XTZ] in its 134th issue of The Baking Sheet revealed several new updates that happened in its ecosystem over the last few days. The most prominent one was the Mumbai proposal entering the phase for voting.
Why Bitcoin investors are on edge following Genesis’ bankruptcy announcement
Genesis’ bankruptcy filing revived concerns of a potential Bitcoin selloff. However, bulls charged through the FUD and passed the $22,000 price level. Genesis reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after failing to secure enough funds to cover its debt. The company, which was one of the largest institutional lenders at one point, has the potential to unwind all the gains achieved by Bitcoin [BTC] in January 2023.
Polygon: Are more gains likely for long-term MATIC holders?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MATIC was bullish on a lower timeframe. Short-term HODLers saw 18% profit from the recent rally. Polygon’s [MATIC] rally on 20 January posted about 10% gains after the...
Curve Finance to increase pools with additional gauges on Ethereum
The whales on Curve Finance have requested for more gauges to be added to Ethereum. CRV was significantly overbought at press time and might be due for a price correction. Following a request from whale addresses on its platform, Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve Finance has put forward a proposal to add more gauges to its liquidity pools on Ethereum.
Will Litecoin see a dip to $85 before its next push higher?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The daily timeframe remained bullish, but a pullback could occur. On-chain metrics and a positive funding rate also highlighted bullish expectations. Litecoin retested the bullish order block at...
Can bullish SAND reclaim its pre-FTX levels? Technical indicators suggest…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. SAND could target its pre-FTX level in the next few days. The open interest rate increased, which could boost the uptrend momentum. Sandbox [SAND] is among the best...
Decentraland reveals credit against Genesis: Should investors be worried?
Decentraland provided clarification regarding its dealings with Genesis. MANA’s price continued to surge but metrics were bearish. Decentraland [MANA] recently revealed its stand on the ongoing Genesis episode, providing clarity to the network’s investors and users. As per an official tweet on 21 January, the Decentraland Foundation had a credit of around $7.8 million against Genesis.
Bitcoin hits four-month high as whales step in, but is there trouble incoming?
Addresses holding 1,000-10,000 BTC have been stepping up in the accumulation. BTC price hit over $22,000, the first time in four months. Several important indicators show that whales have played a significant role in Bitcoin’s [BTC] recent upswing. The king coin surpassed the $22,000 price point for the first time in four months. However, despite the recent substantial increase, a sizable portion of the supply was sitting on Unrealized Profit at press time.
Ethereum notes a strong bullish bias on charts, here’s why $1680 is critical
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ethereum has a bullish outlook, and a buying opportunity could present itself on a lower timeframe market structure break. The CVD was not encouraging, but other technical aspects...
Bitcoin: As January comes to an end, here’s what you should expect next month
BTC’s MVRV rests above 1, indicating that the market might have entered a bullish mid-term stage. Open Interest has been on a steady increase since the year started. The recent rally in Bitcoin’s [BTC] price in the last few weeks led to a sharp increase in the coin’s market-value-to-realized-value ratio (MVRV), which according to CryptoQuant pseudonymous analyst Greatest Trader, implied that the market might have entered a bullish mid-term stage.
Assessing Fantom’s new vault launch and its effects on FTM
Fantom launched an Ecosystem Vault on 20 January. FTM has seen increased demand since the beginning of the year. Fantom [FTM], the open-source smart contract platform for digital assets and dApps, announced the launch of the Ecosystem Vault on 20 January. The Ecosystem Vault would fund projects being built on...
CRV becomes the most traded token among Ethereum whales but…
CRV extends gains amid increased whale activity. ETH whales contribute to the demand for CRV despite being heavily overbought. Curve Finance’s native token CRV just jumped to the top of the list of most traded crypto tokens among ETH whales. This outcome may pave the way for the next major price move for CRV given its current position.
TRON liquidity staking new update is here, but will it favor TRX bulls?
Despite updates regarding liquidity staking, TRX’s price was declining. A few of the metrics were in the buyers’ favor while the market indicators were bearish. Justin Sun, the founder of TRON [TRX] stated that the TRON foundation announced the upcoming launch of liquid staking, as outlined in TIP467. With the launch of this new feature, users will be able to seamlessly swap their staked TRX for STRX.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will ETH cross $3,000 soon?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. When Ethereum switched from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) in September 2022, more people, including institutions, were interested in staking. According to...
Bitcoin holders are avoiding leverage in the latest rally, here’s why
Low demand for leverage gives insights into the current Bitcoin investor psychology. BTC enjoys demand in the derivatives market courtesy of a strong recovery in open interest. Glassnode alerts just revealed that the amount of HODLed or lost Bitcoin is now at a 5-year high. This reflects the positive price...
