ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk

By MARCIA DUNN
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWmL5_0kLVAsdr00

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — The first Native American woman in space ventured out on a spacewalk Friday to prep the International Space Station for more solar panels.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann emerged alongside Japan's Koichi Wakata, lugging an equipment bag. Their job was to install support struts and brackets for new solar panels launching this summer, part of a continuing effort by NASA to expand the space station's power grid.

Mann, a Marine colonel and test pilot, rocketed into orbit last fall with SpaceX, becoming the first Native American woman in space. She is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California.

Wakata, Japan's spaceflight leader with five missions, also flew up on SpaceX. He helped build the station during the shuttle era.

Friday was the first spacewalk for both.

The pair will depart the space station in another month or so.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

What was in the sky above Turkey last week? What is a lenticular cloud?

The image of an extraordinary cloud formation in the sky over Bursa, Turkey, last week spread on social media causing many to speculate about UFOs and other-world phenomena. But the orange-tinted formation some thought resembled a flying saucer had an earthy origin. The cloud formation is called a lenticular cloud....
iheart.com

Florida City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

There's a classic saying that goes "beauty is within the eye of the beholder." It's certainly true when it comes to the United States, which is full of stunning natural landscapes, visually-stunning cities, and artistic creations. Some people visit certain places just so they could marvel at wondrous landmarks and snap pictures.
NAPLES, FL
WGAU

US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus.
WGAU

Time's Up to halt operations, shift resources to legal fund

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Golden Globes carpet typically glitters with crystal-studded gowns in pastel hues, but it looked different in January 2018: The ballgowns were black, and the night's key accessory was a pin that read "Time's Up." Onstage, Oprah Winfrey brought guests to their feet with a warning to powerful abusers: "Their time is up!"
WGAU

Feds deny emergency call to slow ships, ease whale strikes

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — The U.S. government has denied a request from a group of environmental organizations to immediately apply proposed ship-speed restrictions in an effort to save a vanishing species of whale. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering new rules designed to stop large...
MAINE STATE
WGAU

‘Toadzilla’: Giant cane toad found in Australia could be world’s largest

Park rangers in Australia believe they may have found a record-breaking cane toad in a rainforest. Nicknamed “Toadzilla” by the rangers, the 5.9-pound amphibian was discovered in Conway National Park in Queensland last week, CBS News and The Washington Post reported. In a news release, the Queensland Department...
WGAU

A look at Leopard 2 tanks that could soon be sent to Ukraine

GENEVA — (AP) — Following intense pressure from its allies, Germany appears to be inching toward approving deliveries of high-tech Leopard 2 main battle tanks that Ukraine and its biggest Western backers hope will boost Kyiv’s fight against Russian invaders. Over the weekend, German Foreign Minister Annalena...
WGAU

Elon Musk testifies in 2nd day of Tesla tweet trial

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco, testifying that he believed he had locked up financial backing to take Tesla private during 2018 meetings with representatives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund — although no specific funding amount or price was discussed.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
31K+
Followers
114K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy