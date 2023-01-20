ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

UK judge rejects Uyghur bid to halt Xinjiang cotton imports

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGjcQ_0kLVANig00

LONDON — (AP) — A British judge on Friday rejected a lawsuit that accused the U.K. government of allowing the import of cotton products associated with forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region — though he acknowledged there were “widespread abuses” in the region’s cotton industry.

High Court justice Ian Dove ruled against a Uyghur organization and a human rights group who claimed the government unlawfully failed to investigate conditions in which cotton was produced.

The far-western Xinjiang region is a major global supplier of cotton, but rights groups have long alleged that the crop is picked and processed by China’s Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities in a widespread, state-sanctioned system of forced labor.

The judge agreed with the U.K. government that there are problems meeting the standard of evidence needed for criminal investigation and prosecution. In a written judgment, he said the absence of specific evidence meant there “would be little if any purpose to be served by pursuing an investigation which would not bear fruit in the form of prosecutions or seizures.”

He added that his ruling “does not in any way undermine the striking consensus in the evidence that there are clear and widespread abuses in the cotton industry” in Xinjiang, “involving human rights violations and the exploitation of forced labor.”

The judge noted that the U.K. government has said it may open an investigation if new information emerges.

The case, brought by the Munich-based World Uyghur Congress and the Global Legal Action Network, a nonprofit organization, is one of several legal challenges aimed at pressing the U.K. and European Union to follow the lead of the United States, where a law took effect last year to ban all cotton products suspected of being made in Xinjiang,

Rights groups argue that the scale of China’s rights violations in Xinjiang — which the U.N. says may amount to crimes against humanity — means that numerous international fashion brands are at high risk of using cotton tainted by forced labor and other rights abuses.

Researchers and advocacy groups estimate 1 million or more people from Uyghur and other minority groups have been swept into detention camps in Xinjiang, where many say they were tortured, sexually assaulted and forced to abandon their language and religion. The organizations say the camps, along with forced labor and draconian birth control policies, are a sweeping crackdown on Xinjiang’s minorities.

China denies the allegations and argues its policies in Xinjiang are aimed at quashing extremism.

World Uyghur Congress President Dolkun Isa said the court ruling was “greatly disappointing.” The Global Legal Action Network said it was considering whether to appeal.

“It’s deeply frustrating that, despite the defendants and the court accepting the overwhelming evidence of the ongoing atrocities in Xinjiang and within the cotton industry connected to the U.K., the result of this judgment is that the U.K. government faces no accountability for its refusal to effectively deal with imports of atrocity crime goods,” said Siobhán Allen, a senior lawyer with the network.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

EU widens Iran sanctions list in response to crackdown

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on dozens of Iranian officials and organizations, including a government minister, regional governors and lawmakers, suspected in the security crackdown on protestors, but did not add Iran's Revolutionary Guard to its terror group blacklist. At a meeting...
WGAU

EU greenlights Armenia mission to ease border tensions

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union agreed on Monday to dispatch a civilian mission to Armenia to help boost security around its border and improve relations with neighboring Azerbaijan, amid tensions over a transport corridor to the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The mission, which was requested by...
WGAU

Hungary won't veto EU arms funding to Ukraine, official says

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Hungary's foreign minister said Monday that while his government isn't in favor of the European Union sending funding for weapons to Ukraine, it won't block a planned tranche of 500 million euros ($543 million) in assistance to Kyiv to use in the war with Russia.
Reuters

COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: U.N

VIENNA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic led to the first drop in the known number of human-trafficking victims in 20 years as trafficking opportunities and policing were reduced, but the Ukraine war has probably now caused a new surge, a U.N. report said on Tuesday.
WGAU

A look at Leopard 2 tanks that could soon be sent to Ukraine

GENEVA — (AP) — Following intense pressure from its allies, Germany appears to be inching toward approving deliveries of high-tech Leopard 2 main battle tanks that Ukraine and its biggest Western backers hope will boost Kyiv’s fight against Russian invaders. Over the weekend, German Foreign Minister Annalena...
WGAU

Mexico's former safety chief goes on trial in US drug case

NEW YORK — (AP) — Shielded by anonymity and extra security, jurors got their first look Monday at a rare U.S. trial of a former cabinet-level Mexican official charged with taking bribes to aid drug traffickers he was supposed to be neutralizing. After blowing a kiss to his...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Ancient fresco among 60 treasures returned to Italy from US

ROME — (AP) — A fresco depicting Hercules and originally from Herculaneum, a city destroyed along with Pompeii by the 79 A.D. eruption of Mount Vesuvius, was back in Italy Monday, along with 59 other ancient pieces illegally trafficked to the United States. Last summer, U.S. authorities announced...
WGAU

UN rights chief condemns killing of activist in Eswatini

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — (AP) — United Nations humans rights chief Volker Türk on Monday condemned the “brutal killing” of a leading pro-democracy activist in the southern African nation of Eswatini, which is one of the world's few remaining absolute monarchies. Human rights lawyer...
WGAU

Germany: Group accused of planning to start 'civil war'

BERLIN — (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Germany said Monday that they have indicted five people for treason and forming a “terrorist organization” that aimed to topple the government and spark a civil war. Prosecutors said the suspects, four men and one woman, had made “concrete...
WGAU

Wall Street modestly higher ahead of more corporate earnings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are edging mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street as investors prepare for another big slate of corporate earnings. They’re also hoping the Federal Reserve will scale back the pace of its interest rate increases at its policy meeting next week. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% early Monday. The benchmark index is coming off its first weekly loss in the last three. The Nasdaq was up 0.5% and the Dow was just barely lower. Treasury yields were a bit higher. Companies reporting earnings this week include Microsoft, Boeing, Tesla and Southwest Airlines. Oil prices were slightly higher.
WGAU

Ukraine's Zelenskyy honors those killed in helicopter crash

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an emotional meeting Saturday with the families of those who died in a helicopter crash earlier this week. Zelenskyy spoke with family members of seven of those killed in Wednesday's crash in the Brovary area of Kyiv, the...
WGAU

Norway arrests former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — A former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group seeking asylum in Norway is in police custody on suspicion of entering the Scandinavian country illegally, authorities said Monday. Russian Andrey Medvedev “has been arrested under the Immigration Act and it...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
31K+
Followers
114K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy