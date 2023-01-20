Read full article on original website
Iowa's best high school girls basketball players: Meet the state's top seniors
By Barry Poe | Photo by Daniel Jacobi Over the next few weeks, SBLive will compile lists of the top basketball players in the state from each class. Please note, this is not intended to be a comprehensive list and if you know of a player you believe should be included, please let us ...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU wrestlers whip Wyoming
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State recorded four pins, including three in the second half of the dual, in turning in another dominant performance against a Big 12 Conference opponent by downing Wyoming, 42-3, Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena. The 18th-ranked Jackrabbits ran their overall dual winning...
KELOLAND TV
Most popular girl names in the 90s in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security...
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
KEVN
Snow remains a possibility for many throughout this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Starting tonight there is a chance for snow in northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hill. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy blustery conditions. Clouds will clear out as we head into Monday afternoon, where highs will climb into the upper 20s to upper 30s. The clear skies will not last as another round of snow will make its way into northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hills, this includes Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis as we head into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few isolated snow showers possible in the afternoon in the extreme northwest regions of South Dakota. Next best chance for widespread snow will be on Wednesday where we will see highs in the 20s to 30s with windy conditions. Snow will remain a possibility throughout the week and into the weekend.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, S.D., according to records from Butte County.
KELOLAND TV
Biggest snowfalls recorded in South Dakota history
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
wnax.com
SD Legislature Asked to Help Find Teachers
South Dakota legislators have been hearing again about a shortage of teachers across the state. District 18 Representative Mike Stevens of Yankton says there are shortages in most professions….. Stevens says legislators will continue to look for ways to help…. Stevens says the shortage will never be totally...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Man Who Led Officers On Three-State Pursuit To Face Charges In Iowa
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A man who led authorities on a pursuit that entered three states will soon face a felony charge in Iowa. The pursuit started in Canton, South Dakota traveled through Lyon County, into Rock County, Minnesota, and back into South Dakota, back in May 2022. Lincoln...
KELOLAND TV
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
Vermillion Plain Talk
COVID Update: South Dakota Logs 12 New Pandemic Deaths
South Dakota recorded 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in Yankton and Charles Mix counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). The new fatalities raised the state pandemic toll to 3,145. It was the highest weekly rise in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Senate Bill to transfer authority from Prison Wardens to Secretary of Corrections in South Dakota
Becky Rasmussen, the executive director and founder of Call to Freedom, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning to talk about the significance of this month. Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST. Livestream and VOD for Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
Is South Dakota One of the Most Frigid States in the Nation?
It's resembled winter for several weeks now in South Dakota thanks to all the snow we received and continue to get. And now that January has arrived and February is right around the corner, it's gonna start feeling like winter as Jack Frost starts nipping at your nose and all your other exposed body parts.
proclaimerscv.com
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes
Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Dakota
South Dakota has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including actors, comedians, and television personalities. In this article, we will profile five famous people from South Dakota: January Jones, Timmy Williams, Debra Mooney, Catherine Bach, and Bob Barker.
kelo.com
Deep snow has South Dakota DOT concerned about livestock on the interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Deeper than average snow has created a livestock concern for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The DOT says snowstorms that have moved through the state could lead to livestock having the ability to get out of fenced in areas. Officials are asking landowners with land directly adjacent to Interstate 90 or Interstate 29 to contact their local DOT office before putting livestock out to pasture. The South Dakota DOT says their staff will work with landowners to assess snow levels and fencing.
KEVN
Snowfall is expected over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some snow over the weekend. It will start tomorrow with snow showers expected for the Northern Black Hills and Wyoming. More snow will move into Wyoming on Sunday and impact the area throughout the day. We will continue to see scattered snow showers on Monday as well. Total accumulation will be up to 3-4 inches for the Northern Black Hills. 1-2 inches is expected for Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota. Rapid City and places to the east will likely not see any accumulation. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be similar to this week with highs around 40° for Rapid City and 30s elsewhere. We’ll see some windy weather over the weekend as well. Wind gusts could be as high as 25-30 mph on Saturday, but the windiest time will be Sunday night with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible in Wyoming. The windy weather will continue on Monday as well. Throughout next week, temperatures aren’t going to change dramatically with 30s expected for much of the week.
KEVN
Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Despite gusty winds from the southwest this evening and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will look to drop into the teens and 20s this evening with isolated snow showers possible. While we could see some isolated snow showers develop tonight in Wyoming a slightly better chance for...
