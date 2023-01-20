ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU wrestlers whip Wyoming

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State recorded four pins, including three in the second half of the dual, in turning in another dominant performance against a Big 12 Conference opponent by downing Wyoming, 42-3, Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena. The 18th-ranked Jackrabbits ran their overall dual winning...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Most popular girl names in the 90s in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Snow remains a possibility for many throughout this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Starting tonight there is a chance for snow in northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hill. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy blustery conditions. Clouds will clear out as we head into Monday afternoon, where highs will climb into the upper 20s to upper 30s. The clear skies will not last as another round of snow will make its way into northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hills, this includes Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis as we head into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few isolated snow showers possible in the afternoon in the extreme northwest regions of South Dakota. Next best chance for widespread snow will be on Wednesday where we will see highs in the 20s to 30s with windy conditions. Snow will remain a possibility throughout the week and into the weekend.
WYOMING STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota

The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Biggest snowfalls recorded in South Dakota history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wnax.com

SD Legislature Asked to Help Find Teachers

South Dakota legislators have been hearing again about a shortage of teachers across the state. District 18 Representative Mike Stevens of Yankton says there are shortages in most professions….. Stevens says legislators will continue to look for ways to help…. Stevens says the shortage will never be totally...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Another round of winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

COVID Update: South Dakota Logs 12 New Pandemic Deaths

South Dakota recorded 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in Yankton and Charles Mix counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). The new fatalities raised the state pandemic toll to 3,145. It was the highest weekly rise in...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes

Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Ted Rivers

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Dakota

South Dakota has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including actors, comedians, and television personalities. In this article, we will profile five famous people from South Dakota: January Jones, Timmy Williams, Debra Mooney, Catherine Bach, and Bob Barker.
kelo.com

Deep snow has South Dakota DOT concerned about livestock on the interstates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Deeper than average snow has created a livestock concern for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The DOT says snowstorms that have moved through the state could lead to livestock having the ability to get out of fenced in areas. Officials are asking landowners with land directly adjacent to Interstate 90 or Interstate 29 to contact their local DOT office before putting livestock out to pasture. The South Dakota DOT says their staff will work with landowners to assess snow levels and fencing.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Snowfall is expected over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some snow over the weekend. It will start tomorrow with snow showers expected for the Northern Black Hills and Wyoming. More snow will move into Wyoming on Sunday and impact the area throughout the day. We will continue to see scattered snow showers on Monday as well. Total accumulation will be up to 3-4 inches for the Northern Black Hills. 1-2 inches is expected for Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota. Rapid City and places to the east will likely not see any accumulation. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be similar to this week with highs around 40° for Rapid City and 30s elsewhere. We’ll see some windy weather over the weekend as well. Wind gusts could be as high as 25-30 mph on Saturday, but the windiest time will be Sunday night with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible in Wyoming. The windy weather will continue on Monday as well. Throughout next week, temperatures aren’t going to change dramatically with 30s expected for much of the week.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Despite gusty winds from the southwest this evening and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will look to drop into the teens and 20s this evening with isolated snow showers possible. While we could see some isolated snow showers develop tonight in Wyoming a slightly better chance for...
WYOMING STATE

