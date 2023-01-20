State House Speaker Jon Burns undecided on many issues entering first session at helm

Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates transferred
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it would continue to operate as a much smaller 112-bed “transition center,” a minimum-security facility.
Albany Herald
Solomon Peña to remain behind bars as he awaits trial in shootings at New Mexico lawmakers homes
The failed Republican New Mexico state House candidate who is accused of masterminding shootings at Democratic officials' homes will remain in jail as he awaits trial, a judge ruled Monday. Second Judicial District Court Judge David Murphy said Solomon Peña poses a threat to the targets of the shootings and...
Comments / 0