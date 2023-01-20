Read full article on original website
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
tvinsider.com
‘Buffy’ Love! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Reunite at ‘Wolf Pack’ Premiere
Buffy and Spike, together again! Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with former Buffy the Vampire Slayercostar James Marsters at the Los Angeles premiere of her new TV show, Wolf Pack. Gellar raved about the reunion on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos from the January 19 event. “This is a series...
tvinsider.com
‘Perry Mason’ Season 2: Meet the New Cast & Characters of Depression-Era Legal Drama (PHOTOS)
Perry Mason makes its return to HBO on Monday, March 6. Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry Mason Season 2 brings back Emmy-winner Matthew Rhys in the titular role along with Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, and more. “Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of...
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
Perry Mason Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The HBO Series' Return
Perry Mason Season 2 is right around the corner. Here's everything we know about the iconic TV attorney's latest case.
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
TMZ.com
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Dennis Quaid Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan's Upcoming Paramount+ Series 'Bass Reeves'
Dennis Quaid is the latest actor to join the Taylor Sheridan universe. The A Dog's Journey star has been added to the cast of the Yellowstone creator's forthcoming Paramount+ series Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo. The series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon, is based on the real life hero of the American frontier. Believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Bass Reeves captured over 3,000 outlaws without getting injured during his days in the Wild West.
‘Cheers’: Bebe Neuwirth Enjoyed Portraying the ‘Painful Moments’ in Lilith’s Life
When 'Cheers' was ending, Bebe Neuwirth reflected on some of the heavy moments in Lilith's life she got to play on the TV comedy.
What’s on TV this week: ‘Accused,’ ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Shrinking’ and more
“The Plot to Kill My Mother” (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): A young woman who grew up in witness protection searches for her mother’s killer in this new TV movie. “Accused” (Fox, 9 p.m. ET; also Tuesday): “The Shield’s” Michael Chiklis stars in the debut installment of this new crime anthology that will feature a new case, a new location and different characters each episode.
Shrinking review: Apple’s new comedy is a perfectly-cast gem about grief, joy, and moving on
I’m a simple man. When I see Bill Lawrence’s name attached to a TV show (like his new comedy Shrinking on Apple TV Plus), that’s all the prodding I need to binge said TV series with superhuman rapidity. Lawrence co-created Shrinking, about a grieving therapist played by Jason Segel, along with Segel and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein — and once the show’s first two episodes debut this weekend, I imagine that at least some of you will cycle through the same spectrum of responses that I did after I checked out press screeners this past weekend.
General Hospital leaves fans in the dark as Adam Huss returns to tape the final scenes of the Cassadine Prince
Celeb Dirty Laundry is reporting that Adam Huss has returned to tape the final scenes as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. Huss has stepped in twice before when Marcus Coloma was dealing with Covid-19. GH viewers have been waiting to find out the fate of the Cassadine Prince ever since it was reported that Marcus Coloma was fired from the role. When he got the news the actor was said to have refused to tape his final scenes but a representative for Coloma said he did not walk off without taping his last episodes.
Peacock Follows Netflix’s Lead By Canceling A One-Season Show And More
Two more streaming shows got the axe, this time by Universal's streaming service, Peacock.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ to End With Season 14 at CBS
“NCIS: Los Angeles” is coming to a close. CBS announced on Friday that the currently airing 14th season of the drama would be its last, with the series finale set to air on May 14. The series premiered in 2009 as the second installation of the “NCIS” franchise, preceded by the still-running “NCIS” and followed by “NCIS: New Orleans,” which ran from 2014 to 2021, and “NCIS: Hawaiʻi,” which premiered in 2021 and is currently airing its second season. “NCIS: Sydney” is set to premiere this year. Set in the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending...
‘Tom Jones’: Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date
Fans of Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham may want to check out Tom Jones, Masterpiece’s retelling of Henry Fielding’s novel from Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair). The romantic comedy will air in four parts, Sundays, April 30 – May 21, 2023 at 9pm ET on PBS. Waddingham plays the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston, who comes between Tom (Solly McLeod) and Sophia (Sophie Wilde). The story follows Tom, a foundling of uncertain parentage in 18th Century England who falls for an heiress (Wilde). Co-produced by Mammoth Screen, the limited series also stars James Fleet (Bridgerton) as Squire Allworthy, Tom’s warm-hearted adoptive father;...
tvinsider.com
‘Accused’ EP on Why the Fox Anthology May ‘Leave You in Tears’
“Zero hour is almost here, and I will take the respect I deserve.” Imagine being the father reading that in his teen’s journal. Michael Chiklis opens the anthology series Accused, as neurosurgeon Scott Corbett. His elder son is kind and accomplished, his younger son, antisocial and angry. Though...
