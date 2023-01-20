Read full article on original website
Elon Musk felt like he 'was dying' after 2nd COVID booster shot, cousin in 'peak health' suffered myocarditis
Elon Musk shared in a series of posts on Twitter Friday evening that he and his cousin both suffered severe side effects from COVID boosters they received.
COVID-19 patients retain elevated risk of death for at least 18 months after infection, finds large-scale study
COVID-19 is associated with higher risks of cardiovascular disease and death in the short- and long-term, according to a study in nearly 160,000 participants published today in Cardiovascular Research, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Compared to uninfected individuals, the likelihood of COVID-19 patients dying was up to 81 times higher in the first three weeks of infection and remained five times higher up to 18 months later.
‘Brought to you by Pfizer’ video is false, edited to deceive
CLAIM: A video shows various TV presenters from shows sponsored by Pfizer collapsing on camera due to side effects from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This video is deceptively edited to suggest the TV presenters collapsed because of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, but The Associated Press has previously reported that those featured in the video collapsed for other reasons. COVID-19 vaccines are not causing a large number of people to collapse in routine settings, medical experts say.
CDC, FDA Investigating Potential—But 'Unlikely'—Link Between Pfizer Booster and Stroke Risk
The CDC and FDA announced a safety signal on Friday, outlining a possible increase in ischemic stroke risk for seniors in the after receiving the Pfizer-BioNtech bivalent vaccine.This link between boosters and ischemic strokes hasn’t appeared in other studies or with other types of vaccines.The CDC will further investigate the data to be safe, but they haven't yet changed recommended COVID vaccination guidelinesThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating a possible—but “very unlikely”—link between Pfizer-BioNtech’s updated COVID booster and ischemic stroke in people ages 65 and older, the agencies announced Friday.Federal officials...
The First Autopsy Insights into the Effects of COVID-19 on the Human Body
The autopsy of the first confirmed case of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, provided important insights into the disease and its effects on the human body. The patient, a 61-year-old man from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. He died on January 9, 2020.
Virtue signaling keeps COVID vaccine mandates in place even as support wanes
As a growing number of medical professionals question the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, mandates in some places still linger. “I believe we should stop trying to prevent all symptomatic infections in healthy, young people by boosting them with vaccines containing mRNA from strains [of SARS-CoV-2] that might disappear a few months later,” wrote Dr. Paul Offit of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine in a recent New England Journal of Medicine opinion piece.
Covid Still Killing Hundreds Of Americans Every Day As Pandemic Enters Fourth Year
Vaccines, treatments and other public health measures have helped curb the spread of Covid and keep deaths and hospitalizations down, but as the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, data shows hundreds of people still dying with the virus every day, an infectious omicron offshoot tearing across the country and dismal appetite for updated booster shots.
Study: COVID surges caused higher mortality among non-COVID patients
Overall patient care suffered during the coronavirus pandemic when COVID-19 surges swamped U.S. hospitals, especially in patients 45 years and older, a study by a Kennesaw State University researcher shows. According to assistant professor of economics Weiwei Chen, who began her research when COVID peaked during the summer of 2020,...
Study reveals new genetic disorder that causes susceptibility to opportunistic infections
An international consortium co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center immunogeneticist Rubén Martínez-Barricarte, Ph.D., has discovered a new genetic disorder that causes immunodeficiency and profound susceptibility to opportunistic infections including a life-threatening fungal pneumonia. The discovery, reported Jan. 20 in the journal Science Immunology, will help identify people who...
