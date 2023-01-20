Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Marketmind: Tech tonic, recession rethink
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Pumped-up hopes for U.S. tech sector earnings in a heavy week for corporate updates generally have twinned with the latest sign Europe may have dodged a winter recession. With Microsoft topping the U.S. company reports on...
Breaking: NYSE Halts Trading on Numerous Stocks Due to Technical Issue
The New York Stock Exchange was apparently hit by some kind of glitch that saw trading on many stocks halted.
kalkinemedia.com
Dollar struggles, shares buoyant as business activity data set the mood
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro held at a nine-month top against the dollar and global equities bobbed at multi-month highs on Tuesday after reasonable European business activity data and a slew of corporate earnings kept risk appetite buoyant. Euro zone business activity made a surprise return to growth in January,...
kalkinemedia.com
Gulf Warehousing FY Profit Rises
* FY NET PROFIT 239.6 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 224.9 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO. * BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 0.10 RIYALPER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a...
kalkinemedia.com
European shares slip as business activity data underwhelms
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Adds comment, updates prices) Jan 24 (Reuters) - European stocks reversed early gains on Tuesday as better-than-expected business activity data in the euro zone failed to excite investors worried about further interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB).
Will Coinbase Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2040?
The cryptocurrency exchange could be a major multibagger -- or not.
kalkinemedia.com
Imricor Medical Systems Got US FDA Approval For IDE To Initiate Clinical Trial In Us For Visabl-Alf
* GOT APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL DEVICE EXCEPTION TO INITIATE CLINICAL TRIAL IN US FOR VISABL-ALF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
ADVISORY-Alert on Alexandria Container earnings withdrawn
Jan 24 (Reuters) - An alert on Alexandria Container And Cargo Handling Co's ALCN.CA H1 profit has been withdrawn as it was inadvertently snapped off a release from Arab Drug Company For Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries ADCI.CA, an unrelated company. For the correct alert, click STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE:24/01/2023 STORY_TIME:[07:04:16]. Disclaimer. The...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Eurozone: "Sometimes you just need a bit of luck"
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. EUROZONE: "SOMETIMES YOU JUST NEED A BIT OF LUCK" (1043 GMT) It looks the "no recession in the euro zone" camp is getting bigger by the day....
kalkinemedia.com
Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
kalkinemedia.com
Toronto market climbs to 7-month high as tech jumps
(Reuters) -Canada's main stock rose on Monday to its highest closing level in more than seven months as technology companies tracked gains for their Wall Street peers and investors awaited the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision later in the week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up...
kalkinemedia.com
Amazon launches a subscription prescription drug service
Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business. The retail giant said Tuesday that it will launch RxPass, a subscription service for customers who have Prime memberships. Amazon said people will pay $5 a month to fill as many prescriptions as they need from a list of about 50 generic medications, which are generally cheaper versions of brand-name drugs.
kalkinemedia.com
Baby Formula Factory
FILE - An Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant is shown in Sturgis, Mich., on Sept. 23, 2010. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the infant formula plant that was shut down for months in 2022 due to contamination, the company confirmed in January 2023. The factory’s closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula shortage that forced parents to seek formula from food banks, friends and doctor’s offices. Production restarted in June. (Brandon Watson/Sturgis Journal via AP, File)
Comments / 0