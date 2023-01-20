Read full article on original website
Invictus (ASX:IVZ) wraps up Mukuyu-1 ST1 ops, identifies 13 potential hydrocarbon bearing zones
Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) has successfully concluded the Mukuyu-1 and ST1 drill campaign. IVZ shares gained over 6% in the early hours of 23 January post the update. Total 13 potential hydrocarbon bearing zones have been identified at Mukuyu-1 ST1. In the primary Upper Angwa target alone, gross potential hydrocarbon bearing...
Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said Tuesday. The spokesman for Uganda's ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at the Kingfisher...
Climate change: Should you explore these hydrogen stocks?
Air Products’ net income in Q4 2022 was US$ 593 million. Bloom Energy posted Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 292.3 million. Operating income of Air Products in Q4 2022 was US$ 626.5 million. With growing concern over climate change in the world, the focus is on hydrogen as it...
Lithium stocks on ASX- What should you know about ASX:LLL & ASX:GL1?
Rising demand for electric vehicle batteries saw global lithium demand grow strongly. As per Resources and energy quarterly December 2022, world demand for lithium is expected to increase from 592,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2021 to 745,000 tonnes in 2022. ASX:LLL and ASX:GL1 are developing projects to...
Petro-Victory Energy Announces Oil Discovery At PVE-01
* PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP ANNOUNCES OIL DISCOVERY AT PVE-01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Vistara Airlines Exec Says Clocked High Revenue In Dec. Quarter Due To High Air Fares, Strong Demand
* VISTARA AIRLINES EXEC SAYS CLOCKED HIGH REVENUE IN DEC. QUARTER DUE TO HIGH AIR FARES, STRONG DEMAND. * VISTARA AIRLINES EXEC SAYS 25% - 30% CAPACITY DEPLOYED ON INTERNATIONAL ROUTES. * VISTARA AIRLINES EXEC SAYS WILL INDUCT 17 MORE AIRCRAFT BY 2024, TAKING TOTAL FLEET TO 70 PLANES. *...
Should RRSP investors keep an eye on these two TSX stocks?
With RRSP, Canadians can save money tax-free and leverage many other benefits. Canadian Natural has shown a 3-year dividend growth rate of 13.61 per cent. BCE delivered a quarterly dividend of C$ 0.92 per share to its stockholders. A government-endorsed retirement account known as Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) allows...
Mineral Resources cuts output guidance for lithium mine, shares drop
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Mineral Resources Ltd said on Wednesday the expansion of its Mt Marion mine in Western Australia would be delayed due to labor shortages, sending its shares down more than 4%. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
Mexico early-January prices exceed market forecasts, rate hikes expected
MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's headline inflation accelerated and exceeded expectations in early January, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday, marking the first monthly pickup since September as markets brace for fresh interest rate hikes ahead. Annual headline inflation in the first half of the...
