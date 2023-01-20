ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WebMD

First COVID Case in U.S. Diagnosed 3 Years Ago

Jan. 20, 2023 – After the COVID-19 pandemic began in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, health authorities across the globe anxiously wondered when the virus would cross the border into their nation. In the United States, it happened 3 years ago, on Jan. 20, 2020, when the nation’s first...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
New York Post

New COVID variant XBB.1.5 rapidly spreading in US, CDC data shows

Happy New Year! A new Omicron variant is rapidly spreading in the US just in time to ring in 2023, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The strain, known XBB.1.5, accounts for about 41% of confirmed COVID cases across the nation, the data shows. The mutation has gained considerable traction over the past week, the CDC noted — jumping from just 21% seven days ago. It was first reported in mid-November and has now overtaken the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants, which dominated cases in the fall. XBB.1.5, a relative of the XBB strain, has mainly been reported in the...
MAINE STATE
digg.com

States With The Unhealthiest Populations, Ranked

Across the US, six in 10 Americans are living with a chronic disease. According to the CDC, six in 10 Americans have a chronic disease, and as many as four in 10 are living with two or more chronic conditions. The health of the US population varies state-to-state, though, with some parts of the country seeing worse figures than others.
ALABAMA STATE
HealthDay

Adults May Be Losing Immunity to Mumps. Are Boosters Needed?

Though U.S. children are routinely immunized against mumps, outbreaks crop up from time to time. A new study says that's because there is a partial loss in the body's immune response, and not because new strains of mumps are able to evade it. Yearly cases of mumps have varied since...
cdc.gov

CDC & FDA Identify Preliminary COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signal for Persons Aged 65 Years and Older

Transparency and vaccine safety are top priorities for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). U.S. government agencies use multiple, complementary safety monitoring systems to help detect possible safety signals for vaccines and other medical countermeasures as early as possible and to facilitate further investigation, as appropriate. Often these safety systems detect signals that could be due to factors other than the vaccine itself.
HealthDay

U.S. Proposes to Make COVID Shot Annual, Much Like Flu Shot

MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday asked its vaccine advisory panel to weigh a proposal to turn COVID vaccines into an annual shot for most Americans. Such a move would simplify future vaccination efforts, a critical point given the fact that...
msn.com

‘Thanks, Pfizer’ becomes a meme as anti-vaxxer tries to blame vaccine for spasms

A resurfaced video in which a US woman appears to suggest the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus has caused her legs to shake violently and uncontrollably, has gone viral on Twitter this weekend, with many mocking the American’s assertion. User Angelia Desselle, who considers herself an “advocator for the [vaccine]...
contagionlive.com

‘80% of China is Infected With COVID-19’ Health Official Reports

A Chinese epidemiologist made this claim this weekend as the country gathers for its Lunar New Year celebrations. Chinese officials are reporting that almost 13,000 COVID-19-related deaths occurred in China between January 13-19. This does not include the approximately 60,000 COVID-19 hospital deaths in the country reported as of January 12, which was almost a month after the country lifted its zero-COVID-19 policy.

