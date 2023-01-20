ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VT

VTDigger

Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence

In his letter from behind bars, Jay Peak’s former owner wrote that he was “begging” the judge for mercy, citing, in part, health problems facing him and his wife. He said his cooperation with prosecutors did not receive proper consideration. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Concerns about teacher cuts in Burlington proposal

The district focus on decreased enrollment treats students and teachers as interchangeable numbers on paper. But these numbers are teachers, vital members of our educational community. These numbers are our children. In cutting teachers, you take away a source of knowledge and belonging for them. Adults who help them thrive.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Lyndon, crashes in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a crash that took place in St. Johnsbury on Friday. The vehicle, a black 2005 Ford F150, was stolen from a home on Cutting Lane in Lyndon. The vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Old Center Road and Hospital Drive at...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

UVM study tracks snowfall patterns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Owner of Worcester business hopes to rebuild after fire

WORCESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A home-based business in Worcester was destroyed by fire Saturday. “I’ve dealt with a fire before. I’ve seen other fires. I’ve helped people who’ve had fires. So, I knew immediately,” said Peter Comart, describing his first reaction to the fire that destroyed his home-based Garden Mats business over the weekend.
WORCESTER, VT
VTDigger

Elmore Store operators to step down after a year on the job

Michael Stanley and Kate Gluckman, who started running the store in late 2021, said in a Facebook post they decided to step down because, among other factors, they haven’t been able to grow the business the way they wanted to in the store’s aging building. Read the story on VTDigger here: Elmore Store operators to step down after a year on the job.
ELMORE, VT
mynbc5.com

First Crumbl Cookies location in Vermont to open in March

WILLISTON, Vt. — Dessert lovers, take note — Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first location in Vermont in early March, according to a company spokesperson. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. >>>Click...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

"Just a proud moment as a coach": Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners.
DANVILLE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Crash in Corinth, suspect damages police vehicle

CORINTH — Two people were arrested following a crash in Corinth on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place at a home on Chelsea Road at around 12:10 a.m. Upon arrival, police identified the driver as Matthew Bashaw, 22, of Barre, and the...
CORINTH, VT
newportdispatch.com

Wrong-way driver on I-91 in St. Johnsbury charged with DUI

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 25-year-old woman from Concord was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that there was a vehicle driving north in the southbound lane of I-91 at around 11:05 p.m. Police say they were able to locate and stop the...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT

