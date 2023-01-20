Read full article on original website
Related
Wash and learn: New owners bring social services to Burlington laundromat
Andrew and Hannah Christiansen purchased the formerly troubled business last year. To counter a history of safety concerns at the location, they have partnered with social service agencies on community outreach. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wash and learn: New owners bring social services to Burlington laundromat.
WCAX
How does the cost of Burlington’s new pod community compare to state emergency housing?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city’s Old North End for the homeless. Construction continues on the pods on Elmwood Avenue. All the buildings, including the resource center and bathhouse, have now been delivered. And the city is working toward making the property operational.
Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence
In his letter from behind bars, Jay Peak’s former owner wrote that he was “begging” the judge for mercy, citing, in part, health problems facing him and his wife. He said his cooperation with prosecutors did not receive proper consideration. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence.
VTDigger
Concerns about teacher cuts in Burlington proposal
The district focus on decreased enrollment treats students and teachers as interchangeable numbers on paper. But these numbers are teachers, vital members of our educational community. These numbers are our children. In cutting teachers, you take away a source of knowledge and belonging for them. Adults who help them thrive.
Police oversight dominates Burlington Progressives’ public safety plan
A petition campaign put an independent community control board on the Town Meeting Day ballot in Burlington. City Council Progressives rallied around that proposal as part of their plan for public safety in the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police oversight dominates Burlington Progressives’ public safety plan.
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Lyndon, crashes in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a crash that took place in St. Johnsbury on Friday. The vehicle, a black 2005 Ford F150, was stolen from a home on Cutting Lane in Lyndon. The vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Old Center Road and Hospital Drive at...
Burlington School District, Monsanto agree to February date for high school demolition
A federal judge approved an agreement between attorneys for the school district and Monsanto’s parent company, Bayer, on Friday that would allow demolition of the high school in February. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington School District, Monsanto agree to February date for high school demolition.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man arrested after admitting to starting dumpster fire in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man was arrested on Monday after police said he set fire to a dumpster, causing thousands in damage. The Burlington Police Department said they received a call on Monday at 2:43 a.m. about a dumpster fire on Allen Street. After speaking with witnesses, and...
WCAX
UVM study tracks snowfall patterns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
Troopers search for driver who crashed into Franklin County firehouse
A hit-and-run driver reportedly crashed into the Bakersfield fire hall on Friday morning.
Burlington HS demolition can begin in February
The school district has agreed to allow Monsanto's parent company to inspect the campus next month.
Up to 250 units planned to help address Middlebury’s affordable housing shortage
South Burlington-based Summit Properties and Middlebury College are partnering in an effort to build a combination of affordable and market-rate housing in downtown Middlebury. Read the story on VTDigger here: Up to 250 units planned to help address Middlebury’s affordable housing shortage.
Former St. Albans police officer found not guilty of assault
Mark Schwartz, 34, of Cambridge, was acquitted of a simple assault charge on Friday. The charge stemmed from a February 2019 incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former St. Albans police officer found not guilty of assault.
WCAX
Owner of Worcester business hopes to rebuild after fire
WORCESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A home-based business in Worcester was destroyed by fire Saturday. “I’ve dealt with a fire before. I’ve seen other fires. I’ve helped people who’ve had fires. So, I knew immediately,” said Peter Comart, describing his first reaction to the fire that destroyed his home-based Garden Mats business over the weekend.
Elmore Store operators to step down after a year on the job
Michael Stanley and Kate Gluckman, who started running the store in late 2021, said in a Facebook post they decided to step down because, among other factors, they haven’t been able to grow the business the way they wanted to in the store’s aging building. Read the story on VTDigger here: Elmore Store operators to step down after a year on the job.
mynbc5.com
First Crumbl Cookies location in Vermont to open in March
WILLISTON, Vt. — Dessert lovers, take note — Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first location in Vermont in early March, according to a company spokesperson. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. >>>Click...
WCAX
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Corinth, suspect damages police vehicle
CORINTH — Two people were arrested following a crash in Corinth on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place at a home on Chelsea Road at around 12:10 a.m. Upon arrival, police identified the driver as Matthew Bashaw, 22, of Barre, and the...
2018 South Burlington murder suspect pleads guilty
Had Leroy Headley not accepted a plea offer, his murder trial would have taken place this week.
newportdispatch.com
Wrong-way driver on I-91 in St. Johnsbury charged with DUI
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 25-year-old woman from Concord was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that there was a vehicle driving north in the southbound lane of I-91 at around 11:05 p.m. Police say they were able to locate and stop the...
Comments / 0