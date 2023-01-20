Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: Blues, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Kraken, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the injury to Ryan O’Reilly doesn’t sound like it will change the St. Louis Blues’ approach to trading him. Are the Toronto Maple Leafs still looking at him as an option? Meanwhile, will the Carolina Hurricanes be among the teams that look closely at Vladimir Tarasenko?
NFL Playoff Glance
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS) San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon (FOX) Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
The Bills’ Dream Season Came to an End Because of One Man
The emotion of this Bills’ season seemed to set up a dream ending. On Sunday, another Super Bowl contender had other plans.
Red Wings would land D Jakob Chychrun in suggested blockbuster trade
Who would the Red Wings give up for Jakob Chychrun?. The 2023 NHL trade deadline will come and go on March 3rd, and there has been plenty of chatter regarding what Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will decide to do. Heck, there is even talk about the Red Wings trading their captain Dylan Larkin if the two sides cannot come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. But in this suggested blockbuster trade, the Red Wings would acquire former NHL All-Star, Jakob Chychrun.
Vancouver Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet
The Vancouver Canucks made the official announcement Sunday that Bruce Boudreau has been fired as head coach and Rick Tocchet has been hired to replace him. In addition to the Boudreau firing, assistant coach Brent Cull was let go as well. After Tocchet was officially hired, the Canucks announced that former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will be joining his coaching staff as an assistant coach and defensive development coach, respectively.
Vancouver takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to break their three-game slide when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks. Vancouver is 8-13-1 at home and 18-25-3 overall. The Canucks are 18-7-3 when scoring three...
RECAP: Red Wings Fall Short of Franchise History, Lose to Flyers 2-1
The Detroit Red Wings missed the chance to make franchise history on Saturday, losing 2-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers and ending their three-game win streak over the Flyers. The Flyers and Red Wings have been playing against each other since 1967, and in that time, Detroit has never won four regular-season games in a row against the Flyers.
SENATORS GM PIERRE DORION SCOUTING WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAM FOR SECOND TIME IN FOUR DAYS
The Ottawa Senators are currently tied with Montreal for second-last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points and are 11 points back of Pittsburgh for the second and final wild card spot. There's a good chance that the Senators will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a sixth consecutive season,...
Avalanche take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals
Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row. Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have...
Ducks visit the Coyotes following Zegras' 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (13-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (14-27-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes after Trevor Zegras' two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Ducks' 6-3 loss. Arizona is 14-27-5 overall and 9-7-2 in home games. The...
Boston 4, San Jose 0
Boston121—4 First Period_1, Boston, Lindholm 6 (Marchand, Smith), 7:16. Second Period_2, Boston, McAvoy 4 (Pastrnak, Grzelcyk), 4:08. 3, Boston, Foligno 7 (Koppanen, Lindholm), 7:46. Third Period_4, Boston, Pastrnak 36 (McAvoy, Bergeron), 2:40 (pp). Shots on Goal_San Jose 5-5-8_18. Boston 7-9-6_22. Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Boston 1 of...
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1
Chicago001—1 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Anderson-Dolan 4 (Fiala, Lizotte), 9:29. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Anderson-Dolan 5 (Doughty, Fiala), 6:07. Third Period_3, Chicago, Mitchell 1 (Domi), 16:45. Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 9-12-6_27. Chicago 3-7-9_19. Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 0; Chicago 0 of 2. Goalies_Los Angeles, Copley 13-3-0 (19 shots-18...
Arizona 4, Vegas 1
Arizona112—4 First Period_1, Arizona, Guenther 6 (Carcone, Bjugstad), 1:59. Penalties_McBain, ARI (Tripping), 13:15; Cotter, LV (Interference), 14:09. Second Period_2, Arizona, Keller 16 (Gostisbehere, Chychrun), 1:39. 3, Vegas, Kessel 8 (Karlsson, Marchessault), 9:03 (pp). Penalties_Nemeth, ARI (Tripping), 7:38; Bjugstad, ARI (Delay of Game), 9:47; Bjugstad, ARI (Tripping), 17:47. Third Period_4,...
How to Watch the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (1/21/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After ending their road trip through the desert on a high note, the Detroit Red Wings return home, looking to close the gap in the race for the playoffs, as they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. The quick three-game road trip did not start out well for the...
Boston brings 5-game win streak into matchup with Montreal
Boston Bruins (36-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-24-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal is 4-7-0 against the Atlantic Division and 20-24-3 overall. The Canadiens...
New Jersey in action against Vegas after overtime win
Vegas Golden Knights (29-16-2, first in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (30-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the New Jersey Devils after the Devils defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in overtime. New Jersey is 30-12-4 overall and 12-10-2 in home games....
Philadelphia plays Los Angeles after Hayes' 2-goal showing
Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Los Angeles Kings after Kevin Hayes' two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Flyers' 5-3 loss. Philadelphia has a 20-21-7 record overall and a...
Oklahoma City 101, Denver 99
OKLAHOMA CITY (101) Dort 3-13 0-0 7, Jal.Williams 1-6 2-2 4, Muscala 3-7 2-2 8, Giddey 9-17 0-0 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-21 7-8 34, Bazley 0-0 0-0 0, Jay.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, K.Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Joe 3-9 0-0 8, Mann 3-6 1-2 7, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 40-89 14-16 101.
