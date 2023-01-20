Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to DB-1303 for Advanced HER2-Expressing Endometrial Cancer
Due to its potential to fill a treatment gap in the HER-low and HER-positive endometrial cancer space, DB-1303 now has an FDA fast track designation. The FDA has a granted fast track designation (FTD) to DB-1303 for the treatment of patients with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial carcinoma with HER2 overexpression, who have progressed on or after receiving standard systemic treatment.1.
kalkinemedia.com
Lithium stocks on ASX- What should you know about ASX:LLL & ASX:GL1?
Rising demand for electric vehicle batteries saw global lithium demand grow strongly. As per Resources and energy quarterly December 2022, world demand for lithium is expected to increase from 592,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2021 to 745,000 tonnes in 2022. ASX:LLL and ASX:GL1 are developing projects to...
kalkinemedia.com
Climate change: Should you explore these hydrogen stocks?
Air Products’ net income in Q4 2022 was US$ 593 million. Bloom Energy posted Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 292.3 million. Operating income of Air Products in Q4 2022 was US$ 626.5 million. With growing concern over climate change in the world, the focus is on hydrogen as it...
kalkinemedia.com
MSP Recovery Inc Files For Common Stock Offering Of 67.59 Mln Shares Of Class A Common Stock
* MSP RECOVERY INC FILES FOR COMMON STOCK OFFERING OF 67.59 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK BY SELLING SECURITYHOLDERS- SEC FILING Source: (shorturl.at/cGSY5) Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
MedicalXpress
Immunotherapy with two novel drugs shows activity in colorectal cancer
A combination of two next-generation immunotherapy drugs has shown promising clinical activity in treating patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer, a disease which has not previously responded well to immunotherapies, according to a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researcher. The results of an expanded phase 1 trial of the two drugs, botensilimab...
targetedonc.com
HER-Vaxx Prolongs Survival for Patients with HER2+ Gastric/GEJ Adenocarcinoma
Findings from the phase 1/2 HERIZON trial showed HER-Vaxx plus standard-of-care chemotherapy to improve survival in patients with advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. Findings from the final overall survival (OS) analysis of the phase 1/2 HERIZON trial (NCT02795988) showed treatment with HER-Vaxx (IMU-131) plus standard-of-care chemotherapy to elicit a statistically significant...
kalkinemedia.com
Invictus (ASX:IVZ) wraps up Mukuyu-1 ST1 ops, identifies 13 potential hydrocarbon bearing zones
Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) has successfully concluded the Mukuyu-1 and ST1 drill campaign. IVZ shares gained over 6% in the early hours of 23 January post the update. Total 13 potential hydrocarbon bearing zones have been identified at Mukuyu-1 ST1. In the primary Upper Angwa target alone, gross potential hydrocarbon bearing...
MedicalXpress
Regorafenib shown to augment antitumor effect of anti-PD-1 immunotherapy in advanced gastric cancers
Fibrotic cancers such as gastric cancers are highly resistant to conventional therapies like immune checkpoint inhibitors. Cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) are an important part of the tumor microenvironment contributing to this resistance. Now, researchers from Kumamoto University, Japan, have demonstrated that regorafenib and anti-PD-1 work synergistically to target CAFs, in turn modifying the cancer stroma and reducing fibrotic tumor growth.
targetedonc.com
No Affect Seen With Anti-Drug Antibodies on Durvalumab Alone or With Tremelimumab in HCC
Anti-drug antibodies did not seem to affect how well the STRIDE regimen of durvalumab and tremelimumab or durvalumab alone worked in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Results from an analysis of the phase 3 HIMALAYA trial (NCT03298451) showed did not show anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) to have an effect on the...
Medagadget.com
Peripheral Arterial Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis Featuring 18+ Key Companies by DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s ‘Peripheral Arterial Disease Pipeline Insight 2023‘ report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and Peripheral Arterial Disease pipeline therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Peripheral Arterial Disease pipeline domain.
peerj.com
Identification of the potential biomarkers associated with circadian rhythms in heart failure
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
ajmc.com
Sintilimab Plus Bevacizumab Biosimilar Improves Response Rates, Depth of Response in HCC
Compared with sorafenib, a combination of sintilimab and a bevacizumab biosimilar improved responses in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Combining sintilimab and a bevacizumab biosimilar (IBI305) improved the objective response rate (ORR), time to response (TTR), duration of response (DOR), and depth of response compared with sorafenib with tolerable and manageable adverse events of special interest (AESIs) in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The results were presented in 2 abstracts at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, held January 19-21, 2023, in San Francisco, California.
hcplive.com
Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty Clinically Effective for Long-Term Glaucoma Management
6-year results from the LiGHT trial suggest SLT is a safe treatment for eyes with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension, providing drop-free IOP control. Selective laser trabeculoplasty safely provided drop-free intraocular pressure (IOP) control in nearly 70% of eyes with ocular hypertension (OHT) and open-angle glaucoma (OAG), according to six-year results from the Laser in Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension (LiGHT) trial.
Comments / 0