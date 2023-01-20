Evidence of ongoing pollution at a Wayne County hog operation, bacteria and nitrogen levels high in Nahunta Swamp

KINSTON – A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. The N.C. Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection. The innovative design will use a raised median to redirect […]

KINSTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO