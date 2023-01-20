Evidence of ongoing pollution at a Wayne County hog operation, bacteria and nitrogen levels high in Nahunta Swamp

Read full article on original website
WITN
Kinston intersection closed for traffic improvements
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Department of Transportation will begin work on a project to close the open median between Lowe’s Home Improvement and the Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. The new raised media design is intended to increase safety and improve traffic flow in the area. Construction...
Early-morning North Carolina house fire kills two, one escapes
BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
cbs17
Triangle families ask for more to protect lives from Fentanyl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Mitchico Duff described her daughter as kind and loving. Two years ago, Duff said she tragically lost her daughter, 22-year-old Machiko La’deja Duff, from fentanyl. “I don’t want another mom to feel the way I feel, this is a nightmare, this is torture…” said...
WRAL
Two people killed in Pitt County house fire
BETHEL, N.C. — Two people were killed in a Friday morning house fire in Pitt County. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris told WITN the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home on U.S. 64 Alternate, just outside of Bethel. He said one person was able to get...
50 firefighters battle massive blaze at North Carolina office building
No one was in any of the businesses when the fire broke out, according to Raleigh Fire Division Chief Jason Patterson.
NC Peace Action calls for destruction of nuclear weapons
A group calling for countries to destroy nuclear weapon stockpiles displayed something in downtown Raleigh -- a nuclear bomb. It wasn't real, of course; it's a replica of a so-called "broken arrow." It resembles the two bombs accidentally dropped--but not detonated -- by a B-52 bomber onto a Wayne County...
jocoreport.com
US 70 Collision Injures Three
WILSON’S MILLS – A westbound Chevrolet pickup truck was struck from behind by a smaller pickup truck while stopped for a red light on US Highway 70 at Swift Creek Road, Saturday morning. The both trucks suffered heavy damage. Both drivers and one passenger were transported to Wake...
Billboard calls for NC Auditor Beth Wood’s resignation after hit-and-run charges
A new billboard in Youngsville is calling for Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood's resignation.
Drug dealer nabbed by K-9 unit at North Carolina traffic stop, deputies say
The incident began just before 2 p.m. Thursday when deputies stopped a black Dodge Charger near the intersection of Carson and Sante Fe drives in Fayetteville.
WRAL
SUV becomes wedged under truck near Angier
ANGIER, N.C. — An SUV was wedged under a large truck Friday morning on N.C. Highway 210 in Johnston County. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on N.C. 210 near Star Valley Drive, between Angier and McGee's Crossroads. Both directions of N.C. 210 were closed in the area until...
Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety
KINSTON – A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. The N.C. Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection. The innovative design will use a raised median to redirect […]
WITN
Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
cbs17
Woman hits Spring Hope customers with car after being denied entry, police say
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman hit Spring Hope bar customers with her car Saturday night after she was denied entry to the business, according to the Spring Hope Police Department. On Saturday shortly before midnight, Spring Hope police officers heard several gunshots coming from the Branch and...
cbs17
98-year-old preacher to skydive for his birthday, Nash County deputies learned during celebration
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A preacher in Nash County is celebrating his 98th birthday this week, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. The celebration for Preacher Roy Jernigan started Sunday at Parker’s BBQ, where deputies said they stopped by to visit. Major Miste Strickland presented Preacher...
Man approved for parole in 1990 Sampson murder
A man convicted in a 1990 Sampson County murder has been approved for parole after serving more than 30 years of a life sentence. He is schedu
WRAL
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
McDonald’s employee shot in North Carolina; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
On Friday shortly after 7:45 p.m., police responded to a McDonald's on 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh, near Durant Road.
WRAL
Nuclear bomb replica brought to Raleigh for protests
RALEIGH, N.C. — A replica of a nuclear bomb returned to North Carolina to commemorate the anniversary of the catastrophic 1961 B-52 nuclear bomber accident near Goldsboro in Wayne County, North Carolina. The replica was brought to Raleigh Sunday as part of a protest by members of N.C. Peace...
2 dead after 3 shot in NC shopping center parking lot
One of the two wounded in the shooting is in critical condition, police said.
Flood closes VA dialysis clinic in Fayetteville, patients worried about disrupted treatment
Some veteran patients are growing fed up after a flood at a Fayetteville dialysis clinic disrupted their treatment.
