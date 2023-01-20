ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
AOL Corp

Teens hid body of friend after accidental shooting, Florida cops say

Two teens are accused of improperly disposing of a body after the accidental shooting of an acquaintance, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. The suspects, who are ages 15 and 16, were arrested Jan. 20, along with an adult who witnessed the incident, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
BUSHNELL, FL
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
AOL Corp

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s injuries detailed in court filing, possible murder weapon disclosed

Editor’s note: The following story contains graphic details of murder that may be inappropriate for some readers. A new motion in the double murder case against Alex Murdaugh gives graphic details of the injuries that killed his wife and son in June 2021, and suggests prosecutors may have identified a murder weapon from the guns seized at Murdaugh’s rural family home the day of the murders.
WALTERBORO, SC
AOL Corp

One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say

One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
COLUMBIA, SC
AOL Corp

Suspect killed, 3 deputies wounded in Kansas firefight

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — A wanted man was killed and three deputies were wounded Monday morning in an exchange of gunfire in western Kansas, authorities say. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that it started around 9 a.m. when the sheriff's office in Clark County attempted to stop the suspect. Clark County sits along the state's border with Oklahoma.
DODGE CITY, KS

