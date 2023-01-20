Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
Teens hid body of friend after accidental shooting, Florida cops say
Two teens are accused of improperly disposing of a body after the accidental shooting of an acquaintance, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. The suspects, who are ages 15 and 16, were arrested Jan. 20, along with an adult who witnessed the incident, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Trial pending for Fort Worth man who police say killed roommates, then stabbed himself
The murder case against a man who Fort Worth police said killed his roommates and then stabbed himself in an attempt to claim self-defense is proceeding toward a trial, according to Tarrant County court records. The case is on the trial docket for Jan. 27. Jacoby McCloud, 23, is accused...
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Body of Man Missing for a Month Found in Crashed Car Under Bridge: Police
Kenneth Brian Colbert, 47, had been reported missing by family members on December 10.
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s injuries detailed in court filing, possible murder weapon disclosed
Editor’s note: The following story contains graphic details of murder that may be inappropriate for some readers. A new motion in the double murder case against Alex Murdaugh gives graphic details of the injuries that killed his wife and son in June 2021, and suggests prosecutors may have identified a murder weapon from the guns seized at Murdaugh’s rural family home the day of the murders.
One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say
One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
Suspect killed, 3 deputies wounded in Kansas firefight
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — A wanted man was killed and three deputies were wounded Monday morning in an exchange of gunfire in western Kansas, authorities say. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that it started around 9 a.m. when the sheriff's office in Clark County attempted to stop the suspect. Clark County sits along the state's border with Oklahoma.
Forklift with ‘makeshift brake’ rolls, kills 18-year-old worker in Arkansas, feds say
An 18-year-old worker parked the forklift he had been operating at an Arkansas worksite, then accidentally dropped the key, according to federal authorities. As he was searching for the dropped key in Rison, officials said the forklift rolled and struck the unsupervised man, killing him. Following his death in July...
Hardeeville man charged after attacking woman Saturday at Bluffton gas station, police say
Editor’s Note: This story was originally published on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, and was updated Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, to include additional charges. Police have accused a Hardeeville man of aggravated assault after they say he attacked his girlfriend in the parking lot of a Bluffton gas station Saturday morning.
Exclusive video captures the moment man disarms Monterey Park gunman at second dance hall
A video of a man disarming the suspected Monterey Park shooter shows him wrestling the gun away and potentially preventing more carnage at a second dance hall minutes after the gunman killed 11 people and wounded at least nine more at the first site. Brandon Tsay, 26, has been hailed...
Bluffton mother charged after leaving toddler home alone Saturday night, police say
Police have accused a Bluffton mother of felony neglect after they say she left her 2-year-old child at home alone, allowing the child to get out of the house and wander the neighborhood Saturday night. Rachel Grieves 22, was charged Sunday with felony unlawful neglect of a child, said Maj....
Motorcyclist crashes into SUV towing a trailer. Rider rushed to Fresno hospital, SUV flees
A man riding a motorcycle was rushed to a hospital, unresponsive and with major injuries, after a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened at 3:21 p.m. on Belmont Avenue near Hughes Avenue, west of Highway 99. CHP Sgt. Nicholas Norton said a black...
Teens arrested at South Hill Mall after posing for selfies with masks and shotgun
Two teenagers were arrested Sunday at the South Hill Mall in Puyallup while in possession of two firearms. According to police, the teens posed for photos with a shotgun in full face masks before putting away the gun and walking inside. Puyallup Police Department said an off-duty air marshal supervisor...
High school student killed in crash on Midlands road, SC coroner says
A teenager was killed Sunday in a crash on a Midlands road, according to the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office. William Shealy, a 16-year-old junior at Lugoff-Elgin High School, died in the accident, Coroner David West said Monday. The two-vehicle collision happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Ridgeway Road, near...
