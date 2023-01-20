ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Historic Georgetown seafood market sells property

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Independent Seafood has been serving customers for more than 80 years, but the locally owned and operated market will soon close its doors after selling the land where the market and docks currently sit. “I was shocked,” lifelong Independent Seafood customer Bryan Gray said. “I come in here two or three […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
East Coast Traveler

The Most Pristine Beaches in the South

BEST OF BEACHES - If you are looking for a spot to relax and escape the stress of everyday life, you should consider visiting one of the most pristine beaches in the South. From Biloxi to Myrtle Beach, these are some of the most popular destinations in the region, and you can be sure to find a perfect place to relax.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Beach bike restrictions during summer cause concern for North Myrtle Beach business owner

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed ordinance could restrict bikes from being on the beach during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would restrict normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) from May 15 through Labor Day. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Businesses share excitement, concerns over proposed development along Conway Riverwalk

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Growth in downtown Conway is underway as new development has caused both excitement and concerns in the community. Developer Genford Development proposed the idea of two buildings on the city’s iconic Riverwalk. The proposal includes a commercial building with a brewery and a mixed-use building with commercial and residential units.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Patton

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 21-22 is Patton, a 3-year-old dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Patton has been with the GSHS for about one month, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He is looking for his forever home after being surrendered to the shelter. “He […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WOKV

Steer clear: South Carolina police work to corral escaped cows

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Police in South Carolina were working Friday to corral some “nuisance cows” that were roaming in Horry County on Friday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department, the cows were roaming along U.S. 701 in Loris, near the North Carolina state line.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Little River woman accused of setting person on fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wfxb.com

Grand Strand Medical Center Named One Of America’s Best

Grand Strand Medical Center has once again gained recognition. For the third year in a row, they have been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. They gained this title for clinical excellence by health-grades. With this achievement, the medical center is in the top 5 percent...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Garage, camper catch fire Saturday morning in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A garage and nearby camper caught on fire Saturday morning in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 6:09 a.m. on Seagull Landing Place off Freewoods Road, HCFR said. A boat and two homes in the area sustained heat damage, according to HCFR. No injuries have […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy