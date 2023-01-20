Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
Related
Historic Georgetown seafood market sells property
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Independent Seafood has been serving customers for more than 80 years, but the locally owned and operated market will soon close its doors after selling the land where the market and docks currently sit. “I was shocked,” lifelong Independent Seafood customer Bryan Gray said. “I come in here two or three […]
The Most Pristine Beaches in the South
BEST OF BEACHES - If you are looking for a spot to relax and escape the stress of everyday life, you should consider visiting one of the most pristine beaches in the South. From Biloxi to Myrtle Beach, these are some of the most popular destinations in the region, and you can be sure to find a perfect place to relax.
Myrtle Beach eatery keeps ‘Restaurant Week’ going through end of January
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Restaurant Week might have officially ended in South Carolina but the Hook and Barrel restaurant in Myrtle Beach is taking the annual celebration to a new level. Hook and Barrel and its sister restaurant, Croissants, are stretching it throughout the rest of January. Cory Richardson, beverage director and front-of-house manager, […]
WMBF
Beach bike restrictions during summer cause concern for North Myrtle Beach business owner
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed ordinance could restrict bikes from being on the beach during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would restrict normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) from May 15 through Labor Day. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.
North Myrtle Beach to experience minor flooding, ponding on roadways
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Minor flooding is expected Sunday in North Myrtle Beach, according to a North Myrtle Beach Police announcement. The city will experience minor flooding and ponding on the roads. Flooding and ponding will be most present in low-lying areas due to rainfall, according to police. “Please do not drive through […]
wfxb.com
14th Annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast to be Held in Murrells Inlet
Enjoy all-you-can-eat, freshly steamed oysters, chicken bog and live music at the 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club at 4911 Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, S.C.
WMBF
Construction underway on the North Myrtle Beach Stormwater Outfall Program
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- Residents may notice construction at the 18th Avenue North beach access in North Myrtle Beach. It all has to do with cement pipes many have probably seen along the coastline. For decades these pipes have been used to dump stormwater into the ocean. Last...
wpde.com
NMB surfing organization teaches people with disabilities how to surf around the world
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A surfing organization that started in North Myrtle Beach is taking its mission all over the world. Adaptive Surf Project's goal is to make surfing an activity that anyone can participate in. They started in 2014 by building surfboards that a person with...
WMBF
Approval for over apartment complex with over 300 units in Myrtle Beach pushes plans into next phase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved plans Thursday for a 360-unit apartment complex. The Mason Myrtle Beach Apartment complex is expected to be located off Wild Iris Drive and Grissom Parkway. Landscape Architect, Greg Duckworth said this new complex will be an extension of...
WMBF
Businesses share excitement, concerns over proposed development along Conway Riverwalk
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Growth in downtown Conway is underway as new development has caused both excitement and concerns in the community. Developer Genford Development proposed the idea of two buildings on the city’s iconic Riverwalk. The proposal includes a commercial building with a brewery and a mixed-use building with commercial and residential units.
AOL Corp
3 Myrtle Beach area restaurants receive ‘B’ scores. Will they have follow-up inspections?
Each week food inspections are done to make sure that food safety practices are being performed correctly in restaurants, grocery stores, and other facilities that serve food to the public. Whether this is a routine inspection or a follow up inspection the establishment will receive a grade which is displayed...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Patton
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 21-22 is Patton, a 3-year-old dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Patton has been with the GSHS for about one month, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He is looking for his forever home after being surrendered to the shelter. “He […]
Lanes on Highway 701 reopen after tractor-trailer overturned, spilled fuel in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic on Highway 701 reopened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic on Highway 701 were blocked after a tractor-trailer overturned near Conway and spilled about 100 gallons of fuel, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said crews […]
Steer clear: South Carolina police work to corral escaped cows
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Police in South Carolina were working Friday to corral some “nuisance cows” that were roaming in Horry County on Friday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department, the cows were roaming along U.S. 701 in Loris, near the North Carolina state line.
WMBF
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.
wfxb.com
Grand Strand Medical Center Named One Of America’s Best
Grand Strand Medical Center has once again gained recognition. For the third year in a row, they have been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. They gained this title for clinical excellence by health-grades. With this achievement, the medical center is in the top 5 percent...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
wpde.com
NMB woman leaves prison, thanks program for helping her earn education
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The people behind a program in South Carolina prisons said it could be the answer to less crime, tax dollars spent and ex-inmates ending up behind bars again after their release. Persevere is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization, that goes into prisons, and teaches...
NC couple nominated for 2 awards in Carolina Country Music Awards
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — North Carolina country music duo Walter Finley and April Dawn are looking forward to Saturday night. The couple was nominated for "Duo of the Year" for the third year in a row and "Country Tour of the Year" for the Carolina Country Music Awards.
Garage, camper catch fire Saturday morning in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A garage and nearby camper caught on fire Saturday morning in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 6:09 a.m. on Seagull Landing Place off Freewoods Road, HCFR said. A boat and two homes in the area sustained heat damage, according to HCFR. No injuries have […]
Comments / 0