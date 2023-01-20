Read full article on original website
Center for Developmental Services Announces New Board Members for 2023
The Center for Developmental Services announces the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors: Gerardo Cisneros, Jason Misrahi, Johanna Perez, Dominic Picciuto, and Anthony “Tony” Toklo. These volunteers come from diverse backgrounds and bring a variety of perspectives and areas of expertise to the organization....
Greenville Tech Foundation adds board members and elects officers
The Greenville Tech Foundation is a non-profit governed by a board of directors comprised of recognized leaders in business, industry, and the professions. David Sudduth, executive director of Health Me-Healthy SC, serves as chair; Chad Cousins, CEO of McMillan Pazdan Smith, LLC, is vice-chair; and Drew Boland, senior VP, Middle Market Banking, Truist Financial Corp., is secretary/treasurer. Stacy Brandon, Upstate SC President, Bank of America, is immediate past chair.
California biotech company to open $50M facility in Union County
A California-based biotech company is opening its first facility in South Carolina in Union County. MycoWorks, which creates luxury-quality leather alternatives using the trademarked Fine Mycelium, has selected Stream Realty Partners, CH Realty Partners, and Gray to help develop its first full-scale production facility in Union, S.C., according to a news release.
Madewell store coming soon to downtown Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A popular national clothing brand is opening a store in downtown Greenville. A sign is already up for the new Madewell, which is opening a location at the corner of Main and East North Streets. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News4 ) City spokeswoman Beth...
Tumblin named new executive director at Straight Street of Laurens
Straight Street of Laurens announced on Sunday the selection of Van Tumblin as their new executive director. Tumblin is a native of Laurens County and the owner of Tumblin Automotive since 2001. Tumblin, along with his wife Keri, will open the youth center after a re-opening date is announced. Tumblin...
Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
Upstate scam victim takes her fight for more protection to Congress
A year ago, we brought you the story of on an Oconee County woman who lost $20,000 dollars to a sophisticated scam. However, that turned out to be only the beginning of a journey for the Seneca grandmother, that took her all the way to the nation's capital.
City Council moves forward massive project in West Greenville despite public pushback
In a final vote, the Greenville City Council voted in favor of approving The Woven development — a project that has caused public uproar, primarily over gentrification and cost-of-living concerns, specifically in surrounding downtown Greenville neighborhoods. Critics are concerned about how the five-story, two-building project would further change the fabric of the community.
ACLU of NC backs 16 defendants in Aston Park felony littering case banned from city parks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The ACLU of North Carolina has come to the defense of 16 Asheville defendants who’ve been banned from city parks and charged with felony littering. The repercussions came as a result of a demonstration in support of area homeless during Christmas week 2021. During...
Greenville couple to appear on Tamron Hall to offer dating, marriage tips
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville couple is going to appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday to share their tips on dating and marriage. Social media influencers Nick and Chelsea Hurst will appear on the show to discuss their new book Marriage Minded: 10 Ways to Know If You’ve Found the One.
Big lottery wins in Anderson, Bennettsville in Powerball drawing
ANDERSON, S.C. — In Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two players in South Carolina came within one number of winning the jackpot. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) A Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the V Go Mart at 1508 E. River St. in...
NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
Thomas appointed to NIET Educator Advisory Board
The National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET) recently appointed Laurens School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas to their 2023-2024 Educator Advisory Board. Ensuring great teaching and learning happens in every classroom is the core of NIET’s work with its partners. As a learning organization, NIET relies on the...
Actor Chris Pratt stops by Greenville restaurant for brunch
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt stopped by a Greenville, South Carolina restaurant on Sunday. Southern Culture posted about 7 p.m. on Facebook about Pratt stopping by. The post said, "Look who dropped into our restaurant today! Chris Pratt came to enjoy a meal at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar this Sunday. The staff and Chef Jimmy enjoyed a photo op."
National clothing retailer opening on Main Street in downtown Greenville
A popular national co-ed clothing retailer is setting up shop on Main Street. With more than 150 locations — including its store on the iconic King Street in Charleston — Madewell is opening a location in downtown Greenville, at the corner of Main and East North streets. According...
Missing man last seen leaving work found safe in Charleston
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that Shawn Ray was located safely in the Charleston area.
Defense Questions State's Evidence
Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction
6 Best Restaurants in Downtown Greenville, SC
Jianna, an Italian osteria in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is a modern Italian restaurant with a 40-foot bar, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted cocktails. The chef, Michael Kramer, adds a unique twist to dishes. The restaurant's menu is designed to showcase its love of food. Its signature cocktails are made with Elijah Craig Single Batch Bourbon and Carpano Sweet Vermouth. Guests can enjoy the artisanal spirits while sampling the restaurant's unique shapes, flavors, and fresh seafood preparations. Jianna has a sleek and unpretentious design that's perfect for family meals. Jianna's chef adds a twist to traditional Italian cuisine, using seasonal, local ingredients to create various meals.
PBR Whisky Velocity Tour In Greenville This Weekend
