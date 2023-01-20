Texas Republicans are pledging to lean on prosecutors who refuse to enforce certain laws in the state. Identical bills proposed in the House and Senate would empower state Attorney General Ken Paxton to take civil action against prosecutors who won't enforce the law against any given criminal offense. The law would allow Paxton to pursue fines and to seek to remove the prosecutor from office, but he wouldn't be authorized to pursue criminal action. Five Texas district attorneys pledged last year to not prosecute the state's ban on abortion.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO