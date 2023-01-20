Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Harlan County Man Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. On Friday January 20th, Deputies Bryan Napier and Jeremy Jones were on patrol in the Bledsoe community when they executed a traffic stop on a vehicle resulting in a DUI arrest. Through further investigation deputies recovered suspected heroin, methamphetamine, digital scales...
wymt.com
Shoplifting complaint lands two in jail on drug charges
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a shoplifting complaint at a Laurel County store turned into drug charges for one couple. On Friday afternoon, deputies were called to the Corbin Walmart after the store’s loss prevention team caught the pair, one man and one woman, trying to get away with items without paying for them.
wymt.com
Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
wymt.com
Caught in the act: Police arrest man they found breaking into Whitley County home
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is facing charges after police caught him during a break-in Sunday morning. Lt. Wayne Bird from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a burglary in progress call in the Woodbine community. On the way, he called for backup from the Corbin Police Department.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Shoplifting Charges At Walmart Near Corbin Also Wanted On Outstanding Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown arrested two individuals at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County on Friday afternoon January 20, 2023 at approximately 4:34 PM. The arrests occurred after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained the individuals and upon deputies arrival an investigation was conducted. During the investigation a male subject was found with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession. In addition, it was learned through investigation that the two individuals had allegedly taken $152.02 worth of merchandise from Walmart without paying for it. Also the two individuals were determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
WKYT 27
Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
WKYT 27
Police investigating armed robbery in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning. Officers were called to Etawah Drive near August Drive around 1:45 a.m. That’s in the Eastland Parkway area. A man told police that two men robbed him at gunpoint. He said they shot...
wymt.com
Whitley County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office are asking people in the Emlyn community with security cameras to check for suspicious activity between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies are looking for evidence to a crime that happened at Jones’ Pit Stop....
WKYT 27
SHERIFF: Pulaski County man charged after police find more than 100 grams of Fentanyl
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County man was arrested after police found more than 100 grams of Fentanyl at his home. Christopher Spencer, 42, of Somerset was arrested on Wednesday after Detective Tan Hudson discovered 35 grams of Fentanyl in his car. Police say they pulled Spencer over...
fox56news.com
Madison County man arrested on multiple drug charges, possible overdose
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received calls of a possible overdose at a Dollar General store on Wednesday. When deputies arrived at the Dollar General on Irvine Road the target vehicle was pulling onto the road, prompting a deputy to initiate a traffic stop.
WSAZ
Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
wymt.com
Shoplifting complaint leads to DUI, drug possession charges in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A call to police from a Corbin business for a shoplifting complaint turned into much more earlier this week. Laurel County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Corbin Walmart Wednesday morning after store officials caught two people trying to steal from the store. When...
WSAZ
Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police say a man pretending to be a police officer was caught after pulling people over. A news release from the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says Thursday, they responded to a report of a suspicious person using blue and red LED lights to stop pedestrians who were traveling near the Morgan/Elliott County line.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Stolen Ford Bronco
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a red Ford Bronco with the Kentucky Tag number A7C105. The Bronco was stolen at night on Sunday January 8th, off Rose Street in Laurel County. The sheriff’s...
Dog rescued from steep drop off in Pulaski County
The Science Hill Fire Department was able to make a very special rescue on Sunday.
WKYT 27
KSP death investigation following human remains found in Boyle Co.
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Post 7 is investigating a death after human remains were found in Boyle County. KSP was contacted at around 7:00 PM on Friday night for possible human remains discovered. Human skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains are being taken by the Boyle County Coroner to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
wymt.com
EKY sheriff’s office finds three residents from assisted living facility with new technology
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky sheriff said his office was able to find three missing people on Thursday thanks to new technology his office received. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said his office wanted to use drone technology since his first term in office. He said in...
Body found after Ky. police chase identified as WVa woman
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police have released the identity of a West Virginia woman whose body was found in the back of a vehicle that led officers on a police chase along Interstate 75. The body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia, was recovered...
thebig1063.com
UPDATE: MISSING BELL COUNTY WOMAN FOUND SAFE
Update: As of 3:10am Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, Savannah Sanchez was located by Bell county Deputy Austin Poindexter and is safe. 25-year-old Savannah Sanchez of Bell County was last seen leaving Ferndale Apartments just off of Highway 25E, possibly traveling to Four Mile or into Knox County in a 2010 black Ford Fuson, KY plate BZF187.
fox56news.com
Lexington man pleads guilty to fatal distribution of fentanyl
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to distributing fentanyl resulting in an overdose death. Keon Lamont Lee, 31, obtained two bags of controlled substances from his dealer, one containing cocaine and the other fentanyl, according to his plea agreement. Lee distributed fentanyl to...
