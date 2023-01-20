ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

q95fm.net

Two Arrested On Shoplifting Charges At Walmart Near Corbin Also Wanted On Outstanding Warrants

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown arrested two individuals at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County on Friday afternoon January 20, 2023 at approximately 4:34 PM. The arrests occurred after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained the individuals and upon deputies arrival an investigation was conducted. During the investigation a male subject was found with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession. In addition, it was learned through investigation that the two individuals had allegedly taken $152.02 worth of merchandise from Walmart without paying for it. Also the two individuals were determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
thebig1063.com

Harlan County deputies make drug arrests over the weekend

While on patrol at approximately 1:50 AM on January 22nd in the Evarts community, Deputies Caleb Carmical and CJ Reed observed a female subject walking in the roadway. The subject attempted to run when the deputies attempted to make contact. Jennifer Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 2nd offense and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Unlawfully Entering Building, Arrested On Burglary Charges

An update from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department:. On 1-22-23, Lieutenant Wayne Bird was dispatched to a burglary in progress at an address in Woodbine. Lieutenant Bird requested the assistance of the Corbin City Police Department who responded promptly. Sergeant Jeff Hill and K9 Officer Estes Rhodes arrived and detained a male suspect that was on the scene. Other officers assisted in providing a perimeter in the area.
WOODBINE, KY
q95fm.net

Harlan County Man Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges

An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. On Friday January 20th, Deputies Bryan Napier and Jeremy Jones were on patrol in the Bledsoe community when they executed a traffic stop on a vehicle resulting in a DUI arrest. Through further investigation deputies recovered suspected heroin, methamphetamine, digital scales...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

At least three injured, one charged, during crashes in Wayne County this weekend

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. The first happened around 6:30 Friday night on North Main Street in front of the Monticello McDonald’s. Police say two cars were involved in that crash. We’re told one of the drivers, Jessica Daniels, 36, was pulling out of the restaurant and pulled into the path of a pickup truck with Emory Turner, 19, behind the wheel.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Richmond KSP post investigating human remain discovery

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains were removed by the Boyle County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
RICHMOND, KY
WSAZ

Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WKYT 27

KSP death investigation following human remains found in Boyle Co.

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Post 7 is investigating a death after human remains were found in Boyle County. KSP was contacted at around 7:00 PM on Friday night for possible human remains discovered. Human skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains are being taken by the Boyle County Coroner to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Possible human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police found what they believe are human remains in a field in Boyle County. Troopers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Friday night. KSP said human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. Perryville is...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Four Individuals Arrested On Drug Charges Following Home Visit

An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department:. On Friday January 13th, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted Probation and Parole officers on a home visit at a residence located on Water tank Road in the Closplint community. Upon arrival, officers observed a female subject later identified as Ashley Cobb throw a bag out the back door that is believed to be Methamphetamine.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

