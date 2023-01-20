Over the past few days, four different comedic actors have impersonated Rep. George Santos (R-NY) on late-night television—and the target of their jokes wants you know that they were all “TERRIBLE.” Sounding a lot like Donald Trump, who would routinely tweet about his disappoint with Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of him on Saturday Night Live, Santos posted on Monday, “I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far. Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not...

41 MINUTES AGO