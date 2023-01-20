Read full article on original website
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Has US President Joe Biden Turned Into a National Security Threat?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — US President Joe Biden had a chronic problem regarding classified documents. Throughout his long political career, he allegedly failed to adhere to basic rules and carried secret files out of the various elected offices he held. In a recent development, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has discovered a fresh set of six boxes containing confidential information from his home in Delaware.
Russia threatens severe retaliation, including Global Catastrophe & Nuclear War, if the West arms Ukraine
Germany has given an initial green light for Ukraine to receive its iconic Leopard 2 tanks. Russia warned that any attempt to arm Ukraine with destructive weapons could bear catastrophic results for the West. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia losing the war could start a Nuclear War. YEREVAN...
Turkey eyes $10B arms deal with UK as Biden Administration faces opposition to supply F-16 Fighter Jets
The United Kingdom wants to sign a fresh multi-billion arms deal with Turkey. The country lifted the ban on arms sale to Ankara in late 2021. Turkey has been eyeing to buy the iconic F-16 fighter jets from the US. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Turkey is eyeing to ink a multibillion-dollar...
