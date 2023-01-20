Read full article on original website
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
My Two Favorite Restaurants in Austin, TX, Loro and Hop DoddyCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
hellogeorgetown.com
Gatherings Opens New Location in Georgetown, TX
Gatherings, an antique store in downtown Georgetown, has opened a sister store, Gathering’s – North, just down the road in the old white church building at 701 North Austin Ave. The original store, which opened in 2007, has antiques and vintage-inspired home decor displayed in mall style atmosphere,...
earnthenecklace.com
Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?
The people of Temple rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. She calls Central Texas her home away from home, and the city’s residents also connected with her. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN 6 News for a different and exciting opportunity. After her departure announcement, 6 News viewers wonder about her next career move and if she’s also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah Moise had to say about her exit from KCEN 6 News.
austinmonthly.com
How to Save Thousands When Buying a Home in Austin
Looking to buy a home in Austin this year but not sure where to begin? Searching for a home while working full-time, juggling family responsibilities, and maintaining some semblance of a social life can easily leave you feeling exhausted (and overwhelmed). Enter Prevu: the digital home buying platform created to...
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
hellogeorgetown.com
Georgetown Magician Given Lifetime Achievement Award
Local speaker, author, and magician Kent Cummins, or the Fantastic Kent Cummins as he is known, was recently awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Society of American Magicians in Austin. Cummins, the director of the Fantastic Magic Center here in Georgetown, has been entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences all...
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
37 restaurants now open, coming soon to Cedar Park, Leander
Mama Betty’s Tex-Mex y Cantina is located at 9900 W. Parmer Lane, Ste. 220, Austin. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new dining options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the cities.
Roof catches fire at Travis High School in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters put out a fire at Travis High School on East Oltorf Street early Sunday morning. The fire happened near the HVAC system on the roof of the school, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire was put out before it could spread to inside...
wilcosun.com
Public Notice — January 22, 2023
APPLICATION. 705 Limmerloop JV LLC, 13018 Research Boulevard, Suite A, Austin, Texas 78750, has applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (TPDES) Permit No. WQ0016260001 (EPA I.D. No. TX0143847) to authorize the discharge of treated wastewater at a volume not to exceed a daily average flow of 50,000 gallons per day. The domestic wastewater treatment facility will be located approximately 650 feet northeast of the intersection of Etna Way and Limmer Loop (County Road 109), in Williamson County, Texas 78634. The discharge route will be from the plant site to unnamed drainage ditch, thence to unnamed tributary, thence to McNutt Creek, thence to Brushy Creek. TCEQ received this application on November 29, 2022. The permit application is available for viewing and copying at Hutto Public Library, 500 West Live Oak Street, Hutto, Texas. This link to an electronic map of the site or facility’s general location is provided as a public courtesy and not part of the application or notice. For the exact location, refer to the application.
WATCH | Flash mob by Central Texas Theatre surprises H-E-B customers
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Customers at a Harker Heights H-E-B were surprised with a flash mob by members of the Central Texas Theatre Saturday. The group gave customers a sneak peek into its upcoming production and performance of "James and the Giant Peach, Jr," which offers a new take to the original tale.
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday
KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
Marble Falls area philanthropist, Woman of Distinction passes away
Marble Falls area philanthropist, Woman of Distinction passes away Subhead August 13, 1932 —January 13, 2023 Services for Jean Anderson will be held Monday, January 23, 2023, 1 p.m. at the Church at Horseshoe Bay. News Staff Fri, 01/20/2023 - 12:43 Image ...
The history of the Round Rock
How many rocks would a Round Rock rock if a Round Rock could round rocks?
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake
Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia...
Best mac & cheese in Texas can be found at this Austin eatery
There are a few sides in the food world that are above the rest, mashed potatoes, rice and beans, and salads, but, there's something about macaroni and cheese tastiness and insane versatility.
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
KTRE
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Firefighters respond to third fire in a week at North Austin location
AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities are investigating after firefighters put out the third fire in a week at a location in North Austin. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at a vacant strip center at 2013 W. Anderson Lane on Saturday afternoon. The fire is now under control,...
Not from Texas? Strange things that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange -- and you’re not alone.
