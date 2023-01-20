ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hellogeorgetown.com

Gatherings Opens New Location in Georgetown, TX

Gatherings, an antique store in downtown Georgetown, has opened a sister store, Gathering’s – North, just down the road in the old white church building at 701 North Austin Ave. The original store, which opened in 2007, has antiques and vintage-inspired home decor displayed in mall style atmosphere,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?

The people of Temple rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. She calls Central Texas her home away from home, and the city’s residents also connected with her. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN 6 News for a different and exciting opportunity. After her departure announcement, 6 News viewers wonder about her next career move and if she’s also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah Moise had to say about her exit from KCEN 6 News.
TEMPLE, TX
austinmonthly.com

How to Save Thousands When Buying a Home in Austin

Looking to buy a home in Austin this year but not sure where to begin? Searching for a home while working full-time, juggling family responsibilities, and maintaining some semblance of a social life can easily leave you feeling exhausted (and overwhelmed). Enter Prevu: the digital home buying platform created to...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Georgetown Magician Given Lifetime Achievement Award

Local speaker, author, and magician Kent Cummins, or the Fantastic Kent Cummins as he is known, was recently awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Society of American Magicians in Austin. Cummins, the director of the Fantastic Magic Center here in Georgetown, has been entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences all...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Roof catches fire at Travis High School in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters put out a fire at Travis High School on East Oltorf Street early Sunday morning. The fire happened near the HVAC system on the roof of the school, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire was put out before it could spread to inside...
AUSTIN, TX
wilcosun.com

Public Notice — January 22, 2023

APPLICATION. 705 Limmerloop JV LLC, 13018 Research Boulevard, Suite A, Austin, Texas 78750, has applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (TPDES) Permit No. WQ0016260001 (EPA I.D. No. TX0143847) to authorize the discharge of treated wastewater at a volume not to exceed a daily average flow of 50,000 gallons per day. The domestic wastewater treatment facility will be located approximately 650 feet northeast of the intersection of Etna Way and Limmer Loop (County Road 109), in Williamson County, Texas 78634. The discharge route will be from the plant site to unnamed drainage ditch, thence to unnamed tributary, thence to McNutt Creek, thence to Brushy Creek. TCEQ received this application on November 29, 2022. The permit application is available for viewing and copying at Hutto Public Library, 500 West Live Oak Street, Hutto, Texas. This link to an electronic map of the site or facility’s general location is provided as a public courtesy and not part of the application or notice. For the exact location, refer to the application.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday

KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake

Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia...
BELTON, TX
KTRE

Second SFA student involved in crash has died

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
NACOGDOCHES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy