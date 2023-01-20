Read full article on original website
Related
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 6.87% to $142.59 going into the close of Monday's session. The stock may be up amid overall market strength, the recent reaction to the company's price cuts and CEO Elon Musk's ongoing trial over his 2018 'funding secured' comments. Tesla To Report...
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
Benzinga
10 Most Promising Crypto to Invest in for High Growth
--News Direct-- Looking for the most promising cryptocurrency to buy right now, in terms of upside potential over the coming months and years?. If so, this article explores and analyzes 10 of the most promising cryptocurrency to invest in for 2023. Read on to discover crypto with the best future...
Bitcoin Holds Above $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting This Level After 'Giga God' Candle Squeeze
Major coins remained more or less steady on Sunday evening after cryptocurrency lender Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities following its freeze on withdrawals in November. Cryptocurrency Gains Price. Bitcoin -0.20% $22,781. Ethereum +0.74% $1,639. Dogecoin +4.71% $0.089. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD held itself...
Bill Gates Invests In Aussie Startup Trying To Stop Cows Burping Methane To Tackle Climate Change
Bill Gates joined a slew of billionaires investing in an Australian climate technology startup as Microsoft Corp's MSFT Breakthrough Energy Ventures LLC participated in a $12 million Phase 2 seed funding round for Rumin8 Pty. What Happened: Rumin8, an Australian startup, plans to disrupt the methane-emitting animal agriculture industry with...
Your Financial Fortune Predictions For Chinese New Year 2023: The Year Of The Rabbit
Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, marks the start of Lunar New Year celebrations in China and Vietnam. For the two respective countries, China will enter the year of the water rabbit, while Vietnam will celebrate the year of the cat. Chinese New Year celebrations kick off on Sunday and will take...
Benzinga
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $24M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $24,504,016 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: #. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
Benzinga
5,000 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $104,684,927 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $104 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 356Zz26iW3tYd1xWJjVGa8CPbjC9W5EW9f. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Benzinga
Ethereum Whale Just Transferred $47M Worth of ETH Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $47,639,516 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x02008fa7bf4ebcb623bd58d41632e0ab3b991f2c. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
5 Cheapest Tech Stocks You Should Think About
The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Benzinga
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $3,631 (2 ETH) In The SandBox
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $3,631, which is 2.41x the current floor price of 0.9199 Ether ETH/USD. The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Benzinga
Coca-Cola Consolidated: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share. On Thursday, Coca-Cola Consolidated will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 50 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
If You Invested $1,000 In Microsoft Stock When Bill Gates Left As CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Founders of companies typically serve as the first Chief Executive Officer of their creation before someone from within the company or from the outside is brought in to lead and potentially push the business in a new direction. Investors oftentimes will invest in companies that have undergone a management change,...
Benzinga
Hopeful Golden Cross Forms On Marriott Intl's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Marriott Intl MAR. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Bitcoin's Key Resistance Level At $25,000: Will It Be A Tough Nut To Crack — Or A New Cycle Trigger?
The key resistance level for Bitcoin BTC/USD is $25,000. Breaking through this level would generate more interest and participation from outsiders, according to a report by B2C2's Adam Farthing. "BTC resistance at $25k is probably key: it would be a tough nut to crack, but prices above there would likely...
Feds Seize Nearly $700M From FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Including His Robinhood Shares
According to a court filing on Friday, federal prosecutors seized nearly $700 million in assets from former FTX FTT/USD CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in January, mainly in the form of Robinhood stock. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has provided a complete list of seized assets, including cash held at various banks...
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $450M Of Shiba Inu In 1 Week: Here's How Much They're Holding Now
Recent data from WhaleStats shows that Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD holdings of Ethereum ETH/USD whales have grown by hundreds of millions of dollars. The WhaleStats data shows that the top 2000 ETH whales have accumulated more than $620 million worth of Shiba Inu, up from $161 million on Jan. 15. Also,...
Tesla Over Anything And Everything: Analyst Says Retail Investors' Tech-Sector Priorities Clear Amid Market Meltdown
The tech space saw a brutal sell-off in 2022, with negative sentiment proving contagious and hurting the broader market too. Undeterred by the weakness, retailer investors made a beeline for one stock. What Happened: One tech stock that saw steady buying by retail investors through the market downturn in 2022...
Comments / 0