Camden Catholic hands last S.J. unbeaten wrestling team its first loss
And then there were none. The Camden Catholic High School wrestling team knocked off host No. 18 Seneca, 43-27, on Wednesday night, handing South Jersey’s last undefeated wrestling team a loss.
Boys Basketball: St. Augustine cruises past Wildwood Catholic
St. Augustine won big over Wildwood Catholic by a final of 73-40, in Richland. St. Augustine (13-3) snapped a short two game losing streak with the win. The Hermits had previously won six straight games. The Hermits picked up another Cape-Atlantic - National division win as well, and stayed in...
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
Barriento, Millville stay hot with win over Bridgeton - Boys basketball recap
Jabbar Barriento knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points as Millville defeated Bridgeton 71-45 in Bridgeton. Khalon Foster added 16 points for Millville, which won its fourth straight and raised its record to 12-4. Jameel Purnell scored 18 points for Bridgeton (3-15). The N.J. High...
Wrestling photos: Camden Catholic at No. 18 Seneca, Jan. 25, 2023
Seneca entered Wednesday night as the lone undefeated team in South Jersey. Could it maintain that status against thrice-beaten Camden Catholic? Check out pictures from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check...
Group 1 girls basketball powerhouse banned from state tournament after altercation
Woodbury, one of the state’s Group 1 championship contenders, has been disqualified from the state tournament after the team was hit with seven disqualifications after stepping on the court following a bench-clearing incident during the Thundering Herd’s contest against Delran last Wednesday, Woodbury athletic director Dan Howey told NJ Advance Media on Monday.
Wrestling photos: No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) at No. 2 Bergen Catholic, Jan. 25, 2023
It was the long-awaited showdown between non-public powers and could be the first of two this season. Below, check out pictures from the match between No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) and No. 2 Bergen Catholic. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with...
UNC commit leads No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball to comeback win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
A lot outside noise built up in the last 24 hours after UNC commit Simeon Wilcher was snubbed and left off the roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Mosley, Bridgeton girls basketball top Buena, division title within sight (PHOTOS)
The first season as a head coach has gone surprisingly well for Tom Zoyac. After 17 games, his Bridgeton High girls’ basketball team has 14 victories and sits atop the Cape-Atlantic League United Division with an unblemished mark through eight division contests. It’s certainly not something he saw coming.
Hightstown beats Cinnaminson to extend winning streak - Girls basketball recap
Kyla Glasser-Hyman scored 16 of her game-high 24 points from the foul line as Hightstown extended its winning streak to seven with a 44-34 win over Cinnaminson in Hightstown. Hightstown built a 14-point lead at halftime and went on to improve to 15-2. Abby Misier added 14 points in the...
Atlantic city defeats Jackson Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Quanirah Cherry-Montague led Atlantic City with 25 points as it defeated Jackson Memorial 60-49 in Atlantic City. Atlantic City (10-4) trailed 30-27 at the half, but went on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to take a 47-38 lead, closing the game out with a 13-11 fourth quarter. Taison...
No. 11 St. Joseph (Met.) tops GMC rival St. Thomas Aquinas - Wrestling recap
St. Joseph (Met.), No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, won 11 of the 13 bouts, including four pins, to defeat St. Thomas Aquinas 63-7 in Edison in a battle of division leaders in the Greater Middlesex Conference. Giovanni Alejandro (138 pounds), Tyler Whitford (144), Jake Zargo (165) and Brian...
Rancocas Valley rallies to edge Cinnaminson - Wrestling recap
Yasin Carter put Rancocas Valley ahead with a technical fall at 113 pounds and James Lutes followed with a decision at 120 to complete the comeback as the Red Devils defeated Cinnaminson 36-31 in Cinnaminson. Alberto Sandino (215) and Hunter Matthews (285) started the late rally with pins to help...
Spitzer shoots Hillsborough past Watchung Hills - Boys basketball recap
Ben Spitzer made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as Hillsborough defeated Watchung Hills, 54-51, in Hillsborough. Jayden Green scored 11 points and Philip Unagust added nine for Hillsborough (10-5), which trailed 31-28 at halftime. For Watchung Hills, Aleck Graf scored a career-high 28 points, making six...
Holy Cross Prep tops Pennsauken - Boys basketball recap
Latrell Bullock scored 21 points to lead Holy Cross Prep as it defeated Pennsauken 54-34 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (10-6) held a 28-22 lead at the half and outscored Pennsauken 26-12 in the second half, including a 15-4 run in the fourth quarter to close out the game. Luke...
No. 10 St. John Vianney tops Rumson-Fair Haven for 7th straight win - Wrestling recap
St. John Vianney, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, picked up four pins on its way to a 53-18 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Holmdel. Patrick O’Keefe (120 pounds) and Thomas Cleary (175) had first-period falls for St. John Vianney, which extended its winning streak to seven and raised its record to 7-1.
Mastery Camden holds off Camden Academy Charter - Boys basketball recap
Kamar Goodhall scored 15 points but it was not enough as Mastery Camden beat Camden Academy Charter 63-54 in Camden. Julius Dominguez had 13 points, Michael Morton added 11 and Daniel Casasola 10 for Camden Academy.
Schlatter leads Ocean City past Holy Spirit - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Schlatter led three players in double figures with 16 points as Ocean City defeated Holy Spirit 48-42 in Absecon. Ocean City built a seven-point lead in the first half and held on for the win. Omero Chevere scored 13 points and Kori Segich added 11 for Ocean City. Rocco...
Girls Basketball: Hill (PA) overcomes Lawrenceville’s O’Keefe, Dora
Hill (PA) overcame the scoring efforts of Lawrenceville’s Anna O’Keefe and Hayla Dora to pick up a 67-59 victory, in Pottstown, PA.
Egg Harbor edges out Middle Township - Boys basketball recap
DJ Germann led the way for Egg Harbor with 16 points as it defeated Middle Township 50-47 in Egg Harbor Township. Jay-Nelly Reyes also had 11 points with Jamil Wilkins tallying 10. Egg Harbor held a 22-19 lead at the half, with both teams scoring 28 points in the second...
