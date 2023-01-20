Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW
25 BREATHTAKING YEARS. ONE WORLDWIDE PHENOMENON. RIVERDANCE 25th Anniversary Show will return to the LYRIC in Baltimore performing 4 shows between February 10 - 12, 2023 ! Tickets go Onsale Friday, November 18 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you’ve never seen it before! A...
domino
This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company for retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
One-Eyed Mike's to go on the auction block
BALTIMORE -- A staple restaurant and bar in Fells Point is hitting the auction block.In a post on Facebook, Akbar Vaiya, the owner of One-Eyed Mike's announced that he intended to sell his restaurant— and did not make the decision to sell it lightly. Vaiya expressed gratitude to the restaurant's Grand Marnier members and said restaurant staff looked forward to seeing nearly all of its 3,500 Cordon Rouge members in the weeks leading up to the auction, which takes place next month. "It is my hope that the next owner will continue to grow our Grand Marnier Club and enjoy the culture that comes along with it," the owner said in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page.The restaurant will remain open for the next few months under the direction of the same staff—even after the close of the auction, Vaiya said.
Bay Net
Mom Reveals $100,000 Winner During After-Dinner Scratch-Off Fun
EDGEWATER, Md. – A scratch-off loving family in Anne Arundel County got a $100,000 surprise recently during an after-dinner instant ticket play session. The mom, who buys games regularly and shares the batch with her husband and adult son, had a confession to make after the scratching got under way. She had played a Six Figures instant ticket earlier and wanted them to take a look at it.
foxbaltimore.com
The hardest working show-woman at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The hardest working woman in television is coming to Baltimore, tonight taking on stand up at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. Cocoa Brown shares more about her show and other projects she's working on.
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
wypr.org
What’s with those “The Greatest City In America” benches?
The paint is worn thin, but the message is still there, a puzzling declaration from a foggy past. At some point in history, someone decided to emblazon the city’s public benches with the hyperbolically proud slogan: Baltimore – The Greatest City in America. Where’d this over-the-top motto come from? And how’d it end up on all those benches? Baltimore Banner reporter Clara Longo de Freitas teams up with Aaron Henkin to find the answers.
wmar2news
A better shot at seeing flakes this week
ANOTHER WEEK OF NO MEASURABLE SNOW... — Another week of no measurable still in Baltimore, but it finally looks like we may have a good chance to see flakes later this week. No this is not a drill. The latest first snowfall at BWI was on February 21st, 1973 of 1.2" and the second latest was February 6th, 1914 of 0.2". The average amount of snowfall at BWI in January is around 6 inches and we are nowhere close to that. But for my snow lovers out there this next system could give you some hope. All of the models are hinting at cold air moving in before the warm front of our next system and that gives us a shot to see something. I am not talking an inch of snow, maybe out in western MD, but closer to home maybe a few flakes before temps get too warm and a cold and heavy rain overtakes us all Here is a model breakdown of what we could see. North and west of Baltimore have the best shot of seeing anything. Eastern shore is out of luck with this setup. Depending on what happens it could lead to things being slick on Wednesday morning and visibility could get reduced at times.
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
Bay Net
Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins
BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
mocoshow.com
Chef Tony’s at Amalfi “Quietly” Opened on Thursday
In November we let you know that longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville was bought by the owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda. The restaurant, now known as Chef Tony’s at Amalfi, has “quietly” reopened, according to a social media post by the restaurant.
Wes Moore's inaugural ball attracts thousands of supporters
BALTIMORE -- Around 12,000 people attended The People's Ball at the Baltimore Convention Center on Wednesday to celebrate the inauguration of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.Moore and his wife, First Lady Dawn Moore, thanked the crowd alongside Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and her husband, David Miller.During that time, Moore acknowledged how hard Marylanders had to work "in order to make a day like today happen." Later in the night, comedian Chris Tucker went on stage to congratulate Marylanders on electing Moore as their governor. Gala attendees enjoyed several live music performances, dancing, and plenty of food.People traveled from miles away to see Moore,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Fells Point has a new hot spot: Prima Dopo
Fells Point has welcomed a new addition to its collection of hot spots with the Prima Dopo Cucina and Cocktail House. The restaurant, which opened its doors just weeks ago at 1724 Thames St., offers Italian-inspired cuisine with an emphasis on house-made dishes and hand-crafted cocktails. “Prima dopo” which means...
Wbaltv.com
Wintry mix in parts of Maryland come Sunday
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow are in the forecast for the northern Baltimore suburbs Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'
BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
pressboxonline.com
Ravens And Stephen And Renee Bisciotti Foundation Donate $20 Million To Transform Hilton Rec Center
Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, LEVEL82, and Green Street Academy Join Ravens in Commitment to Facility to Create Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore. Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore (BGCMB) announced Jan. 19 it has received a $20 million commitment from...
wypr.org
The sights and sounds of the Wes Moore-Aruna Miller 'People’s Inaugural Ball' in Baltimore
Okey Enyia and Meghan Enyia wore traditional attire to the Inaugural Ball. Mrs. Enyia said she supports Governor Wes Moore because of his platform on early childhood education. More than 11,000 people were expected to attend The People's Ball inside the convention center in downtown Baltimore to celebrate the inauguration...
Remembering Madison Parrott, the young girl who received a heart transplant in 2014
BALTIMORE — Every now and then we report a story here at WJZ that just stays with us. That was the case eight years ago when we told you about little Madison Parrott, whose life was saved by a heart transplant that WJZ cameras witnessed firsthand in the operating room with her.Sadly, not all stories have the ending we hope for.Just two weeks ago, on January 3, 2023, we lost Maddy. She was 13 years old. Her life was short – too short. But her parents say, in those few years, she left a legacy of bravery and perseverance.April 2014: "What's...
baltimorefishbowl.com
With egg prices high, Baltimore shoppers do without and stores still profit
With egg prices continuing to push $6 a dozen throughout the Baltimore region this week, consumers are starting to avoid the incredible, edible expense. “We just couldn’t afford them,” said H.B. Graham, an Elkridge resident shopping at Aldi’s on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore this week. “They’re definitely...
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Maryland
A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland supermarket location in Denton, according to the company's website. The supermarket will also be offering a "sneak peek" of the new grocery store location on January 25th.
