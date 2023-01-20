ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triston Casas open to extension talks with Red Sox

Triston Casas, viewed as a future cornerstone at first base in Boston, spoke to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford this weekend and expressed an openness to discussing a long-term contract extension with the Red Sox. Alas, those talks have not actually gotten underway in any form …. “No. None whatsoever,” Casas...
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies

It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition

The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Yankees Checked in on This Veteran Infielder in Free Agency

The Yankees have "checked in" on free agent infielder Josh Harrison this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Harrison, 35, slashed .256/.317/.370 over 119 games with the White Sox last season, his 12th MLB season. His 98 wRC+ was just two ticks below the league average and Harrison produced plus-6 defensive runs saved while spending the majority of his time on defense at second and third base.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge projected for steep drop in home run total

Will it be upward and onward for Aaron Judge? Or is it all downhill from here for the New York Yankees slugger?. Judge, the 2022 American League MVP, hit a league-record 62 home runs in 2022. That has some dreaming of Judge making a run at 70 and Barry Bonds’ single-season record (73 home runs in 2001).
Angels owner Arte Moreno no longer selling the team

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced Monday that he is ending the "exploratory process" of selling the franchise and will continue ownership "throughout the 2023 season and beyond." "During this process, it became clear that we had unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the...
Yankees add bullpen depth ahead of spring training

The Yankees had veteran reliever Matt Bowman on their payroll the last two seasons without getting anything back because the right-hander’s recovery from September 2020 Tommy John surgery took a year longer than expected. Still intrigued, the Yankees inked Bowman to a new one-year minor-league deal, MLB Trade Rumors...
MLB world reacts to Angels announcement that team won’t be sold

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is no longer exploring a sale of the MLB team, and it caused quite a reaction on social media. Last August, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he would explore a sale of the team. That had quite the positive reaction from disgruntled Angels, who watched the team fail to win a World Series since Moreno bought the team in 2003. Not to mention that this franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since 2009 in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
White Sox sign reliever Mike Morin to minors deal

The White Sox have made another minor league signing ahead of spring training. According to MiLB.com’s transactions page, the organization has agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Mike Morin on a minor-league deal. The deal became official on Jan. 12, and Morin was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte on Jan. 18.
