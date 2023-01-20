Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Alanna Rizzo Reacts to the News of LA's New Broadcaster
Former Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo tweeted that LA fans are going to love Stephen Nelson, who was hired by the team to call games when Joe Davis is busy.
Good riddance to Aroldis Chapman who unforgivably bailed on Yankees | Klapisch
It’s not often you come across a ballplayer whose career crashed and burned like Aroldis Chapman’s, but news that the once-feared closer has landed with the Royals represents the ultimate cautionary tale. An ego might be an asset on the way up, but it’s guaranteed to ruin an aging star on the way down.
While facing boos at Winter Weekend, Chaim Bloom explained why Red Sox committed to Rafael Devers and not Mookie Betts
"We're going to be ready to back up that bet." Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and owner John Henry were met with boos during their town hall panel discussion at Red Sox Winter Weekend on Friday. Despite the boos, and what’s been viewed by many as a disappointing...
Triston Casas open to extension talks with Red Sox
Triston Casas, viewed as a future cornerstone at first base in Boston, spoke to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford this weekend and expressed an openness to discussing a long-term contract extension with the Red Sox. Alas, those talks have not actually gotten underway in any form …. “No. None whatsoever,” Casas...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Sal Bando, three-time World Series champion and former Brewers general manager, dies at 78
Sal Bando was a four-time All-Star with the Oakland A's and spent more than two decades with the Milwaukee Brewers as a player and executive.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Yankees check on free-agent outfielders but seem to ‘rule out’ notable roster addition
Nothing to see here, Yankees fans. New York was left with a hole in left field when Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports “the Yankees are reportedly among a...
Alex Cora, Chaim Bloom address biggest question about Red Sox's 2023 roster
The Red Sox brass met with reporters and fans at their Winter Weekend convention Friday evening. Manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom each addressed the roster status with roughly two months remaining in the offseason. The middle infield is among the biggest questions. With Xander Bogaerts in...
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s most recent shot at Yankees shows how weak Blue Jays are
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has gone from one of the most beloved young stars in the game to a certified troll, at least among New York Yankees fans. He’s been nothing but an agitator since bursting onto the MLB scene and his antics have been poorly executed. There’s an art...
Current, former Yankees impacted by Twins-Marlins Luis Arraez-Pablo Lopez trade
The MLB Hot Stove was simmering Friday when the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins completed a four-player deal. ESPN’s Jeff Passan: “All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez is going to the Miami Marlins and right-hander Pablo Lopez is headed to the Minnesota Twins, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done.”
Yardbarker
Yankees Checked in on This Veteran Infielder in Free Agency
The Yankees have "checked in" on free agent infielder Josh Harrison this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Harrison, 35, slashed .256/.317/.370 over 119 games with the White Sox last season, his 12th MLB season. His 98 wRC+ was just two ticks below the league average and Harrison produced plus-6 defensive runs saved while spending the majority of his time on defense at second and third base.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge projected for steep drop in home run total
Will it be upward and onward for Aaron Judge? Or is it all downhill from here for the New York Yankees slugger?. Judge, the 2022 American League MVP, hit a league-record 62 home runs in 2022. That has some dreaming of Judge making a run at 70 and Barry Bonds’ single-season record (73 home runs in 2001).
FOX Sports
Angels owner Arte Moreno no longer selling the team
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced Monday that he is ending the "exploratory process" of selling the franchise and will continue ownership "throughout the 2023 season and beyond." "During this process, it became clear that we had unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the...
Yankees add bullpen depth ahead of spring training
The Yankees had veteran reliever Matt Bowman on their payroll the last two seasons without getting anything back because the right-hander’s recovery from September 2020 Tommy John surgery took a year longer than expected. Still intrigued, the Yankees inked Bowman to a new one-year minor-league deal, MLB Trade Rumors...
MLB world reacts to Angels announcement that team won’t be sold
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is no longer exploring a sale of the MLB team, and it caused quite a reaction on social media. Last August, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he would explore a sale of the team. That had quite the positive reaction from disgruntled Angels, who watched the team fail to win a World Series since Moreno bought the team in 2003. Not to mention that this franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since 2009 in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
Yardbarker
White Sox sign reliever Mike Morin to minors deal
The White Sox have made another minor league signing ahead of spring training. According to MiLB.com’s transactions page, the organization has agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Mike Morin on a minor-league deal. The deal became official on Jan. 12, and Morin was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte on Jan. 18.
