NJ.com

Your mail-in ballot in N.J. may soon include pre-paid postage

New Jersey may soon make sure you won’t have to shell out for stamps to vote by mail. Lawmakers have begun advancing a pair of bipartisan proposals that would requires all applications to receive mail-in ballots and the ballots themselves to include pre-paid postage in the Garden State, with the state government covering the costs.
WPG Talk Radio

Don’t Panic When You See the Latest Foreclosure Data For NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
NJ.com

N.J. reports 954 COVID cases, 13 deaths. Transmission rate continues to fall.

New Jersey health officials on Monday reported another 954 COVID-19 cases and 13 confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission continues to fall. The statewide rate of transmission on Monday was 0.79, down from 0.82 on Friday, officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining.
NEW JERSEY STATE
constructiondive.com

NJ law allows contractors to use private inspections

A new law in New Jersey allows developers to contract with private onsite inspection agencies if local construction officials cannot complete an inspection within three days of the requested date. The ultimate approval and final sign-off on a certificate of occupancy will still come from local construction officials, said New...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. needs time to rework energy master plan, Murphy says. What hold means for our green goals.

It’s been almost exactly three years to the day since Gov. Phil Murphy revealed plans to push New Jersey toward greener pastures by updating its energy master plan. But before the state can maximize renewable resources on a grander scale laid out by the plan, officials must open the floor to stakeholders like residents and businesses to have a say about what exactly that looks like. Many of them — and really anyone who signed up for the first hearing this week on the plan — were notified Sunday that those discussions have been postponed as the state works on a revision for 2024.
New Jersey 101.5

Amazing eatery has been named top bucket-list restaurant in NJ

If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts

Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
New Jersey 101.5

2 restaurants in NJ named among most romantic

We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Shore News Network

Environmentalists quietly sound the alarm after dead whales wash up across New Jersey, New York

John Hugh DeMastri on January 22, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – A conservation group quietly alerted Senate Democrats to the possibility that offshore wind farms might need to “cease” to protect endangered species of whales from extinction while whales were washing up dead along the northeastern coast of the U.S., as evidenced by a letter obtained exclusively by The Daily Caller News Foundation. Earlier this month, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) – an organization dedicated to protecting endangered species – sent a letter to 50 Democratic senators warning them against offshore wind development, which may endanger North Atlantic right The post Environmentalists quietly sound the alarm after dead whales wash up across New Jersey, New York appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

$4.8M N.J. home comes with its own mini waterpark and swim-up bar

Paul Kazak has no urgent desire to sell his luxurious Monmouth County home. He just figured he’d dip his toe into the water to test the market. He had quite a bit of water to choose from: The Kazak family’s six-bedroom residence at 15 Embry Farm Road in Marlboro comes with its own “pool party paradise” featuring two distinct swimming areas — one with a retractable roof — a 30-foot water slide, a golden lion fountain, a two-sided waterfall, a swim-up bar and a built-in barbecue grill.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

