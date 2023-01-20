Read full article on original website
Your mail-in ballot in N.J. may soon include pre-paid postage
New Jersey may soon make sure you won’t have to shell out for stamps to vote by mail. Lawmakers have begun advancing a pair of bipartisan proposals that would requires all applications to receive mail-in ballots and the ballots themselves to include pre-paid postage in the Garden State, with the state government covering the costs.
N.J. is getting $11.3M from feds for hybrid-powered ferries and an upgraded ferry terminal
New Jersey is getting $11.3 million in Federal Transit Administration grants to convert diesel ferries to hybrid-electric vessels. The funds will also be used to fund improvements to the Belford Ferry Terminal in Monmouth County. U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., U.S. Rep. Donald Payne, Jr.,...
They try to keep this tiny NJ eatery a secret. I’m revealing it
If you’ve lived in New Jersey long enough, you know that we’re pretty jaded when it comes to eating out. After all, we’ve tasted the best in North, South, Central, and everywhere else in New Jersey. So we can be pretty picky about our restaurants. And also,...
Protect yourself – New wave of text scams hitting NJ
A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
Don’t Panic When You See the Latest Foreclosure Data For NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
Biden coming to NYC next week to tout funding for Gateway Tunnel, a crucial project for N.J.
President Joe Biden is heading to New York City next week to tout the long-awaited Gateway Tunnel connecting Manhattan and New Jersey, which is being partly paid for with federal funds from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, the White House announced. The $16 billion project would build two new...
N.J. reports 954 COVID cases, 13 deaths. Transmission rate continues to fall.
New Jersey health officials on Monday reported another 954 COVID-19 cases and 13 confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission continues to fall. The statewide rate of transmission on Monday was 0.79, down from 0.82 on Friday, officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining.
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
constructiondive.com
NJ law allows contractors to use private inspections
A new law in New Jersey allows developers to contract with private onsite inspection agencies if local construction officials cannot complete an inspection within three days of the requested date. The ultimate approval and final sign-off on a certificate of occupancy will still come from local construction officials, said New...
N.J. needs time to rework energy master plan, Murphy says. What hold means for our green goals.
It’s been almost exactly three years to the day since Gov. Phil Murphy revealed plans to push New Jersey toward greener pastures by updating its energy master plan. But before the state can maximize renewable resources on a grander scale laid out by the plan, officials must open the floor to stakeholders like residents and businesses to have a say about what exactly that looks like. Many of them — and really anyone who signed up for the first hearing this week on the plan — were notified Sunday that those discussions have been postponed as the state works on a revision for 2024.
Brace yourselves – Gas prices will keep rising in NJ
💲 Where is everyone going? Rise in demand for gas pushes prices higher. 💲 Recession could drop prices later in the year. In the winter, demand for gasoline typically drops. That, in turn, usually leads to a drop is the cost per gallon. However, with the mild Winter...
Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
Amazing eatery has been named top bucket-list restaurant in NJ
If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts
Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
Wacky New Jersey burger joint gets national attention as ‘the best’
Whether it's rare or well done, you'll find bangin' burgers in New Jersey. I think many of us feel the best burger in the Garden State comes right from the deck or our backyard. While I agree that there are plenty of "grillmasters" in Jersey, sometimes you just want to...
2 restaurants in NJ named among most romantic
We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date...
Safari Club: Science proves that New Jersey needs a bear hunt | Opinion
Hunters rarely stand up in support of Gov. Phil Murphy. But the governor made the right call to support regulated bear hunting as the only means to control New Jersey’s burgeoning black bear population and reduce the risk of human-bear interactions. According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental...
Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?
🔥 A fight over gas stoves could be brewing in New Jersey. Legislation will soon be introduced in Trenton to ensure New Jersey residents have the right to buy and use gas stoves and appliances. Earlier this month, the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission in Washington said...
Environmentalists quietly sound the alarm after dead whales wash up across New Jersey, New York
John Hugh DeMastri on January 22, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – A conservation group quietly alerted Senate Democrats to the possibility that offshore wind farms might need to “cease” to protect endangered species of whales from extinction while whales were washing up dead along the northeastern coast of the U.S., as evidenced by a letter obtained exclusively by The Daily Caller News Foundation. Earlier this month, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) – an organization dedicated to protecting endangered species – sent a letter to 50 Democratic senators warning them against offshore wind development, which may endanger North Atlantic right The post Environmentalists quietly sound the alarm after dead whales wash up across New Jersey, New York appeared first on Shore News Network.
$4.8M N.J. home comes with its own mini waterpark and swim-up bar
Paul Kazak has no urgent desire to sell his luxurious Monmouth County home. He just figured he’d dip his toe into the water to test the market. He had quite a bit of water to choose from: The Kazak family’s six-bedroom residence at 15 Embry Farm Road in Marlboro comes with its own “pool party paradise” featuring two distinct swimming areas — one with a retractable roof — a 30-foot water slide, a golden lion fountain, a two-sided waterfall, a swim-up bar and a built-in barbecue grill.
