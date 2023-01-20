Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa bay
Tom Brady Returns for another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Championship Hopes High. Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has announced his decision on where he will play next season. After leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in 2020, many fans and analysts were unsure if the 43-year-old quarterback would return for another season.
Cowboys’ Super Bowl Champ Becomes USFL Head Coach
Ray Horton, part of the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl XXVII team, will lead the Pittsburgh Maulers when they return to action this spring.
PFF: Six Philadelphia Eagles Among NFL’s Top 2023 Free Agents
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has become a key member of the Eagles defensive line and is entering free agency at the end of the season. Hargrave, signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles before the 2020 season, notched a career-high 11 sacks in 2022 and has 23 of this 37.5 sacks in a Eagles uniform.
NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report
As former Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to interview for various NFL jobs, one NFL Insider thinks that Payton may reverse course again and decide to sit out next year too. Albert Breer appeared on “The Day Patrick Show” Friday and said that Payton could change his mind again and decide to sit out Read more... The post NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton reportedly expected to meet with Broncos, Cardinals
The former Saints head coach is set to meet with the Broncos in Denver for a second interview, as detailed by NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan. That initial report was quickly met by others confirming that nothing firm has been scheduled for the Broncos and their coaching finalists as of yet, but in a follow-up, Duncan tweets that the 59-year-old will travel to Denver this Wednesday, suggesting he will interview that night or Thursday.
atozsports.com
Saints: Sean Payton takes a shot at division rival on potentially his final TV broadcast
If you know former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, you know he is quite the character. He is a big competitor. Accordingly, he isn’t afraid to take a shot or “troll” an opponent. At the forefront, the Saints’ rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons was always entertaining with Payton involved.
Tramel's ScissorTales: Big 12 basketball power rankings include two distinct tiers
Big 12 men's basketball has fallen into two distinct tiers. The top six, with teams ranked fifth through 17th in The Associated Press poll and eighth through 17th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings. And the bottom four, with Oklahoma State, OU, West Virginia and Texas Tech fighting to...
Yardbarker
Jets Requested Interview With Bills QB Coach Joe Brady
Buffalo cannot block the interview but Rapoport notes there’s some question about if Brady would be interested given how well he’s fit in with the Bills. Brady, 33, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.
Updating the 2023 NFL draft order after divisional playoff weekend
The NFL has its final four. After the four divisional round matchups, we’re left with a repeat AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs and an NFC Championship pitting the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Four more teams were eliminated, and that means we...
Eleven Warriors
Eli Apple Makes Game-Sealing Pass Breakup for Bengals, Seven Buckeyes Advance to Conference Championship Games
Eli Apple helped the Cincinnati Bengals secure their second straight trip to the AFC Championship Game. With the Bengals leading 27-10 and less than eight minutes left to play in the fourth quarter, the Buffalo Bills had to go for it on 4th-and-6 to keep the game alive. Apple shut down the Bills’ chances of making a comeback by swatting Josh Allen’s pass away from Gabriel Davis to break up what would have been a 16-yard touchdown pass and force a turnover on downs.
NBC Sports
Saints want more than a first-round pick for Sean Payton
Recently, former Saints coach Sean Payton said that his old team wants a mid-to-late first-round pick in exchange for the ability to hire him. The Saints would beg to differ with that characterization. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints want a first-round pick and more. Which...
Yardbarker
Colts Complete Interview With Giants DC Wink Martindale
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Colts’ job:. Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed) Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Interviewed) Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed) Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Interviewed) Giants OC...
Ravens request OC interview with Vikings TE coach Brian Angelichio
The Ravens continue to cast a wide net in search of their new offensive play caller. In addition to considering Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, Browns wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea, and Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, Baltimore has requested to interview Vikings passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Brian Angelichio, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
