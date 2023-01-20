Eli Apple helped the Cincinnati Bengals secure their second straight trip to the AFC Championship Game. With the Bengals leading 27-10 and less than eight minutes left to play in the fourth quarter, the Buffalo Bills had to go for it on 4th-and-6 to keep the game alive. Apple shut down the Bills’ chances of making a comeback by swatting Josh Allen’s pass away from Gabriel Davis to break up what would have been a 16-yard touchdown pass and force a turnover on downs.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO