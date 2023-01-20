ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hahaha
3d ago

What’s the difference in attacking law enforcement and attacking a person walking down the street? There is no difference a cop is a human too all they do is beat on civilians take their privileges away

NJ.com

Police officer fatally shot person in Gloucester County, state AG says

A police officer fatally shot a male in Deptford Sunday afternoon, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said. The AG’s office did not publicly identify the person. Officers went to a home on Fox Run Road in response to a 911 call and one officer fired his weapon at 1:22 p.m., the office said. An EMS crew treated the male at the scene, but he was pronounced dead there at 1:55 p.m.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Police Shoot, Kill Man in NJ, AG Says

Police shot and killed a man during an encounter in South Jersey Sunday afternoon. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced late in the day that they were investigating the deadly shooting that took place along Fox Run Road in Deptford, Gloucester County. The AG's office said that its...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 954 COVID cases, 13 deaths. Transmission rate continues to fall.

New Jersey health officials on Monday reported another 954 COVID-19 cases and 13 confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission continues to fall. The statewide rate of transmission on Monday was 0.79, down from 0.82 on Friday, officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining.
NEW JERSEY STATE
delawarevalleynews.com

PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester

PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
CHESTER, PA
constructiondive.com

NJ law allows contractors to use private inspections

A new law in New Jersey allows developers to contract with private onsite inspection agencies if local construction officials cannot complete an inspection within three days of the requested date. The ultimate approval and final sign-off on a certificate of occupancy will still come from local construction officials, said New...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

People from NJ are afraid to put this word on their resumés

With so many people still out of work here in NJ, it's not a shock to hear that a lot of resumé editing has been in the works lately. Since every company wants something different, it's not common for people to cater their skills listed on their resumés to the specific job duties on the listing. In today's climate, it's not lost on people that one company or another may have certain biases that, depending on the details of his or her resumé, might deter the hiring manager from calling for an interview. The biases may not be a reflection of the company at all, rather the person in charge of the hiring process.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts

Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
WPG Talk Radio

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. drivers face the worst commutes in the U.S., and one of the worst in the world, 2 studies show

Traffic delays in the New Jersey-New York region are legendarily bad. A crash or emergency construction can turn a routine ride into a steering-wheel pounding nightmare. But two recent traffic report cards show Jersey drivers wasted the equivalent of three work weeks annually sitting in traffic in 2021 and 2022. Both ranked the metro area among the five worst in the world and worst in the nation for traffic delays.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WBRE

New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
