Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Bleacher Report
Final Predictions for 2023 MLB Hall of Fame Voting Results
The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame voting results will be revealed Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. Holdovers Todd Helton, Scott Rolen, Billy Wagner and Andruw Jones are looking to finally make it over the 75 percent threshold in voting, while Carlos Beltrán leads a relatively thin list of newcomers on the ballot.
Bleacher Report
Players on MLB 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot Who Are Getting Screwed By Voters
The results of the voting for baseball's 2023 Hall of Fame class won't be announced until Tuesday evening, but it's not too soon to have bones to pick. Because based on how things are looking right now, some guys deserve better. It would be impossible to know without Ryan Thibodaux's...
Bleacher Report
Moreno Family Ends Exploratory Process to Sell Angels, Will Continue Ownership
The Los Angeles Angels aren't for sale. The Moreno family announced Monday that it would end the exploratory process to sell the American League West team and plans on remaining in the ownership position. "As discussions advanced and began to crystalize, we realized our hearts remain with the Angels, and...
Bleacher Report
Bears' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target
After going 3-14 in the 2022 season, the Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They'll get to acquire plenty of exciting, young players with their eight selections from April 27-29. But the draft won't be the only time the Bears add to their...
Bleacher Report
Giants' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss
The New York Giants weren't supposed to make it this far. After five straight seasons below .500, they carried very low expectations into the 2022 season. With a new head coach in Brian Daboll and a borderline bust of a quarterback in Daniel Jones, just a few signs of progress would have made this past season a success.
Guardians manager Terry Francona has scooter stolen from Cleveland residence
Guardians manager Terry Francona's well-known scooter was stolen some time between Friday night and Saturday morning, the club has confirmed. Francona is often seen riding to and from the ballpark on that scooter, which was featured during the 2019 All-Star Game parade in Cleveland. The scooter was also the target of one of...
Mikaela Shiffrin, now the most decorated female alpine ski racer, takes the record
From Missy Franklin to Goose Gossage, Colorado has produced more than its fair share of top-tier athletes. A new athlete, though, has risen to the top of the mountain. All hail Mikaela Shiffrin, who on Tuesday became the most decorated female alpine skier in history with her 83rd World Cup win at Kronplatz, Italy. The Vail Valley resident is only 27 years old, with plenty of time to cement her legacy as the best skier to ever grace the alpine trails.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Teams Concerned About Suns' Jae Crowder amid Bucks, Heat Buzz
NBA teams have concerns about acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade after a four-month hiatus, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The forward hasn't played all season and has been away from the Phoenix Suns since training camp while the two sides tried to work out a trade. Now approaching the Feb. 9 trade deadline, teams are questioning the veteran's "state of his conditioning" as well as how long it will take to "acclimatize to a team," per Stein.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract
The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
