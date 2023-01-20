From Missy Franklin to Goose Gossage, Colorado has produced more than its fair share of top-tier athletes. A new athlete, though, has risen to the top of the mountain. All hail Mikaela Shiffrin, who on Tuesday became the most decorated female alpine skier in history with her 83rd World Cup win at Kronplatz, Italy. The Vail Valley resident is only 27 years old, with plenty of time to cement her legacy as the best skier to ever grace the alpine trails.

